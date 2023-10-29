Domaine Binet-Jacquet, Réserve Faugères 2020 95 View With its plush black fruit, lovely acidity, and succulent and melting tannins, this brilliant wine is gleaming with promise. A sapid, delectable palate of just-ripe blueberries, and I love its herbal, juniper and white pepper nuances. Waves of acidity and stone show great ageing potential. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Click to see full details

Domaine de Cébène, Belle Lurette Faugères 2021 95 View Soft, silky and ever so refined in texture - a defining feature of this radiant wine - the tannins are delicious, so soft and pillowy and swept up in a tumult of juicy acidity. Youthful, stony, full-bodied and well structured, yet its beautifully poised for a bright future. Drinking window: 2025-2038

Click to see full details

Domaine de Cébène, Felgaria Faugères 2018 95 View This is deliciously open and relaxed, showing first its deep, savoury and herbal qualities of menthol, liquorice and tobacco leaves, before presenting its ripe black plums, violets and a sprinkling of Moroccan spices. The palate is brimming with ripe red cherries, mouthwatering and moreish but also complex and structured, with touches of pine and garrigue herbs. A true grand vin. Drinking window: 2023-2038

Click to see full details

Domaine de Cébène, Les Bancèls Faugères 2021 95 View A deep, sensual wine of great intensity, a strong character with a wild heart. It's savoury and meaty, but also full of ripe, juicy, bubbling bramble fruit, showing glorious freshness, acidity and presence. This vintage is in a great place, with perfect structure, concentration, lots of plum fruit, herbs, undergrowth and tight serrated tannins. A marvel. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Click to see full details

Mas Cal Demoura, Les Combariolles Terrasses du Larzac 2021 95 View Beguiling, complex aromatics of plum skin, cherry stone, sage and thyme, with a light smoky touch. It's bright and alive in the mouth, with a tang of red cherry, a surge of red apple acidity. Deliciously fresh and sapid, a sublime example of what this appellation can achieve. The tannins are currently a little grippy, thought they should resolve, as its still youthful. So vibrant and juicy, utterly drinkable. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Mas d'Agamas, Baies Choisies Terrasses du Larzac 2020 95 View Brilliant aromatics on show here - pretty, delicate, delectable scents, a veritable potpourri of roses, violets, lavender and raspberry coulis. And it's delicious from the first mouthful, too. The purity of fruit here is amazing. Cherries and raspberries in their purest form. Succulent and juicy thanks to balancing acidity, with soft, tasty tannins giving great silkiness to the texture. There's a little dried herb flourish on the finish. The tannins are resolved, integrated and everything is in perfect harmony. Wow. Love this. It has a real lightness of touch but concentration as well. A triumph. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Château Maris, La Touge Minervois (La Livinière) 2020 94 View Gorgeously fragrant, freshly picked strawberries layered with bundles of fresh rosemary, mint and lemon thyme. An incredibly pure expression of fruit and wild herbs, building up to an exquisite cascade of ripe red berries. A mouthwatering wine with a real crunch on the finish, a beautiful texture and a finish laced with bitter chocolate. A real success. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Click to see full details

Château Ollieux Romanis, Atal Sia Corbières Boutenac 2021 94 View A masterpiece in fruit purity, showing lots of round plummy tones, sweeping blackberry and bramble richness, black cherry depth and such elegance and poise. The ripe fruit is balanced by a slatey, mineral core and fine-grained tannins. Old-vine Carignan is the star here. Superb. Drinking window: 2024-2030

Click to see full details

Clos des Reboussiers Pic St-Loup 2020 94 View Pronounced smoky bacon, dried thyme, juniper and rosemary aromas are joined by black olive tapenade and eucalyptus on the palate. It's a savoury expression at first, but the concentrated black fruit comes through with air. The tannins are woven into a fine silk, coating the mouth, and the finish is lifted by an intriguing note of blood orange. Very refined. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Click to see full details

Domaine Balansa, Can del Rey Fitou 2020 94 View Smoky black fruit and crushed flint aromas spill from the glass. The fruit concentration is profound, and there's a satisfying crushed strawberry fragrance which brings great aromatic complexity. Delectable ripe tannins and fresh acidity make for a moreish mouthful. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Click to see full details

