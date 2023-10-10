Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Clos St Urbain Riesling, Grand Cru Rangen de Thann Alsace 2020 96 View 100% volcanic soils reflect intriguing smoky aspects. At first almost caressing, the palate reveals ripe, juicy pear, wet stone and more smokiness, with energy-lending citrus and pepper. After sipping, you realise how very concentrated and even powerful the exceptionally smooth palate is. A veritable showstopper and fit for the finest gastronomy. Drinking window: 2024-2045

Mader, Grand Cru Rosacker Alsace 2021 96 View Serious wet stone purity and freshness. Gorgeous sap and density reflect the calcium-limestone soil that lends powerful structure. The long finish is marked by juicy grapefruit and peach, and more wet stone. It can compete with top-flight Burgundy. Drinking window: 2023-2045

Agathe Bursin, Grand Cru Zinnkoepflé Alsace 2020 95 View What lovely texture, opulence and density. Dances on the palate, enticing with pineapple tropics, brisk lime and lemon, and a refreshing Indian tonic finish. Drinking window: 2023-2040

Albert Boxler, Dudenstein, Grand Cru Sommerberg Alsace 2021 95 View Coming from vines grown on a steep hill oriented directly to the south and rising up to nearly 400m in altitude, this needs time, but what purity, density, breadth and length. Initially compact in its mineral expression, time in glass reflects underlying power with excellent ageing potential. A hint of creaminess and spearmint spice lead to a flinty finish. Try with lobster in a butter sauce. Drinking window: 2025-2040

Domaine Weinbach, Cuvée Sainte Catherine, Grand Cru Schlossberg Alsace 2021 95 View White flowers and exotic fruit leap from the glass. Aromatic complexity includes blood orange, Key Lime pie, candied citrus and marzipan that suggest sweetness, but the palate is dry. The long finish is marked more by wet stone freshness. Drinking window: 2024-2040

Domaine Weinbach, Grand Cru Schlossberg Alsace 2021 95 View What a beautifully delicate touch from attack to finish, expressed in rosewood, white flower, fresh herbs, linden tea, jasmine and lime. Such aromatic complexity, which includes appealing smoky notes, leading to a suave richness on the medium-bodied palate. A refined wine. Drinking window: 2023-2040

Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Clos St Urbain Pinot Gris, Grand Cru Rangen de Thann Alsace 2020 95 View Gorgeous aromas of orange, ginger, pepper, truffle butter and spring flowers. The palate balances acidity and residual sugar, delivered with brisk salinity, wherein you bask in the textural seamlessness. It is not for nothing that this grand cru is mostly planted with Pinot Gris. Drinking window: 2023-2040

Gresser, Grand Cru Kastelberg Alsace 2021 95 View A wonderful wine from this rather small grand cru of just under 6ha, which is planted to 100% Riesling. Exudes gorgeous wet stone aromas with a hint of nougat, reflecting smooth texture and juiciness. Drinking window: 2023-2040

Sipp-Mack, Grand Cru Rosacker Alsace 2020 95 View What verve and energy! And wonderfully balanced by a very suave, smooth and polished palate and a long finish. Engaging and brisk. Drinking window: 2023-2040

Albert Boxler, Wibtal, Grand Cru Sommerberg Alsace 2020 94 View Bursting with mango, pineapple and white peach aromas and flavours. This off-dry style could almost pass for dry, given its impressive dry extract, breadth and iodine freshness on the long finish. Try with pimento sausage or paprika dishes. Drinking window: 2023-2040

Albert Mann, Grand Cru Wineck-Schlossberg Alsace 2020 94 View Showing off gorgeously vivid aromas and flavours of ripe lemon, white stone fruit, gunflint and spring flowers, this has a supple and subtle attack, fine dry extract and a spicy, long finish. A serious wine that will only gain in depth after several years of cellaring. Drinking window: 2024-2038

Bestheim, Grand Cru Schlossberg Alsace 2021 94 View An expressive kaleidoscope of juicy kiwi and brisk lime and lemon. While reserved on the palate, time in glass reveals crushed mint and more citrus. A pure expression of the famous Schlossberg terroir, where Riesling finds ideal ripening conditions because of a long growing season. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Domaine Fernand Engel, Grand Cru Praelatenberg Alsace 2020 94 View What amazing grip and power, expressed in kiwi and lemon, crushed herb and gunflint and a touch of saltwater toffee. Rounded palate, with concentration and yet such seafaring freshness. With a warm south- to southeast exposure, the terroir benefits from a nearby cooling forest area that perhaps helped in the warm 2020 vintage. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Domaine Meyer Fonné, Grand Cru Wineck-Schlossberg Alsace 2021 94 View The early-ripening and sunny character of Wineck-Schlossberg proved especially welcome for the cooler 2021 vintage, here resulting in a superb wine of finesse and refinement, showing wet stone, bright citrus and mid-palate concentration. Drinking window: 2023-2036

