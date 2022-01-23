Case Studies Wine School (CSWS) is an independent wine and spirits training organisation and an Approved Programme Provider for the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET®).
Claire Drinks, run by Claire Blackler MW, offers wine and spirits courses and events and is an Approved Programme Provider for the Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET®). All courses, up to and including Level 3 are held online, in the classroom and privately.
