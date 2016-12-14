You can get quality Burgundy from recent vintages at good prices, if you know where to look, says Andy Howard MW. Follow his tips for finding the best value in a notoriously expensive wine region...

Affordable Burgundy doesn’t have to be an oxymoron, even if it may sometimes seem to be the case with serious price rises for the top estates and hail-hit harvests in some areas in recent years.

But, there’s quality to be had at lower prices from the last few vintages and not every vineyard costs four million euros per hectare.

See Andy Howard MW’s top tips below on how to find the best value Burgundy.

How to find the best value Burgundy:

If you have favourite producers, buy across their quality range: Bourgogne blanc and rouge, especially from top domaines, can usually be bought with confidence and are a great entry-point into Burgundy. Wines at the village level can be worthy alternatives to premier crus, and can be highly representative of their specific appellations, while offering much better value Don’t write off the less-fashionable appellations: Villages such as Marsannay, Fixin, Monthélie and Maranges in the Côte d’Or, and Pouilly-Fuissé, Viré-Clessé, Rully and Montagny in thethe Mâconnais and Côte Chalonnaise can provide much of the quality of more famous appellations at very reasonable prices, while benefitting from some great individual climats Don’t overlook older, less-fashionable vintages such as 2012 or 2008

