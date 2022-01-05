A Value medal from the Decanter World Wine Awards has a special meaning.

Price versus value is important, and the unique DWWA judging process takes this into consideration, with wines judged in carefully organised flights by country, region, colour, grape, style, vintage and price point. This ensures wines are judged against their peers, and that results reflect top quality in relation to price – often a leading factor when people are purchasing wines.

Co-Chair Andrew Jefford explains: ‘Any wine claiming a retail value of £14.99* or less is eligible for our Value categories (we check prices where we are able). No wine at this price will aspire to complexity of the sort that a boutique or icon wine above £50 should display. Value wines can, though, be outstanding for their price. That’s what our Value awards recognise.’

Read on to discover a selection of the 2021 competition’s top-scoring wines, offering exceptional value at less than £15…

Top value: 95+ point wines under £15

*Prices under £15 at the time of judging in June 2021, but with time elapsed and market conditions these are subject to change.

Best in Show

Boas Quintas, Gandarada, Dão, Portugal 2019

97 Value Best in Show

£9.20-£11.50 Gusto Wines, House of Townend, Tanners, Weavers

On the nose, the sweet plummy freshness of youth meets something earthier. The flavours, too, are poised between youth, searching acidity and intrinsic depth and extract. It’s a wine for food and for winter’s nights; and it would age a few more years. Alcohol 13%

Miguel Torres, La Causa, Cinsault-País-Carignan, Itata Valley, Chile 2019

97 Value Best in Show

£13.10-£13.99(2016) Simply Wines Direct, Vinvm

This blend of Cinsault, País and Carignan comes from Itata in the south of Chile. It’s dark with warm, sweet, haunting aromas; the palate is supple yet intense, concentrated and tenacious. Food-friendly, harmoniously ripe and naturally articulated. Alcohol 13.5%

Argentina

Kaiken, Indómito Malbec, Mendoza 2019

96 Gold

kaikenwines.com

Lifted perfumed nose of violets, lilies and roses over beautiful dark fruit and baking spice undertones. Fresh and juicy, with a lovely sweet, floral elegance. Alc 14.4%

Chile

Bisquertt Family Vineyards, Crazy Rows Cinsault, Itata Valley 2019

97 Value Platinum

£7.95 Revl Drinks

Creamy nose with bright strawberry and hints of black pepper and mint. Ripe yet fleshy with smoky flavours and notes of wild herbs. Bright, crunchy palate. Alc 13%

Aresti, Trisquel Gran Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, Leyda Valley, San Antonio 2020

96 Gold

£12.95 Slurp

Very expressive pea pod and ripe citrus aromas with notes of roasted pepper and paprika. Rounded palate with fresh vegetal notes. Juicy and vibrant. Alc 13%

Miguel Torres, La Causa Vino Naranjo, Itata Valley 2019

97 Value Platinum

migueltorres.cl

Floral nose with camomile tea and Muscat-like aromas, notes of dried apricot, orange marmalade and fresh ginger. Elegant phenolic grip on the palate sustained by juicy orange-rind fruit. Alc 13.5%

J Bouchon, Canto Sur Carmenère País-Carignan, Maule Valley 2020

96 Gold

£14.99 Condor Wines

Juicy red and black fruits with a hint of fresh mint and dried potpourri, perfumed and engaging. Characterful and expressive, very judiciously crafted, fresh and vibrant. Alc 13.5%

Undurraga, Terroir Hunter Pinot Noir, Malleco Valley 2019

95 Gold

£18.99 Hallgarten Wines

Lovely smoky summer berry aromas with notes of dark cherry and oak spices. Appealing with plenty of fruit. Pure, elegant expression with a lovely finish. Alc 13.4%

Waitrose, País, Maule Valley 2019

95 Gold

£7.99 Waitrose

Attractive, elegant herbal red fruit with earthy nuances on the nose. Very fresh palate with well-managed tannins and excellent juiciness. Alc 13.5%

France

Château de la Terrière, Tradition, Brouilly, Beaujolais 2019

97 Value Platinum

£13.60-£16.99 Cellar Selected, Exel, Hoults, The Guildford Wine Co, The Vineking

Floral nose with hints of blackberry and cream, and a palate laced with black cherry, plum and supple tannins. Alc 14%

Jean-Luc Baldès, Malbec Du Clos, Cahors, Southwest France 2018

95 Gold

£9.99 Waitrose

Concentrated nose of hedgerow fruit and violets. Intense on the palate with dark fruit and big, ripe tannins. Finishes long with a backbone of acidity. Alc 14.3%

Portugal

Aveleda, Loureiro, Vinho Verde 2020

97 Value Platinum

£9.49 Delicias

Red apple skin, jasmine and fennel notes on the nose. Has a lovely fresh mouthfeel, nicely fruited and zingy with a hint of white pepper and elderflower lift on the palate. Lingering finish. Alc 11.5%

Monte da Ravasqueira, Guarda Rios, Alentejano 2020

97 Value Platinum

£10.99 Bancroft, Slurp

Ripe vine fruits, blackberry, chocolate and vanilla on the nose followed by juicy acidity with ripe, supple tannins and notes of black olive, tobacco and garrigue. Alc 13.5%

Taboadella, Villae, Dão 2019

95 Gold

£16.60-£17.99 Bonafide Wines, Exel, The Wine Loft Brixham

Bergamot and floral aromas. A fleshy, juicy palate with apple and blackberry pie flavours and cinnamon spice. Attractive texture and fine tannins. Alc 13.5%

Slovenia

Puklavec Family Wines, Puklavec & Friends Sauvignon Blanc-Pinot Grigio, Stajerska Slovenija, Podravje 2020

95 Gold

£8.79 Waitrose Cellar

Aromas of lemon and orange peel with subtle ginger. Bright, vibrant and refreshing, with a lingering mineral finish. Alc 11.5%

Spain

Hiruzta, Hiruzta Txakolina, Txacolí de Getaria 2020

97 Value Platinum

£14.55-£15.99 Great Wines Direct, Hay Wines, Shelved Wine, Slurp, Wine Poole

Bright lemon peel and grapefruit aromas with some underlying tropical fruits. Long, zesty, elegant and fine-boned. Alc 12%

Torres, Viña Esmeralda, Catalunya 2020

96 Gold

£9-£10 Cambridge Wine Merchants, Ocado, Tanners, TB Watson, Tesco, Vinvm

Delicate floral nose and pretty palate of orange blossom and ripe greengage. Light and fresh with a gentle chiffon texture. Really well judged, full of charm. Alc 11.5%

Pata Negra, Tempranillo Crianza, Ribera del Duero 2018

95 Gold

garciacarrion.com

Pretty floral and spice aromas, followed by lovely ripe fruit on the palate, showing red cherry, strawberry, vanilla and toast. A great expression of crianza, generous and classy. Alc 14%

Bodegas Valcarlos, Fortius Reserva, Navarra 2016

95 Gold

fortiuswines.com

Cassis and wood spice nose. Pretty summer pudding fruit in the mouth; oak is well judged and tannins are moderate and ripe. A beautiful wine with a long, silky finish. Steak anyone? Alc 14%