Domaine de l'Hortus, Dit de l'Hortus Cuvée l'Ombrée Pic St-Loup 2020 94 View Aerial and radiant in aroma, pulsing with red cherry, violets, blackberry and cacao wrapped around dried sage and smoke. Juicy and tactile, velvety and smooth, this is so poised and elegant. Once you've taken one sip you're powerless to its touch. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details

Domaine des Pradels-Quartironi, Le Moineau des Glycines St-Chinian 2020 94 View Pale in colour with focused lemony, chalky aromas, bright blossom, yellow apple, macadamia and lemon zest. Concentrated and full of flavour, showing beautifully pure lemon rind, crab apple and white peach in the mouth. This has such a lovely range of pure fruit flavours, giving it intensity and complexity. Pithy, grapefruity, fresh, chalky and mineral. I love it. Schist soils, fermented with indigenous yeasts, with a short ageing on fine lees. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Domaine du Pas de l'Escalette, Le Grand Pas Terrasses du Larzac 2021 94 View Dark plum and black cherry aromas, with an iodine, mineral, slate/stone background note. It's incredibly floral as well, showing iris and violet, with lavender and wild thyme bursting from the glass. Powerful and concentrated, but not extracted. Intensely spicy, piquant, with searing acidity. The alcohol is perhaps a little high. Chalky, grippy tannins but they are ripe and make for a textural mouthful. Iodine, wet stones and a ferrous tang on the finish. Keep for a few years, this shows great promise and ageing potential. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details

Domaine Ledogar Corbières Boutenac 2019 94 View A bold patchwork of plump black fruit, leather and spice, hemmed in by salty liquorice and grilled meat notes. Cocoa nibs and roasted coffee beans broaden out the palate, as do supple tannins, and the refreshing acidity draws out the finish. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Click to see full details

Domaine Ledogar, La Compagnon Corbières Boutenac 2020 94 View Generous on spice and bold on fruit, yet everything is all still in balance. Cracked black pepper and cumin meld with crunchy just-ripe blueberries, wild blackberries, sloes and juniper, a delicious infusion that's supported by elegant, fine-grained tannins and super juicy acidity. Highly successful. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Click to see full details

Domaine Jones, Vieilles Vignes Fitou 2021 94 View Exquisite Carignan aromas of smoked meat, charcuterie, thyme and rich black fruit introduce this Fitou, leading to a dense but approachable palate. Brimming with black cherry, dried herbs and small red berries, the tannins are silky and integrated, the finish smooth, fresh and mineral. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

La Jasse Castel, Bleu Velours Terrasses du Larzac 2021 94 View Aerial and delicate aromas of crushed raspberries, jewels of pomegranate, damson and tomato leaf waft from the glass, a gorgeous introduction to this elegant wine. The fruit ripeness is in perfect balance with the fresh acidity, fine-grained tannins and taut mineral edge. The wine evolves in the mouth, and the lasting impression is that of intense wild thyme. Elegance, poise, concentration - this has it all. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details

Le Chemin des Rêves, La Soie Pic St-Loup 2021 94 View Impenetrable inky depth to the colour. Intense aromatics that combine rich and concentrated black fruit with crushed rocks, slate and black olive, providing a well-balanced sweet-savoury character. Long and succulent acidity, glossy in texture, really very good. Drinking window: 2024-2035

Click to see full details

Mas Bruguière, La Grenadière Pic St-Loup 2021 94 View A beautiful expression of Syrah built on youthful black fruit, spanning black plums, forest berries and black olives. Smooth-textured in the mouth, like slippery crimson silk, with clean, defined lines and a mineral, stony centre. It's concentrated and tightly structured, but ever so fresh and refined. 40-year-old Syrah claims centre stage here, at 90%, and was vinified in foudres. 2021 was quite a fresh vintage in Pic St Loup, leading to high acidities and good ageing potential. This will open out with another year in bottle. Drinking window: 2024-2031

