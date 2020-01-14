‘The 2018 vintage is both unique and heterogeneous,’ writes Tim Atkin in his Burgundy en primeur report for Decanter.

‘More than ever, it makes sense to follow individual producers rather than villages or vineyards.’

He says that extreme weather during the growing season has resulted in a varied vintage, but if you choose carefully, there is immense pleasure to be found in the 2018 wines and many will age well in the medium-term.

At the top end of the scale, 12 wines scored 98+ points – and they aren’t all grand crus. See the top scoring wines below.

Best Burgundy 2018: Top scoring wines