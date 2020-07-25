{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZDg3MDNlNDA1ODUwYWVhODMxYzFjYmNkYWRkNTMxMjJjYjAwMTc0NjRkYjZkOTQ0M2RhMTkyNzZmYTcxNjM4Yw","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

South African Wine Crossword

How well do you know your South African wines?
Tina Gellie

Sit back with a glass in-hand and tackle our South Africa wine crossword. How well do you know the styles and areas of this wonderful wine country? Let’s find out…

Instructions:

  • Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue
  • Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down
  • The active cell is highlighted in blue
  • Start typing in the word
  • Hit enter when you are done typing in the word
  • The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong
  • You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword, and the arrow keys

Want to learn more?

