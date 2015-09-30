Rillettes of mackerel on toasted Irish Soda bread – by Michel Roux Jr Serves 6 as an aperitif or a starter Ingredients:…
Brownie, raspberry sorbet and crème anglaise Ingredients: For the Brownie: 65g milk chocolate 135g dark chocolate 150g diced butter 100g sugar 50g…
White chocolate and mascarpone mousse served with strawberries and coulis – recipe by Michel Roux Jr Ingredients: To prepare the financier: 130g…
Roasted rack and saddle of rabbit with wine to match Serves 2 Ingredients: 1 long saddle and rack of rabbit preferably with…
Chocolate and salted caramel tart with pecans with wines – recipe by Michel Roux Jr Ingredients: To prepare the pastry: 170g plain…
Smoked and roasted eel served with tea consommé Serves 2 Ingredients: 200g smoked eel 1 Finely sliced spring onion 4 turnips 1…
Pan seared squid & fregola risotto – Michel Roux Jr recipe Serves 2 Ingredients 135g fregola sarda 400g fish stock/ vegetable stock…
Individual cherry rolls served with rum Chantilly Serves 4-6 Ingredients To prepare the pastry: 240g white flour 2 tbsps. white caster sugar…
Marinated lamb chops with garlic and herb sauce Serves 4 as an canapé Ingredients 1 rack of spring lamb (with 8 bones)…
Seared and marinated tuna with kale Serves 2 Ingredients 250g tuna steak 1 tbsp olive oil To prepare the marinade: ½ a…
Pork loin, carrot spaghetti, roast parsnip and coriander condiment Serves 4 Ingredients: 600g pork loin Ingredients for the condiment: 2 bunches of…
Brioche and butter pudding Serves 4 and fills a round 20cm baking dish Ingredients 240g sliced brioche 3 whole eggs 100g white…
Pan seared sea bass with avocado, pak choi & citrus dressing Serves 4 Ingredients 1.8 kg whole sea bass (or 1kg of…
Whenever we spend a few days in the south of France, this dish is invariably on the menu. Everyone is gathered round…
Canelé Makes 16 canelé in a traditional copper mold. Ingredients: ½ litre milk (whole preferred) 2 eggs 2 egg yolks 100g plain…
Roasted cctopus salad with chilli mayonnaise Serves 4 Ingredients For the mayonnaise: 1 egg yolk 1 tsp. Dijon mustard Juice of half…