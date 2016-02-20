Best white Burgundy: Top-rated & top value

Get ahead of the pack with our selection of the best white Burgundy wines, including our highest scores and best value...

Our list of best white Burgundy wines below includes some of the most prestigious names from the Côte d’Or, as well as some up and coming producers who are currently great value.

Scroll down to see the best your money can buy, as rated by Decanter’s experts.

The best white Burgundy:

Best wines scoring 96 and above; best value scoring 93 and below

