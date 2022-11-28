After tasting more than 300 Chablis 2021 en primeur samples, Andy Howard MW has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see notes and scores for all 43 Chablis Grand Cru 2021 wines tasted.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202196
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202196
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202196
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202196
Julien Brocard, 7 LieuxChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202195
Domaine Louis MoreauChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202195
Domaine RoyChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202195
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Côte de Bouguerots)202195
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202195
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202195
Domaine Vincent DauvissatChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202195
Domaine Louis MichelChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202195
Dampt FreresChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Céline & Frédéric GueguenChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Long-DepaquitChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202194
Simonnet-FebvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202194
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202194
Domaine François RaveneauChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202194
Domaine Nathalie & Gilles FèvreChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202193
La Chablisienne, Chateau GrenouillesChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202193
Louis JadotChablis (Les Preuses Grand Cru)202193
Louis JadotChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202193
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Blanchot Grand Cru)202193
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202193
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202193
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202193
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202192
Domaine TernynckChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Raoul Gautherin & FilsChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Bernard DefaixChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Joseph DrouhinChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Nathalie et Gilles FevreChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Billaud-SimonChablis (Les Clos Grand Cru)202192
Jean-Paul & Benoît DroinChablis (Vaudésir Grand Cru)202192
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202192
Domaine William FèvreChablis (Valmur Grand Cru)202192
Domaine Jean-Marc BrocardChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202192
Charly NicolleChablis (Bougros Grand Cru)202191
Domaine Raoul Gautherin & FilsChablis (Grenouilles Grand Cru)202190

