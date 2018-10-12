Decanter wine app reaches 7,000 downloads with California update

Decanter's Know Your Wine app has reached more than 7,000 downloads within six months of launching as developers add a California section to the learning platform.



Decanter’s wine app, ‘Know Your Wine’, launched in May 2018 and harnesses ‘micro-learning’ techniques to help both beginner level and advanced wine lovers understand more about what goes into the bottle.

Since launching with the aim of bringing wine knowledge to the fingertips of a mobile-savvy generation, we’ve been overjoyed by the uptake, or downloads, from wine lovers and exam sitters alike for all around the world.

Know Your Wine has been downloaded more than 7,000 times, is used regularly by many who have it on their phone, and has garnered some wonderful reviews on the Apple App store.

Currently available to iPhone users only, the Know Your Wine app uses a technique called ‘s p a c i n g’ – or what some have called ‘spaced repetition’ – to deliver learning in highly efficient short bursts.

The app learns what you don’t know; and will, following a spacing algorithm, repeat and re-ask questions until you do.

New Wine App Questions

We started with 350 questions covering some of the classic regions and topics. And, with all the interest, we are very pleased to have hit 1,000 questions with the launch of our new California update adding another 8 modules.

Over the last five months we’ve also add modules from:

South Africa

Portugal

New Zealand

England

There will be more where those came from and we plan to add regular modules.

Thank you to all those wine lovers who have so far downloaded the app. If that is you, then please let us know via the app which region you would like next.

If you haven’t heard of the app then we hope you will give it a try. Alternatively, if you want something a bit more light-hearted, why not give our wine quizzes a go?.

Edited by Chris Mercer.