Click to see full details

Mas Gabinèle, Inaccessible Faugères 2013 94 View A luminous and dazzling bouquet full of juicy plums, coffee, chocolate, leather, cedar and spice. Bright pops of cranberry and cherry emerge among the notes of garrigue and juniper. This really is delicious. It has developed extremely well and has been carried by its sweeping acidity, but I'd drink it up now. Drinking window: 2023-2025

Click to see full details

Château Chênaie, Conviction Faugères 2021 93 View This wine has such an appetising profile, a delectable mouthful of cherry, Frangipane, vanilla and raspberry. It's juicy, fresh and gorgeous, a fountain of ripe strawberry and surging freshness, flowing on and on. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Château de Gourgazaud, Pater Familias Minervois (La Livinière) 2021 93 View A touch lighter in colour than many of the other 2021s, with a more lifted, estery aromatic profile of red apples and raspberries. The palate is bright and full of fruit flavour. The finish is long and speckled with clove spice. It does come across as quite oaky, but has a lovely ripe tannic structure. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Click to see full details

Château de Lancyre, Vieilles Vignes Pic St-Loup 2020 93 View Dark and flirtatious, this wine weaves its blackberry and bramble profile smoothly through a tapestry of fresh and dried herbs, with a hem of salted liquorice. Rich and concentrated but ever so fresh, raspberry acidity and a spicy, stony streak drives through the notes of coffee cream. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Château Estanilles, Clos du Fou Faugères 2019 93 View Dark smoky scents, freshly cracked black pepper and mineral-laced black fruits, this is a powerful wine but still refined. There's huge energy here and sweeping acidity, gliding through the ripe red and black cherries right down to its stony core, lending balance and support. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Château La Liquière, Cistus Faugères 2021 93 View I'm immediately struck by aromas of orange blossom, violets, juniper and cassia. In the mouth the flavours are concentrated, distilled into a succulent concoction of tangerine rind, redcurrant, bramble and sous bois. Gorgeous. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Château Sainte-Eulalie, Bellezour Anima Minervois (La Livinière) 2021 93 View A touch of reduction on the first nose, and a herbal note of green tea leaves. This evolves into fresh earth and cherry skin. The palate is bold and brimming with black fruit, but it also has a firm, mineral core. The fruit concentration is tempered by a lovely spiciness and lifted on the finish by a red fruit crunch and a vaguely citrus zestiness. Refined and distinctive. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Click to see full details

Clos Fantine, Cuvée Courtiol Faugères 2019 93 View A countryside hedgerow simply bursting with brambly fruit and seeping with menthol, liquorice and cade. The palate is concentrated, with huge sweeping acids and a taut tannic structure. There's some toasty, spicy hints and a core roped in iron, supported by velvety tannins. Flecks of orange emerge on the palate, it's driving and fragrant, full of energy. The finish is just a little drying, but the overall impression is soft and comforting. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Domaine Balansa, Bel Soula Fitou 2021 93 View A little reductive on opening, but pretty red berry aromas eventually open out onto a super fresh palate, hyper textural and silky with suave tannins. A lightness and airiness pervades through the wine, a rocky core, a touch of green leaf lingers on the back palate. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Domaine Combe Blanche, La Chandelière Minervois (La Livinière) 2020 93 View Characterised by bright droplets of red cherry fruit, this offers a breath of fresh air, crushed raspberries and a juicy, crunchy texture. Mouthwatering and delicious. Some char and vanilla lingers on the finish, but it's balanced by characterful notes of underbrush and garrigue. Drinking window: 2023-2035

Click to see full details

Domaine de Cébène, Ex Arena Faugères 2022 93 View Black fruited, bright and delightful, a very fluid and digest mouthful that offers length, complexity and refreshment, a great achievement. Black plums, salted currants, liquorice and wild thyme sit astride a stony, slatey core. It's full of crunchy fruit and could take a light chill. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Domaine de Villeneuve, Fol Envie Pic St-Loup 2020 93 View Perfumed and elegant with roses and violets over black plums, sloes and bramble. Intense, structured and bold. Citrus acidity drives the wine forward in the mouth and a lean slatey note draws out the finish. The finish plays between stones, bitter plum skin and ripe fruit. Impressive and refined. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Click to see full details

