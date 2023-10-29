After tasting more than 900 wines from across the Languedoc, Natalie Earl gives her verdict on the most recent releases, mostly 2022, 2021 and 2020, from the key appellations.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 56 Languedoc red wines that scored 92 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Colour Score Notes
Domaine Binet-Jacquet, RéserveFaugères202095
Domaine de Cébène, Belle LuretteFaugères202195
Domaine de Cébène, FelgariaFaugères201895
Domaine de Cébène, Les BancèlsFaugères202195
Mas Cal Demoura, Les CombariollesTerrasses du Larzac202195
Mas d'Agamas, Baies ChoisiesTerrasses du Larzac202095
Château Maris, La TougeMinervois (La Livinière)202094
Château Ollieux Romanis, Atal SiaCorbières Boutenac202194
Clos des ReboussiersPic St-Loup202094
Domaine Balansa, Can del ReyFitou202094
Domaine de l'Hortus, Dit de l'Hortus Cuvée l'OmbréePic St-Loup202094
Domaine des Pradels-Quartironi, Le Moineau des GlycinesSt-Chinian202094
Domaine du Pas de l'Escalette, Le Grand PasTerrasses du Larzac202194
Domaine LedogarCorbières Boutenac201994
Domaine Ledogar, La CompagnonCorbières Boutenac202094
Domaine Jones, Vieilles VignesFitou202194
La Jasse Castel, Bleu VeloursTerrasses du Larzac202194
Le Chemin des Rêves, La SoiePic St-Loup202194
Mas Bruguière, La GrenadièrePic St-Loup202194
Mas Gabinèle, InaccessibleFaugères201394
Château Chênaie, ConvictionFaugères202193
Château de Gourgazaud, Pater FamiliasMinervois (La Livinière)202193
Château de Lancyre, Vieilles VignesPic St-Loup202093
Château Estanilles, Clos du FouFaugères201993
Château La Liquière, CistusFaugères202193
Château Sainte-Eulalie, Bellezour AnimaMinervois (La Livinière)202193
Clos Fantine, Cuvée CourtiolFaugères201993
Domaine Balansa, Bel SoulaFitou202193
Domaine Combe Blanche, La ChandelièreMinervois (La Livinière)202093
Domaine de Cébène, Ex ArenaFaugères202293
Domaine de Villeneuve, Fol EnviePic St-Loup202093
Domaine la Bouysse, TerrassaéCorbières202293
Domaine Plan de l'Homme, Cuvée KhiTerrasses du Larzac202093
Le Clos du Serres, Les MarosTerrasses du Larzac202193
Le Chemin des Rêves, L'OptimistePic St-Loup202193
Le Chemin des Rêves, Guele de LoupPic St-Loup202193
Les Chemins de Carabote, Les Pierres qui ChantentTerrasses du Larzac202093
Mas des Capitelles, PrimusFaugères202093
Abbaye Sylva Plana, La CloseraieFaugères202192
Château de Cazeneuve, Les CalcairesPic St-Loup202192
Château Fabre GasparetsCorbières Boutenac201992
Château La Roque, La CupaPic St-Loup202092
Château Maylandie, Les FeralsCorbières202292
Clos de L'Anhel, Le Lolo de L'AnhelCorbières202292
Domaine Binet-Jacquet, TraditionFaugères202192
Domaine de Cébène, A La VenvoleFaugères202292
Domaine de l'Hortus, Bergerie de l'HortusPic St-Loup202192
Domaine de l'Hortus, Grande CuvéePic St-Loup202092
Domaine de Villeneuve, La MusePic St-Loup202192
Domaine l'Aiguelière, VeloursTerrasses du Larzac202092
Domaine Ollier-Taillefer, Tournée GénéraleFaugères202292
Mas Combarèla, Lueurs d'EsparTerrasses du Larzac202092
Mas Conscience, La ConscienceTerrasses du Larzac202092
Mas OlivierFaugères202192
Mas Olivier, SélectionFaugères202092
Sarrat de Goundy, La Combe aux LouvesLa Clape202192

