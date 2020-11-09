Save on DWWA 2020 award-winning wines with Hong Kong’s ENOTECA

Based in Hong Kong with eight shop locations and online, ENOTECA’s brand philosophy is 'For All Wine Lovers' and their sole interest lies within the quality of their wines.
Now until 30 November 2020, ENOTECA is offering customers 20% off any two bottles of DWWA 2020 award-winning wines in-store and online.
The award-winning wines on offer include some of ENOTECA’s best-selling wines including those from Burgundy, Southern France, Spain, Italy and New Zealand.
More about ENOTECA
ENOTECA offers a variety of fine wines mainly from France and Italy, and ensures the best selection for every occasion.
With the goal to give their fellow wine lovers a unique wine experience, they take great care in selecting a wine range that focuses both on quality and value. Rest assured, you’ll find some of your favourite wines from your favourite regions at ENOTECA.
Save 20% when you buy two or more wines below, online or in-store, now until 30 November 2020 (no promo code needed)
Sella & Mosca, Terre Bianche Cuvée 161 Torbato, Alghero, Sardinia, Italy 2018
Silver, 92 points
Big, expressive nose of tropical mangos and apricots with a hint of caramelised pineapple. The palate is ripe and well-structured. Characterful stuff!
Sileni Estates, Cellar Selection Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2019
Bronze, 89 points
A more subtle example than the stereotype with delicate flavours of pineapple and mango. Medium length.
Sileni, Straits Grand Reserve Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand 2019
Bronze, 89 points
Overtly gooseberry nose with a hint of kerosene. Squeaky clean and fresh with marked acidity. Good lift on the finish.
Sileni, Lodge Grand Reserve Chardonnay, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2018
Bronze, 88 points
Creamy malo-driven style; round and gentle with enough acidity to keep things fresh. An uncomplicated wine to drink soon.
Domaine Jean-Claude Courtault, Chablis, Burgundy, France 2018
Bronze, 88 points
Bright florals intermingled with pink grapefruit and yellow apple notes; full-bodied style with a citrus finish.
Gérard Bertrand, Château de Villemajou, Corbières-Boutenac, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Bronze, 88 points
An intensely pure blackberry fruit nose with a lush, creamy palate and bitter chocolate finish.
Casa Rojo, MMM, Jumilla, Spain 2018
Bronze, 87 points
Red cherry, raspberry and black pepper nose. Big and bold style with refreshing acidity and ripe tannins.
About ENOTECA
Website: www.enoteca.com.hk
Addresses: See here for all ENOTECA’s shop locations
Promotion period: Now until 30 November 2020
Promotion details: 20% off any two selected DWWA 2020 wines in all ENOTECA shops and online
Online promo code: N/A (discount applied at checkout)
