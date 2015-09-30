Back to Recipes |

Michel Roux Jr.

Michel Roux Jr was born in 1960 in Pembury, Kent, where his father Albert Roux was a private chef for the Cazalet family. His earliest food memories are the kitchen smells there of pastry, sugar caramelising and stews. He left school at 16 and, after several apprenticeships, he worked at Alain Chapel’s signature restaurant at Mionay near Lyon, as well as the Elysée Palace. He began running Le Gavroche in 1991, focusing on classic French cooking with a lighter, modern twist. He has co-hosted BBC show Masterchef and, in 2013, he launched his most recent cookbook, ‘The French Kitchen’.

