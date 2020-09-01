Photo highlights: Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 judging month

Decanter World Wine Awards 2020 judging month took place from 1-28 August with a staggering 16,546 wines evaluated by 118 expert wine judges.

As Regional Chair for New Zealand, Rebecca Gibb MW noted, ‘I think the DWWA has provided a sense of normality in a very unpredictable and strange year and shows the wine world that actually, you can hold a wine competition and large-scale wine tastings in the current climate.’

For a closer look at how we made the world’s largest wine competition safely and successfully possible in this exceptional year, scroll down to see photo highlights below.

Results for the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards will be available this 22 September on Decanter.com