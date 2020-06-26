{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZWQ0ZmYwNWVlMGQyYmMwYTY2Mjg5MTBjYmY2Yjg2NGYyMDE5NDIwNzZkNjE5MTJmZGE0OTA4NGM4MDNhMDY0MA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Bordeaux Wine Crossword

Georgina Hindle Georgina Hindle

To celebrate Bordeaux En Primeur 2019 this week’s crossword is all about Bordeaux wine. You might even find some of the answers on Decanter.com!

Instructions:

  • Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue
  • Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down
  • The active cell is highlighted in blue
  • Start typing in the word
  • Hit enter when you are done typing in the word
  • The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong
  • You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword, and the arrow keys

