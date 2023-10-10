New title

Panos Kakaviatos reviews the latest-release Alsace Grand Cru wines, from the 2021 and 2020 vintages.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 60 top-scoring wines.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Colour Score Notes
Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Clos St Urbain Riesling, Grand Cru Rangen de ThannAlsace202096
Mader, Grand Cru RosackerAlsace202196
Agathe Bursin, Grand Cru ZinnkoepfléAlsace202095
Albert Boxler, Dudenstein, Grand Cru SommerbergAlsace202195
Domaine Weinbach, Cuvée Sainte Catherine, Grand Cru SchlossbergAlsace202195
Domaine Weinbach, Grand Cru SchlossbergAlsace202195
Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Clos St Urbain Pinot Gris, Grand Cru Rangen de ThannAlsace202095
Gresser, Grand Cru KastelbergAlsace202195
Sipp-Mack, Grand Cru RosackerAlsace202095
Albert Boxler, Wibtal, Grand Cru SommerbergAlsace202094
Albert Mann, Grand Cru Wineck-SchlossbergAlsace202094
Bestheim, Grand Cru SchlossbergAlsace202194
Domaine Fernand Engel, Grand Cru PraelatenbergAlsace202094
Domaine Meyer Fonné, Grand Cru Wineck-SchlossbergAlsace202194
Domaine Paul Blanck, Grand Cru SchlossbergAlsace202194
Domaine Paul Blanck, Grand Cru FurstentumAlsace202094
Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru Altenberg de BergheimAlsace202094
Kuentz-Bas, Grand Cru GeisbergAlsace202194
Albert Boxler, Eckberg, Grand Cru SommerbergAlsace202093
Albert Mann, Grand Cru FurstentumAlsace202093
Cave de Turckheim, Riesling, Grand Cru BrandAlsace202093
Domaine Etienne Loew, Grand Cru Altenberg de BergbietenAlsace202193
Domaine Hurst, Grand Cru BrandAlsace202193
Domaine Kirrenbourg, Grand Cru SchlossbergAlsace202093
Domaine Meyer Fonné, Grand Cru KaefferkopfAlsace202093
Domaine Saint-Rémy, Grand Cru SchlossbergAlsace202093
Domaine Weinbach, Grand Cru MarckrainAlsace202193
Josmeyer, Grand Cru HengstAlsace202193
Kuentz-Bas, Grand Cru PfersigbergAlsace202193
Mader, Grand Cru RosackerAlsace202093
René Muré, Clos Saint Landelin, Grand Cru VorbourgAlsace202093
Schoffit, Clos Saint-Théobald, Grand Cru Rangen de ThannAlsace202193
Bestheim, Grand Cru MambourgAlsace202092
Boeckel, Grand Cru ZotzenbergAlsace202092
Cave De Ribeauville, Riesling, Grand Cru Kirchberg de RibeauvilléAlsace202092
Dirler-Cadé, Grand Cru KesslerAlsace202092
Domaine Barmès-Buecher, Grand Cru SteingrublerAlsace202192
Domaine Kirrenbourg, Cuvée K, Grand Cru SchlossbergAlsace202192
Domaine Kirrenbourg, Cuvée K, Grand Cru SchlossbergAlsace202092
Domaine Pfister, Grand Cru EngelbergAlsace202092
François Schmitt, Riesling Cuvée Paradis, Grand Cru PfingstbergAlsace202192
Jean Becker, Riesling, Grand Cru SchoenenbourgAlsace202192
Jean-Baptiste Adam, Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru KaefferkopfAlsace202192
Jean-Baptiste Adam, Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru KaefferkopfAlsace202092
Kuentz-Bas, Grand Cru PfersigbergAlsace202092
Louis Sipp, Grand Cru OsterbergAlsace202092
Gustave Lorentz, Riesling Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru Altenberg de BergheimAlsace202191
Domaine Maurice Schoech, Grand Cru KaefferkopfAlsace202195
Domaine Schoffit, Clos Saint-Théobald, Grand Cru Rangen de ThannAlsace202195
Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Grand Cru HengstAlsace202095
Wunsch et Mann, Grand Cru HengstAlsace202095
Agathe Bursin, Grand Cru ZinnkoepfléAlsace202193
Joseph Cattin, Grand Cru HatschbourgAlsace202193
Cave de Turckheim, Pinot Gris, Grand Cru BrandAlsace202093
Domaine Meyer Fonné, Grand Cru FurstentumAlsace202193
René Muré, Clos Saint Landelin Vendanges Tardives, Grand Cru VorbourgAlsace202093
Cave De Ribeauville, Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru Altenberg de BergheimAlsace202192
Domaines Schlumberger, Grand Cru KesslerAlsace202092
Hubert Meyer, Grand Cru WinzenbergAlsace202192
Jean Becker, Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru SchoenenbourgAlsace202192

See also

Rhône 2021 En Primeur: full vintage report and top-scoring wines

Other score tables:

Southern Rhône 2021 score table

Northern Rhône 2021 score table

Top Rhône 2021 whites score table

Top Rhône 2021 reds score table