Domaine la Bouysse, Terrassaé Corbières 2022 93 View A pale red in the glass, this wine's aromas wash over you with fresh wild strawberries, tea leaves, tobacco and cranberries. In the mouth it's so silky, with deliciously sweet succulent fruit, tight and grippy tannins and a streak of something reen or stemmy. I love the deep spice alongside the lifted freshness. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Click to see full details

Domaine Plan de l'Homme, Cuvée Khi Terrasses du Larzac 2020 93 View Vivacious and bright, this is a wine that you'll just keep coming back to. Lifted raspberry aromas with hints of black tea leaves, followed by great fruit concentration on the palate and generous, flowing acidity. Well balanced and well made, bravo. Drinking window: 2023-2027

Click to see full details

Le Clos du Serres, Les Maros Terrasses du Larzac 2021 93 View Lifted raspberry and red cherry spring from the glass, as well as some ripe blueberry and bramble notes. Elegant, refined aromatics jump from lavender to red apple to sage. Such an appetising mouthful, with red cherries, plums, wild strawberries and a succulent, mouthwatering finish tinged with thyme. A wine that's really focused on the freshness of the fruit, and all the better for it. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details

Le Chemin des Rêves, L'Optimiste Pic St-Loup 2021 93 View Incredibly floral aromas, the violet tones of Syrah, with enticing ripe blueberries too. Juniper and black pepper appear in the mouth and give a lovely fragrance to each mouthful. This has good concentration but is also light on its feet, crunchy, with supple tannins. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Le Chemin des Rêves, Guele de Loup Pic St-Loup 2021 93 View Luminous blue and black fruit profile, a cascade of forest berries and bramble mixed with smoky wisps of wood burning stove. Thyme, liquorice and menthol lend great aromatics to the palate, which is quite taut and inaccessible at the moment. Give this time to open up. Drinking window: 2024-2032

Click to see full details

Les Chemins de Carabote, Les Pierres qui Chantent Terrasses du Larzac 2020 93 View Upfront aromas of just-ripe black cherries and plums, herb-encrusted raspberries, pine, smoke and toast. Racy, juicy and vibrant in the mouth, with fresh red apple succulence. Chalky tannins, but they just lend a little bite. Really drinkable. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details

Mas des Capitelles, Primus Faugères 2020 93 View Dark in colour and aroma, showing plush, deluxe notes of blueberry, blackberry and cherry. Sweet and very ripe, but it's delicious because it's tempered by silky and velvety tannins and balmy spices. Mint, thyme and juniper elongate the finish. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Abbaye Sylva Plana, La Closeraie Faugères 2021 92 View Lifted red fruit aromas are edged with smoke and spice. Wild strawberry freshness and juicy acidity match well with the wine's inherent sucrosity. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details

Château de Cazeneuve, Les Calcaires Pic St-Loup 2021 92 View Lively and bursting at the seams with blackberries and currants, red plums and red cherries, this runs the gamut of red and black fruit. In the mouth there's a spicy attack, with cayenne pepper and a lightly bitter, stemmy note on the finish along with fairly grippy tannins. Accomplished and elegant. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Château Fabre Gasparets Corbières Boutenac 2019 92 View A splendid medley of black forest fruits, currants, fresh figs and damsons. Mocha and cocoa nib complexity is developing, and the palate is plush and thick. There's a lick of alcohol on the finish, and a firm tannic structure. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Château La Roque, La Cupa Pic St-Loup 2020 92 View Alluring and enchantingly floral on the nose, with some lifted balsamic, orange rind and cranberry tones, bringing lovely complexity to the aromatics. It's refined and relaxed, the tannins are present but like a soft teddy bear embrace, smooth and velvety. Dark chocolate-covered raspberries elongate the finish. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Château Maylandie, Les Ferals Corbières 2022 92 View Lots of menthol and rosemary on the nose here, leading to a bracing palate where bramble fruit meets rocky tannins and long acidity. Juniper, thyme and rosemary characters form a garrigue cushion around the pure fruit. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Clos de L'Anhel, Le Lolo de L'Anhel Corbières 2022 92 View A bright and light iteration of Corbières that's light on its feet, full of cherry stone, strawberries and juicy acidity. A new window onto this area's wines, with great promise. Drinking window: 2023-2032