Domaine Paul Blanck, Grand Cru Schlossberg Alsace 2021 94 View Initially reductive, the nose suggests power and freshness, but this exhibits vivid expressions of lemon, wet stone and grapefruit. Drinking window: 2024-2038

Domaine Paul Blanck, Grand Cru Furstentum Alsace 2020 94 View A superb example of this appellation, which lies on an escarpment above the village of Kientzheim. The south- to southwest exposure along a steep slope optimises the sun and hence can lead to wines with notes of pineapples and mangos. But here we get a dry, elegant wine with citrus, white stone and wet slate. The terrific balance between acidity and residual sugar is marked by excellent concentration, structure and a juicy mid-palate. Try with lobster in butter and lemon. Drinking window: 2023-2038

Gustave Lorentz, Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru Altenberg de Bergheim Alsace 2020 94 View What an impressive wine, conveying plenty of energy and a creamy, textured, concentrated palate. Both citrus and white stone fruit, with fresh lift on the finish, marked by agreeable nutmeg. A truly gastronomic wine. Drinking window: 2023-2036

Kuentz-Bas, Grand Cru Geisberg Alsace 2021 94 View A bright attack leads to balsamic and herbal freshness. Brightness coupled with palate concentration conjures ideas of creamy vol-au-vent. The finish is marked by wet stone and verbena. Excellent expression of the Geisberg terroir, planted only with Riesling. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Albert Boxler, Eckberg, Grand Cru Sommerberg Alsace 2020 93 View For an early-ripening granite terroir, this Riesling conveys remarkable energy, reflected in green apple, herb and citrus aspects. I like its mid-palate juiciness, which leads to a fresh lift on the long finish. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Albert Mann, Grand Cru Furstentum Alsace 2020 93 View A brisk attack leads to vivid wet stone from this porous and pebbly limestone terroir, which can yield both generous and focused palates, such as we have here. Although a bit youthfully steely, ageing in bottle will improve the wine. Drinking window: 2024-2036

Cave de Turckheim, Riesling, Grand Cru Brand Alsace 2020 93 View Excellent energy and impressive focus. A lovely wine with apple, lime and herb aromas and flavours. A particularly impressive showing. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Domaine Etienne Loew, Grand Cru Altenberg de Bergbieten Alsace 2021 93 View With welcoming citrus notes of pineapple and lemon presaging a rich and juicy palate, this wine is so easy to like. Delicious, you can enjoy with roasted poultry or curry-based vegetarian dishes. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Domaine Hurst, Grand Cru Brand Alsace 2021 93 View Distinctive grape fragrance complemented by subtle floral notes. A rich, balanced palate reflecting vintage vivacity makes for an exciting wine to enjoy with asparagus risotto and Parmesan. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Domaine Kirrenbourg, Grand Cru Schlossberg Alsace 2020 93 View Chalk this wine under the crowd-pleasing category for plenty of upfront, ripe fruit. But it goes beyond that level with energy and excitement. The Schlossberg terroir's ability to combine ripening with aromatic purity and elegance wins again. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Domaine Meyer Fonné, Grand Cru Kaefferkopf Alsace 2020 93 View A beautiful, juicy wine with apricot, pear and kiwi. Impressive elegance, ripeness and concentration, leading to a very long finish. Try with cod en papillote with spring vegetables in a Thai broth. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Domaine Saint-Rémy, Grand Cru Schlossberg Alsace 2020 93 View Lovely quince and bright lemon fruit aromas and flavours in a smooth, juicy palate. The underlying structure and depth, as well as brisk acidity, conjures a wide range of food pairings, from zucchini quiche to smoked salmon in a lime sauce. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Domaine Weinbach, Grand Cru Marckrain Alsace 2021 93 View Unmistakably spicy Pinot Gris, with a smooth texture, exuding white stone fruit and ginger. Cooler vintages like 2021 bring needed acidity to balance the natural richness of the grape, and here a lip-smacking example to go with grilled pork chops in a mango sauce. Drinking window: 2023-2034

