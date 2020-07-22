Spotlight on Douro: 90+ point reds from DWWA 2019

“It’s an open secret that the Douro Valley is very capable of producing high-quality reds from its characterful indigenous grapes…. Douro wines of quality have grown up fast in sophistication, number and diversity,” says Sarah Ahmed, Regional Chair for Portugal at the Decanter World Wine Awards.

At DWWA 2019 this statement rang true as Ahmed’s panel awarded not one, but two coveted Best in Show medals to red wines from the Douro. To give this perspective, of the more than 16,500 wines tasted, only 50 (0.3%) received this esteemed award.

As we look forward to DWWA 2020 results – available on Decanter.com this 22 September – we look back at 2019 results with a spotlight on Douro and the quality-driven, 90+ point red wines that impressed at last year’s competition.

Douro: 90+ point reds from DWWA 2019

97 points, Best in Show: Value

50% Touriga Nacional, 25% Touriga Franca, 25% Tinta Roriz

Despite turning our searchlight on a number of Platinum contenders, only one wine in our Value category made it through to Best In Show this year – but it’s a cracker. This Douro red is dark and sweet-scented, packed with all the evocative wild-flower and plant allusions (cistus, laurel, sloe, juniper) which typify its regional origins. Once in the mouth, this is poised, ample, fresh, textured and full, its dark berry fruits lifted by those perfumes of remoteness which make Douro wines so distinctive. Its value is so impressive, indeed, that it could compete squarely with wines several price brackets above it. Drink 2019-2025

97 points, Best in Show

60% Vinha Velha, 40% Touriga Nacional

A second Douro wine in our Best in Show category, and one which is totally different in style to the first. This saturated black-purple wine (hugely youthful still) is almost shockingly aromatic: a wind-lifted blast of black forest fruits which seems to come tearing directly off the terraces, freshened further by herbal essences and glittering with a sweetness which owes very little to oak or winery cossetting and everything to the ripening cycle of an extraordinary site. All the intensity of its old-vine fruits and complex spectrum of grape varieties is evident in the glass in this indubitably fine and deeply Portuguese wine. Drink 2019-2030

95 points, Gold

50% Touriga Nacional, 45% Touriga Franca, 5% Sousão

Ripe, dense aromas including violets, tea leaf, bergamot, peppercorns and fresh black fruit overlay minty blueberry touches. Graphite, mineral touches on clean palate, savoury notes to finish.