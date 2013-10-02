Video: How to decant Vintage Port

Watch Gerard Basset MS MW OBE show you how to decant a bottle of Vintage Port...

How to decant vintage Port



Gerard Basset MS MW OBE shows the best way to decant your vintage Port.

Get your decanter, your Port and a funnel – either silver or a plastic one is fine. The you need a filter of some kind.

‘I’m using a clean muslin here – but some people even use a pair of tights or stockings,’ says Basset.

When opening your vintage Port with a corkscrew, bare in mind that the cork will be quite old.

‘The cork may crumble a bit, but don’t worry,’ says Basset. ‘The filter will mean it’s not a problem.’

If using a ‘Butler’s Friend’ style corkscrew, be careful with bottles that are at least 30 years old – the corks tend to lose grip with age, so you may push the whole thing down into the bottle.

When pouring, keep the bottle horizontal and filter it through your muslin, which will catch the heavy sediment.

