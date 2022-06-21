The charming semi-sparkling red of Italy’s Emilia-Romagna, Lambrusco is considered the ideal wine to pair with local Emilia cuisine from cured meats like Salame and Prosciutto di Parma to pastas like tortellini and local cheeses.

Often frizzante, or lightly sparkling, classic Lambrusco wines are dry or slightly off-dry with floral aromas, bright red fruit characters and refreshing acidity. The wines are light in tannins and have moderate alcohol.

Typically produced using the Charmat (tank) method, a small proportion is also made by the Traditional or Ancestrale methods. The best examples reflect the different varieties and distinct characteristics of the three main Lambrusco grapes including Lambrusco di Sorbara, Lambrusco Salamino and Lambrusco Grasparossa.

Scroll down to see the top-scoring Lambrusco wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards 2022

A local favourite, the classic Lambrusco wine style, bottled with mushroom corks as opposed to the sweet, mass-produced Lambrusco wines bottled with screw-cap, is deservedly finding its way into international markets.

And catching the attention of the expert judges at the Decanter World Wine Awards, a Lambrusco was awarded a first-ever Platinum medal (97 points) for Cantina Sociale di Gualtieri’s Il Ligabue, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco 2021. A Value wine priced at less than £15 retail, the judges noted its ‘rich and full body, decent mousse – and great example at this price.’

A region and wine style well worth exploring, below discover five award-winning Lambrusco wines from DWWA 2022 to celebrate World Lambrusco Day with.

Search all award-winning wines from Emilia-Romagna at awards.decanter.com

World Lambrusco Day: five award-winning styles to try

Cantina Sociale di Gualtieri, Il Ligabue, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco, Emilia-Romagna 2021

Value Platinum, 97 points

90% Lambrusco Salamino, 10% Lambrusco Maestri

Rich and full-bodied with plenty of dark berry fruits with floral notes and violets. It shows a lovely texture with a long savoury aftertaste and decent mousse. Delicious with the right sorts of food and a great example at this price. Alc 11%

Venturini Baldini, Cadelvento Rosé Brut, Lambrusco Reggiano Secco, Emilia-Romagna 2020

Silver, 90 points

50% Lambrusco di Sorbara, 50% Lambrusco Grasparossa

Very pale salmon, pronounced nose of strawberries and cherries, bright acidity, it has a creamy texture and delicate mousse. Long aftertaste. Alc 12%

Paltrinieri, Solco, Lambrusco dell’Emilia, Emilia-Romagna 2021

Silver, 91 points

100% Lambrusco Salamino

Bubble gum red cherry nose. Plenty of dark fruit and cherry notes on the palate. Engaging and appealing with compelling finish. Alc 10.5%

Vinicola Decordi Del Borgo Imperiale Cortesole, Collezione 21 Extra Dry, Lambrusco dell’Emilia, Emilia-Romagna 2021

Silver, 90 points

100% Lambrusco

Confected and expressive ripe blackberry and sour plum with a touch of violet. Simple and refreshing with a lively finish. Alc 11%

Cantine Ceci, Terre Verdiane 1813 Amabile, Lambrusco dell’Emilia, Emilia-Romagna NV

Bronze, 89 points

100% Lambrusco Maestri

Bright dark fruit notes. Refined and easy drinking. Fine introduction to the world of proper Lambrusco. Alc 8.5%

