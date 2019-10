Vinoteca SOIL promotes DWWA 2019 award-winning wines in Argentina

Vinoteca SOIL understands wine as culture. Located in downtown Buenos Aires, Argentina, this wine shop has a large and diverse range of wines from all over the world.

The owners of Vinoteca SOIL are experienced, long-standing sommeliers who bring their expertise and knowledge to the forefront of wine retail. They are constantly in search of unique wines to add to the shop’s collection which includes everything from small production, local labels to internationally recognisable brands. To enhance the retail experience, the shop hosts weekly Argentine and world wine tastings led by sommeliers and winemakers.

DWWA 2019 Promotion

From October 2019 to May 2020, Vinoteca SOIL will be showcasing an impressive 60 award-winning wines from the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), offering visitors to the store 20% off all Argentinian award-winning wines from the 2019 competition.

The DWWA showcase includes 1 Best in Show, 6 Gold, 16 Silver and 37 Bronze medal winners, all from Argentina, all 20% off in-store:

Best in Show

Gold

Silver

Bronze

Vinoteca SOIL



Address: Vinoteca SOIL, Libertad 970-Caba, Buenos Aires 1012, Argentina

Website: www.soilwines.com.ar

Email: info@soilwines.com.ar

Promotion period: 1 October 2019 – 31 May 2020

Promotion details: 20% off DWWA 2019 award-winning wines from Argentina

Follow Vinoteca SOIL

Twitter @SoilWinesBA

Facebook SOIL Wines Buenos Aires