South Africa: DWWA 2019 award-winning wines to drink now

South Africa’s top-scoring wines from the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards showcase not only the versatility of the country’s terroir with 95+ point wines from Stellenbosch, Swartland, Elgin, Ceres Plateau, Cape Agulhas, Paarl and Cape Town, but the skill that goes into both top-quality blends and single-varietal wines.

Senior wine buyer at Handford Wines – Decanter Retailer Awards 2019 South Africa Specialist of the Year – Greg Sherwood MW says ‘South Africa, in my opinion, is making the most exciting wines of any New World country at the moment… South Africa’s time is most definitely now.’

Read more from Greg Sherwood MW: The 30 best South African wines under £20/$30

Whether you prefer sparkling, white, red or sweet wines, the below Platinum and Gold medal winners are worth seeking out now. From Nicolas van der Merwe’s utterly seductive Shiraz to Stark-Condé’s superb red blend, DeMorgenzon’s delightful Chenin Blanc and Paul Cluver’s very stylish Riesling, just read the tasting notes from our expert judges at DWWA 2019 to discover why…

South Africa: DWWA 2019 95+ point wines

For stockists and additional wine details, select the wine of interest below

Sparkling

Le Lude, Vintage Cuvée Brut, Western Cape, South Africa 2012 97 points, Platinum

83% Chardonnay, 17% Pinot Noir

Exotic, expensive nose with hints of oak spice, lanolin and creamy lemon biscuits. Fabulously creamy mousse, fine freshness and a really distinguished hedonistic extravagance.

White

97 points, Platinum

100% Chenin Blanc

Delightful toasted praline, peach, cream, apricot and honey nose. More of the same in the mouth, which is rich, ripe, fresh and very tangy. Lovely cohesion of fruit, acid and oak, which cradles the fruit beautifully. Elegant, long and a delight to drink.

97 points, Platinum

70% Sauvignon Blanc, 30% Sémillon

Pretty elderflower, blackcurrant, yellow fruit, kaffir lime, toasty and bitter lemon nose. The palate is elegant and neatly composed with lively acidity and flavours of grapefruit and vanilla toast. Lovely herbaceous finish and stony aftertaste.

Red

97 points, Platinum

34% Pinotage, 33% Cabernet Sauvignon, 33% Merlot

Pronounced aromas of smoke bacon, prunes, argan oil, roasted black fruits, balsamic vinegar and sweet spices. Full-bodied palate with lots of substance and concentration balanced by a very energetic energy. An outstanding wine that still has potential for ageing for another 6-8 years.

97 points, Platinum

33% Cabernet Franc, 19% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Petit Verdot

Pronounced notes of dark black fruits with a herbal undertone on the nose and palate. Lovely tannin structure and balance of acidity with a persistent, silky finish. An elegant and well-managed style of winemaking. Bravo!

97 points, Platinum

100% Shiraz

Utterly seductive from start to finish. Umami, leather, tangy black fruit, tomato leaf and spicy scents and flavours ride on a framework of bright acidity and ripe, textured tannins. This is appetising, sinuous and very long.

95 points, Gold

100% Cabernet Sauvignon

A well-made wine with a bold, ripe-fruited nose of blackberry, cherry and plum with spice highlights. Supple, sleek and elegant in the mouth with a long and refined finish.

96 points, Gold

60% Cabernet Sauvignon, 20% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc

Cassis, dark plum, spice, nutmeg and red fruit nose. The palate is bright and textured with good grip, intensity, well-integrated oak and a long finish.