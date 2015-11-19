Sausage-and-Bread Stuffing – recipe

Gary Vaynerchuk's mother, Tamara, makes Stove Top stuffing every Thanksgiving, and he proudly admits loving it. Its simplicity inspired this sausage dressing recipe by F&W's Grace Parisi. Using homemade turkey stock gives it a rich flavor, but for a shortcut, use chicken broth instead.
Sausage-and-Bread Stuffing
Contributed by Grace Parisi
Cooking time: 2 hours
Serves: 12
Course: Side
Skill level: Easy
Ingredients:
- 1 stick unsalted butter, plus more for the baking dish
- 2 pounds (900g) good-quality white sandwich bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (20 cups)
- 4 inner celery ribs, finely diced (1 1/2 cups)
- 2 large carrots, finely diced (1 cup)
- 1 sweet onion, finely diced (2 1/2 cups)
- 1 (450g) pound loose pork or turkey breakfast sausage
- 2 tablespoons chopped sage
- 2 tablespoons chopped thyme
- 3 cups (700ml) Turkey Stock
- Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350° (180° Celsius) and butter a large baking dish. Spread the bread cubes on a baking sheet and toast for 25 minutes, stirring, until lightly browned and crisp.
- Meanwhile, in a large, deep skillet, melt the 1 stick of butter. Pour half of the butter into a small bowl and reserve. Add the celery, carrots and onion to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and just beginning to brown, about 8 minutes. Scrape the vegetables into a large bowl. Add the sausage to the skillet in lumps and cook over moderately high heat, breaking it up with a spoon, until lightly browned and cooked through, about 6 minutes. Return the vegetables to the skillet, add the sage and thyme and cook for 1 minute. Add 1 cup of the stock and cook, scraping up any bits stuck to the pan, until nearly evaporated, about 5 minutes.
- Scrape the sausage mixture into the large bowl and add the toasted bread cubes. Add the remaining 2 cups of stock and stir until the bread is evenly moistened. Season with salt and freshly ground pepper. Spread the stuffing in the baking dish and brush with the reserved melted butter.
- Bake the stuffing in the center of the oven for about 1 hour, until it is heated through and the top is browned and crisp. Let the stuffing stand for 10 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead:
The stuffing can be made through Step 3 and refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.
A recipe from Food & Wine Magazine