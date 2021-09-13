{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ODZjMTNmMTcyNDE1OTlkMGJjNWRlNjY4OGM2YmQzMWE5ZThiMTQ4Y2U4ZDM5NGJiNzRiMWIxMjE5Mzg1NzdiNg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter Best

Great value Rioja with high scores: 12 to try

Despite it's fame and popularity, prices for Rioja remain reasonable compared to other fine wine regions. Here are 12 top recommendations from Decanter experts, all under £30 and over 90 points...
Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

We all know and love Rioja, a wine famous for its Crianza, Reserva and Gran Reserva styles.

These remain the lynchpin of the region’s wines, but we are increasingly seeing newer styles too, including single-varietal reds, fresh, unoaked whites, and great value rosé similar in style to Provence rosé.

Below we have highlighted some great value white, rosé and red Rioja wines, all scoring 90 points or above.

Ranging from under £10 to less than £30, you can can experience top quality, intense flavour and great diversity without breaking the bank.

Great value Rioja:

Wines in order of style and score

