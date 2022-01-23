{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YWRhYTQyZmVmZWQ5Y2MxODg3ZTZhMTM2YTVlMDMwOTNlOTJkNzA3ZGRhYTljZGY4MjQ3NWYzMzk1OTdhYTM1ZA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Claire Drinks, run by Claire Blackler MW, offers wine and spirits courses and events and is an Approved Programme Provider for the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET®). All courses, up to and including Level 3 are held online, in the classroom and privately.
Website https://www.clairedrinks.com/
Address Claire Drinks 2 Linlithgow Wharf Moorings Manse Road Linlithgow West Lothian EH496AJ

Tel: +44 (0)7884 028306

Email: hello@clairedrinks.com