Josmeyer, Grand Cru Hengst Alsace 2021 93 View Time in glass coaxes aromatic charm, and the full-bodied palate impresses with almost red wine-like tannin. There is a hint of sweet nougat to add complexity, while the long finish ends with pleasing acacia notes. Try with grilled Tandoori chicken or asparagus risotto. The Hengst terroir is known for full-bodied wines balanced by chiselled freshness from the sandstone and limestone. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Kuentz-Bas, Grand Cru Pfersigberg Alsace 2021 93 View Acacia, mint and peach, with pleasing mid-palate juiciness, leading to a long finish marked by floral aromas. Rich while remaining dry – try with roast chicken. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Mader, Grand Cru Rosacker Alsace 2020 93 View Bright fruit, pear, apricot and inviting aromas, this shows wonderful vibrance and density. Drinking window: 2023-2035

René Muré, Clos Saint Landelin, Grand Cru Vorbourg Alsace 2020 93 View Opulent truffle and white stone fruit aromas, palate exuberance and breadth fit for buttery lobster, scallops with pasta in a cream sauce or a mushroom risotto. Drinking window: 2023-2034

Schoffit, Clos Saint-Théobald, Grand Cru Rangen de Thann Alsace 2021 93 View What lovely expressions of the smoky, ashy, gunflinty, volcanic Rangen de Thann soils, with fresh aromas leading to a palate of subtle opulence. Medium-bodied, just a touch tart, but with a long finish, marked again by a vivid smokiness. Try with smoked salmon. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Bestheim, Grand Cru Mambourg Alsace 2020 92 View Bright and ripe citrus fruit, fennel and subtle pepper and mint aspects. Plenty of energy and smoothly textured. Try on its own or with fine cheese. Drinking window: 2023-2031

Boeckel, Grand Cru Zotzenberg Alsace 2020 92 View Enticing notes of lemon rind, nutmeg and ginger ale. Dense and deep. Pair with turkey in a cream sauce or Bouche à la Reine. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Cave De Ribeauville, Riesling, Grand Cru Kirchberg de Ribeauvillé Alsace 2020 92 View A frank attack with a nuanced palate exuding bergamot and lime. You know a wine region has high quality when its cooperative makes such good wine. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Dirler-Cadé, Grand Cru Kessler Alsace 2020 92 View A very pleasing wine that exudes clementine and wet stone. The smooth palate leads to a fresh finish. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Domaine Barmès-Buecher, Grand Cru Steingrubler Alsace 2021 92 View Although this grand cru is planted to over half Gewurztraminer, known for being rather fat and fleshy here, Riesling does very well, also. Very pure wet stone aromas impress with Indian Tonic-like bitterness beckoning further sipping. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Domaine Kirrenbourg, Cuvée K, Grand Cru Schlossberg Alsace 2021 92 View A fine Riesling from the granite Schlossberg terroir with white flower and lemon. Somewhat disassociated acidity for now makes it not the most cohesive, but a long finish impresses. Drinking window: 2024-2034

Domaine Kirrenbourg, Cuvée K, Grand Cru Schlossberg Alsace 2020 92 View White floral bouquet aromas presage both energy and palate juiciness. Balance is a word that comes to mind. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Domaine Pfister, Grand Cru Engelberg Alsace 2020 92 View Exudes structure, elegance and acidity, expressed in somewhat soft aromas and flavours of citrus and wet stone. Although recognised since the 9th century as a winegrowing site, Grand Cru Engelberg was only classified in 1985. Pair with Spanish tapas or seafood. Drinking window: 2023-2032

François Schmitt, Riesling Cuvée Paradis, Grand Cru Pfingstberg Alsace 2021 92 View Clementine and lemon aromas presage a brisk yet suave palate that conveys refinement. I can imagine it with oysters, given its Chablis-like minerality. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Jean Becker, Riesling, Grand Cru Schoenenbourg Alsace 2021 92 View Impresses with vivid flavours and aromas of quince, orange rind and lime. Try with grilled fish and vegetables for a summer barbecue. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Jean-Baptiste Adam, Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru Kaefferkopf Alsace 2021 92 View A subtle attack with medium body, flavours of fennel and aniseed lead to a fresh, salty finish. Pair with seafood. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Jean-Baptiste Adam, Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru Kaefferkopf Alsace 2020 92 View A brisk attack with zesty, juicy citrus fruit and acacia, leaving the impression of excellent freshness for the vintage. Long finish. Drinking window: 2023-2031

Kuentz-Bas, Grand Cru Pfersigberg Alsace 2020 92 View Very enjoyable, with copious lemon and orange fruit aspects, combined with juicy green melon. To enjoy on its own or try with cod and gratin potatoes. Drinking window: 2023-2031

