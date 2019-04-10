DWWA judge profile: Rebecca Gibb MW

Rebecca Gibb MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Rebecca Gibb MW

Having spent six years living in New Zealand, Rebecca Gibb MW has recently returned to her native north-east England.

While in New Zealand, she became a Master of Wine, graduating top of her class and winning the Madame Bollinger medal for excellence in tasting.

A former winner of both the UK’s young wine writer of the year and the Louis Roederer emerging wine writer, Rebecca’s first book The Wines of New Zealand was published in 2018 as part of the recently revived Classic Wine Library Series.

She also runs wine events and has a consultancy business The Drinks Project.

When she is not working, Rebecca enjoys running, playing the cello and watching darts.

Follow Rebecca on Twitter: @rebeccagibb