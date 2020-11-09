Save on DWWA 2020 award-winning wines with Hong Kong’s ENOTECA

Based in Hong Kong with eight shop locations and online, ENOTECA’s brand philosophy is 'For All Wine Lovers' and their sole interest lies within the quality of their wines.

Now until 30 November 2020, ENOTECA is offering customers 20% off any two bottles of DWWA 2020 award-winning wines in-store and online.

The award-winning wines on offer include some of ENOTECA’s best-selling wines including those from Burgundy, Southern France, Spain, Italy and New Zealand.

Scroll down to see the award-winning wines on offer

More about ENOTECA

ENOTECA offers a variety of fine wines mainly from France and Italy, and ensures the best selection for every occasion.

With the goal to give their fellow wine lovers a unique wine experience, they take great care in selecting a wine range that focuses both on quality and value. Rest assured, you’ll find some of your favourite wines from your favourite regions at ENOTECA.

ENOTECA x DWWA 2020

Save 20% when you buy two or more wines below, online or in-store, now until 30 November 2020 (no promo code needed)

Silver, 92 points

Big, expressive nose of tropical mangos and apricots with a hint of caramelised pineapple. The palate is ripe and well-structured. Characterful stuff!

Bronze, 89 points

A more subtle example than the stereotype with delicate flavours of pineapple and mango. Medium length.

Bronze, 89 points

Overtly gooseberry nose with a hint of kerosene. Squeaky clean and fresh with marked acidity. Good lift on the finish.

Bronze, 88 points

Creamy malo-driven style; round and gentle with enough acidity to keep things fresh. An uncomplicated wine to drink soon.

Bronze, 88 points

Bright florals intermingled with pink grapefruit and yellow apple notes; full-bodied style with a citrus finish.

Bronze, 88 points

An intensely pure blackberry fruit nose with a lush, creamy palate and bitter chocolate finish.

Bronze, 87 points

Red cherry, raspberry and black pepper nose. Big and bold style with refreshing acidity and ripe tannins.

See more DWWA award-winning wine offers

About ENOTECA

Website: www.enoteca.com.hk

Addresses: See here for all ENOTECA’s shop locations

Promotion period: Now until 30 November 2020

Promotion details: 20% off any two selected DWWA 2020 wines in all ENOTECA shops and online

Online promo code: N/A (discount applied at checkout)

Follow ENOTECA

Facebook @enotecawinehk

Instagram @enoteca_wine_hk