Louis Sipp, Grand Cru Osterberg Alsace 2020 92 View While a bit reticent at first, the wet stone aromas and tonic freshness are appealing. The marl soils lend underlying power. Enjoy with veal in a cream sauce or chicken à l'orange. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Gustave Lorentz, Riesling Vieilles Vignes, Grand Cru Altenberg de Bergheim Alsace 2021 91 View With its blood orange aromas, this exudes sap and richness. This grand cru spans just over 35ha, near the medieval city of Bergheim. With rocky, shallow and fossil-rich marl-limestone soil, Altenberg has been known for its wines since the 12th century. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Domaine Maurice Schoech, Grand Cru Kaefferkopf Alsace 2021 95 View Exudes white peach, orange marmalade and spring flowers, with palate depth and concentration. The vintage lends needed acidity for balance, with a very long finish. Located in the heart of Alsatian vineyards in Ammerschwihr. Drinking window: 2023-2042

Domaine Schoffit, Clos Saint-Théobald, Grand Cru Rangen de Thann Alsace 2021 95 View Super-dry extract and an enveloping palate, with bergamot, wet stone, rose petal and crushed mint aromas and flavours. I love the textural finesse, mid-palate sap and impressive length. Drinking window: 2023-2042

Domaine Zind-Humbrecht, Grand Cru Hengst Alsace 2020 95 View Initially smoky notes from the volcanic soil border on bacon, but what a robust palate. Shows off juicy nectarine, ginger and green and black tea. Almost 50% of Hengst Grand Cru is planted with Gewurztraminer, and this is a stellar example. Drinking window: 2023-2042

Wunsch et Mann, Grand Cru Hengst Alsace 2020 95 View A superb wine that shows vivid notes of spicy cinnamon, cracked pepper, thyme honey and wet stone, delivered on a full-bodied palate that is not cloying (27g/L of residual sugar to boot!), as it's reined in by excellent acidity and plenty of dry extract. Exciting and long on the finish. Try with Thai food on the hotter side or spicy shrimp. Drinking window: 2023-2042

Agathe Bursin, Grand Cru Zinnkoepflé Alsace 2021 93 View Aromatically discrete in expression, showing peonies, verbena and smoke, this Gewurztraminer gives more on the palate, with a velvety texture and opulence, balanced by lively 2021 acidity. Enjoy with fine cheese, spicy lentil curry or chicken enchilada. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Joseph Cattin, Grand Cru Hatschbourg Alsace 2021 93 View Spicy, smoky and exotic fruit with mid-palate sap and dry extract lead to a long, spicy finish. Enjoy with lamb tagine and prunes. Drinking window: 2023-2038

Cave de Turckheim, Pinot Gris, Grand Cru Brand Alsace 2020 93 View What balance. One cannot taste the over 30g/L of residual sugar. Gorgeous, mineral wet stone aromas evince excellent tension. Try alongside baked Roquefort with apple, or the famous Alsatian fruit cake Berawecka. Drinking window: 2023-2040

Domaine Meyer Fonné, Grand Cru Furstentum Alsace 2021 93 View Delicious notes of rose water, Mirabelle plum, mango, white pepper and ginger in a refined palate, with energy and a seductive, honeyed softness. Try with paella, Indian curry, or a strawberry and rhubarb tart. Drinking window: 2023-2034

René Muré, Clos Saint Landelin Vendanges Tardives, Grand Cru Vorbourg Alsace 2020 93 View Clearly late harvest, this is sweet with ultra-ripe pineapple and candied fruit: a very friendly and opulent palate that can be a dessert unto itself. It could also pair well with foie gras or strong cheeses. Fine lift on the long finish. Drinking window: 2023-2046

Cave De Ribeauville, Gewurztraminer, Grand Cru Altenberg de Bergheim Alsace 2021 92 View Full-bodied, fresh and smoothly textured, this packs plenty of ginger spice, quince, white stone fruit and floral aromas. Drinking window: 2023-2033

Domaines Schlumberger, Grand Cru Kessler Alsace 2020 92 View With white flower, cinnamon spice and lychee aromas and flavours, the wine's energy impresses for the 48g/L of residual sugar per litre; indeed, the palate is brisk enough and fun to drink. Ready to pair with spicy foods, such as couscous or lamb tagine. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Hubert Meyer, Grand Cru Winzenberg Alsace 2021 92 View Planted to 40% Gewurztraminer, this grand cru often results in exotic exuberance early on, with this wine showing typical lychee, leading to a full-bodied, rich and opulent palate. Subtle notes of cinnamon mark the finish. Drinking window: 2023-2032

