Decanter Retailer Awards in association with The Drinks Trust

The Decanter Retailer Awards champions the very best in UK wine retail, and in these challenging and uncertain times, more than ever we want to recognise, highlight and award those doing a really great job.



There is no better time to support the UK wine industry which is why this year, Decanter is very pleased to announce that all revenue from the Decanter Retailer Awards will go to The Drinks Trust, a charitable organisation providing support, care and assistance to the drinks industry since 1886.

See below to learn more about The Drinks Trust including what this charitable organisation has done for the drinks industry, and upcoming initiatives due to launch soon.

The Drinks Trust

The Drinks Trust is the drinks industry community organisation. Since 1886, The Drinks Trust (formerly The Benevolent) has provided care and support to the people who form the drinks industry workforce, both past and present. The organisation is run by drinks industry professionals, funded by drinks industry partners and supported by thousands of drinks industry fundraisers, volunteers and contributors.

The Trust provides individuals with services across vocational, well-being, financial and practical support. These services are intended to assist with and improve the circumstances of those who receive them.

COVID-19 Emergency Fund

A financial support scheme to drinks industry individuals who have lost their employment and income. This initiative is targeted at the following two groups:

Those who have been made redundant and subsequently not been reinstated, meaning they are unable to benefit from the salary grant scheme set out by the Chancellor Those on zero hours contracts who will receive only small levels of financial benefit from the salary support measures outlined by the Chancellor

Additionally, these individuals will have worked in one of the following establishments:

On-trade; bars, pubs and those who worked with drinks in restaurants and hotels, such as sommeliers and beverage managers Off-trade; those who worked in alcohol retailing businesses Distribution; those who worked in businesses supplying the above

This initiative was only open for a limited period, but The Drinks Trust is looking to open their regular applications with priority given to those who didn’t qualify for the Fund above, but have been affected by COVID-19.

The Drinks Trust Wellness Initiative

Due to launch in the coming weeks, the Wellness Initiative will focus on the emerging and likely long-term effects the current situation will have on the mental health and wellness of the drinks industry community. It will assist the members of the drinks industry to live a constructive and healthy life in these times of uncertainty, isolation and distance from an otherwise social and community-oriented industry.

This initiative will comprise of key areas to start with, however it is likely to evolve:

Guidance – Content and Encouragement Support – Helpline & Talking Therapies Treatment – Sleep & insomnia Treatment – Mindful Drinking Tutoring – Community Learning and Support

To learn more about The Drinks Trust, visit their website here.

