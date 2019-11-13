Chablis 2018: Full vintage report plus top scoring wines

This hot, early and bountiful vintage was a welcome relief for weather-plagued producers. But while the quantity is there quality is patchy, says Tim Atkin MW, with much depending on yields, picking dates and producer nous. See the top-rated wines to buy, from grand cru to Petit Chablis.

First the good news: there’s lots of Chablis 2018 to go round. After the hail- and frost-imposed penury of 2016 and 2017, nature was munificent this time, filling cellars to overflowing. ‘In 2017, we needed 10 vines to fill a basket with grapes,’ says Christian Moreau of Domaine Christian Moreau. ‘In 2018, we needed only one. Two more days of harvest and we’d have run out of space!’

Scroll down for Tim Atkin MW’s 32 top-scoring Chablis 2018 wines

See Tim Atkin MW’s 32 top-scoring Chablis 2018 wines

All wines scored 95 points or above.

You may also like