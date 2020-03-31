Retailer Awards Home | Key dates and prices | Categories and entry criteria | How to enter | Rules of entry | Judging process | Judging panel | 2019 winners | Media Centre | Why enter | Enter now

Enter the Decanter Retailer Awards

How to enter

  1. Select and pay the entry fee for the category/categories you wish to enter below.
  2. Upon payment, you will be emailed a link to the relevant entry forms.
  3. Ensure you have filled out the generic form as well as your chosen category forms.
  4. Complete all forms and submit to retailerawards@decanter.com (as well as any supporting assets) by the entry deadline: Friday 22 May 2020

Enter now

Terms and Conditions

  • All entrants must be trading in the UK
  • You may enter as many categories as you wish
  • The entry fee is £150 + VAT per retailer category and £75 + VAT per wine service category

CATEGORIES

See category descriptions and entry criteria here. 

 

RETAILERS (£150 + VAT per entry)

Supermarket

National Wine Shop

London Multi-Store

London Wine Shop

London Neighbourhood Wine Shop

Local Wine Shop

Local Multi-Store

Online Retailer

Specialist Retailer (see categories)

Newcomer

Green Champion

 

WINE SERVICES (£75 + VAT per entry)

En Primeur Campaign

Subscription Wine Club

 

JUDGES’ CHOICE AND OUTSTANDING RETAILER

Every entrant is automatically considered for these categories.

 

ENQUIRIES

Contact the Decanter Retailer Awards team at
E: retailerawards@decanter.com