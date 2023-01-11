The Crush Course, Dartington Trust

Located in south Devon, Dartington Trust is an estate and a charity that promotes and supports learning through arts, ecology and social justice.

Among courses and degrees covering ecology, regenerative farming, painting, floristry and more, The Crush Course is an immersive weekend in wine and winemaking.

This course does not offer a WSET® qualification, instead offering the development of a deep appreciation and enjoyment of wine in a way that engages the emotions and the physical body as well as the brain, in a hands-on teaching style.

There are two courses runnning in 2023, in June and September.

Dartington Estate

Totnes

Devon

TQ9 6EL

Tel: +44 (0) 1803 847000

Website: www.dartington.org/event/the-crush-course

Email: shortcourses@dartington.org