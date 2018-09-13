DAWA judge profile: Hiroki Matsumoto

Hiroki Matsumoto, a wine specialist from Japan, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Hiroki Matsumoto

Tokyo-based Hiroki Matsumoto was lead into the world of wine in 1988 after tasting a Château Mont-Redon in Hong Kong. After broadening his palate while studying a Masters degree in the US, Hiroki formally learnt about wine at Tokyo’s Academie du Vin before opening his own wine bar, where he was able to offer 400 different wines by the glass at any time.

Now a lecturer at the Academie du Vin, Hiroki also operates wine website Barriqueville.com, publishing tasting notes and providing business services to web-retailers and mobile service providers.

In addition, Hiroki has translated two wine books into Japanese, Napa by James Conaway and Heartbreak Grape by Marq de Villiers. Hiroki Matsumoto has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2012.