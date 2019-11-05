Christie’s Hospices de Beaune tasting: 2015 & 2016
In preparation for the upcoming annual Hospices de Beaune auction, the London-based auctioneer held a special showcase of 2015 and 2016 wines. Andy Howard MW looks at the recent history of the auction, the expectations of the 2019 vintage and reports on the tasting...
On 17 November, Beaune will become the focus for the world-famous Hospices de Beaune auction – this year being the 159th such event. To launch the auction, Christie’s held a small tasting last week at their King Street offices, focused on wines from 2015 and 2016. Attending were Christie’s Senior Consultant Jasper Morris MW, acknowledged as one of the world’s leading authorities on the wines from the Côte d’Or.