Click to see full details

Domaine Binet-Jacquet, Tradition Faugères 2021 92 View A little reticent at first, but the palate is alive with red and black fruit, soft, subtle, stony and spicy. It's savoury too, a little dry, but quite light on its feet and in body. Fresh and not boozy at all, with decanting this is open and ready now. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Domaine de Cébène, A La Venvole Faugères 2022 92 View Squashy red and black fruit open the aromas, which flow fragrantly across the sweet-fruited, spice-dusted palate. Supple tannins make for a fine and silky sip. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Domaine de l'Hortus, Bergerie de l'Hortus Pic St-Loup 2021 92 View Light in colour and gorgeously fragrant, this has lifted, delicate notes of dried strawberry alongside deeper nuances of liquorice, thyme and slate. It's juicy and sweet-fruited with a fine texture. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Domaine de l'Hortus, Grande Cuvée Pic St-Loup 2020 92 View At first a little shy, the aromas soon emerge into a full spectrum of berry fruit, with blackberry and sloes to the fore. This is layered with spice and a smoky high note. A velvety texture takes those succulent berries right to the finish. Tasty, refined and understated with a fresh mineral streak. Drinking window: 2023-2030

Click to see full details

Domaine de Villeneuve, La Muse Pic St-Loup 2021 92 View With its light red colour and crushed rock and tea leaf aromas, this seductive wine is perfect for any occasion: a light lunch, a dinner with friends, an aperitif in the park, or a contemplative evening's sipping. In the mouth it melds pretty red fruit with a meaty undertone, a touch of spice and long juicy acidity. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Domaine l'Aiguelière, Velours Terrasses du Larzac 2020 92 View Strongly herb-scented, with mint, thyme, sage and pine playing against raspberry leaf and red apple. Succulent red cherries in the mouth, red apple acidity, even a touch of orange zest. There's density and ripe fruit, dusty tannins that are almost integrated, and bright strawberry lift. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details

Domaine Ollier-Taillefer, Tournée Générale Faugères 2022 92 View Bold aromas bubbling over the brim showing high-toned, estery fruit, almost carbonic and bubblegummy, like squished wild strawberries with a backdrop of darker brambly fruit. All about the primary fruit here, it sings with freshness and sweet coulis fruit. Still a fair amount of structure as the tannins are present and on the teeth. Tasty and refreshing. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Mas Combarèla, Lueurs d'Espar Terrasses du Larzac 2020 92 View A riper, richer nose of plums and fresh figs, and a strong scent of pine. The acidity surges and flows across the plump, squishy cherry palate. A lovely mouthful. An iodine note emerges on the finish as well, ferrous and savoury. Supple tannins. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details

Mas Conscience, La Conscience Terrasses du Larzac 2020 92 View Violets meld with with some cooked fruit on the nose, blackberry coulis, cranberry and a figgy touch. In the mouth it's dense, concentrated and full-bodied, yet there's a lot of freshness, sweeping acidity, a distinct crunchiness, making it surprisingly succulent. Spicy blueberry and vanilla finish. Drinking window: 2023-2026

Click to see full details

Mas Olivier Faugères 2021 92 View Lifted aromas of little ripe red berries. There's a really appealing nature to the aromas, they're soft fruited and relaxed. Menthol and sous bois play for attention too, but it's the fruit that always bustles through and leaves in its wake a stroke of fresh acidity. It's medium-bodied, with a touch of sweet vanilla in the background. Refreshing. Drinking window: 2023-2029

Click to see full details

Mas Olivier, Sélection Faugères 2020 92 View Dark in colour. The nose crosses the boundaries between primary fruit and herbs and some emerging tertiary characters with ease, showing cedar and spice, brambly fruit and strong eucalyptus and menthol notes. The palate is sensual and spicy, balanced in structure with enveloping tannins and good energy. Silky, velvet tannins are like smooth dark chocolate, with touches of coffee and chocolate powder. The oak is certainly evident, but it works well with the concentrated fruit. Vanilla, char and toast over redcurrants and jam. Drinking window: 2023-2028

Click to see full details