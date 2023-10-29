After tasting more than 900 wines from across the Languedoc, Natalie Earl gives her verdict on the most recent releases, mostly 2022, 2021 and 2020, from the key appellations.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 33 Languedoc white wines that scored 92 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Colour Score Notes
Maxime Magnon, La BégouCorbieres202295
Château Petit Roubié, L'O Sur Lie PatiencePicpoul de Pinet202294
Domaine des Pradels-Quartironi, Le Moineau des GlycinesSt-Chinian202094
Les Vignerons de Florensac, Florès Le Picpoul de Pinet PatiencePicpoul de Pinet201994
Château Pech Redon, EpervierLa Clape202293
Domaine de CastelnauPicpoul de Pinet202293
Château de GaureLimoux202193
Château La Baronne, Les CheminsCorbieres202293
Château Ollieux Romanis, Prestige BlancCorbieres202193
Domaine La Linquière, Fleur de LinSt-Chinian202193
Domaine les Eminades, MontmajouSt-Chinian202193
Domaine Ollier-Taillefer, AllegroFaugères202293
Domaine Pierre Bories, Le BlancCorbieres202193
Les Hautes Terres, LouisLimoux202293
Mas Champart, BlancSt-Chinian202193
Château Coujan, Bois Joli BlancSt-Chinian202192
Château de Pinet, Cuvée des ComtessesPicpoul de Pinet202292
Château Petit RoubiéPicpoul de Pinet202292
Château Rives-Blanques, La TrilogieLimoux202292
Château Rouquette sur Mer, Cuvée ArpegeLa Clape202292
Clos Teisseire, Vue Sur CielHaute Vallée de l'Aude202292
Domaine Begude, ArcturusLimoux202192
Domaine Begude, EtoileLimoux202292
Domaine Belle Mare, ClassiquePicpoul de Pinet202292
Domaine de l'Aigle, L'Aigle RoyalLimoux202192
Domaine de Mouscaillo, MauzaîcLimoux202192
Domaine Delmas, Le PasseurLimoux201892
Domaine Félines-Jourdan, Félines PatiencePicpoul de Pinet202292
Font-MarsPicpoul de Pinet202292
Mas Olivier, Le Parfum du Mas OlivierFaugères202292
Maxime Magnon, L'EstradeCorbieres202292
Saint Marie des Crozes, Premiers Pas Sur La LuneCorbieres202292
Thierry Navarre, LignièresVin de France202292

