Enter the Decanter Retailer Awards

How to enter
- Select and pay the entry fee for the category/categories you wish to enter below.
- Upon payment, you will be emailed a link to the relevant entry forms.
- Ensure you have filled out the generic form as well as your chosen category forms.
- Complete all forms and submit to retailerawards@decanter.com (as well as any supporting assets) by the entry deadline: Friday 22 May 2020
Terms and Conditions
- All entrants must be trading in the UK
- You may enter as many categories as you wish
- The entry fee is £150 + VAT per retailer category and £75 + VAT per wine service category