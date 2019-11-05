On 17 November, Beaune will become the focus for the world-famous Hospices de Beaune auction – this year being the 159th such event. To launch the auction, Christie’s held a small tasting last week at their King Street offices, focused on wines from 2015 and 2016. Attending were Christie’s Senior Consultant Jasper Morris MW, acknowledged as one of the world’s leading authorities on the wines from the Côte d’Or.

See Andy Howard MW’s Hospices de Beaune tasting notes and scores

