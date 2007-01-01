2007 vintage guide for Spain Rioja

keep Low yielding vintage saved by technical expertise and a long, dry, sunny harvest. Most consistent quality from Rioja Baja, with crisp, well-balanced, elegant wines. 4/5

Weather Conditions

A particularly long growing season characterised the 2007 vintage in Rioja, which was punctuated by some difficult weather conditions including spring hail and a summer attack of mildew. The red grapes were most affected, though more in terms of yield than quality. Overall, yields were down around 30%, with Rioja Alta worst off.

Harvest time was for the most part a long, drawn-out affair, punctuated locally by bursts of activity as pickers rushed to beat the rains. It began early September and ended November, with fine, sunny late autumn weather allowing the growers to take their time. Each vineyard site could be selectively harvested and grapes picked at optimum ripeness.

Best Appellations

For the most part grapes reached the wineries with a fine balance of potential alcohol, phenolics and acidity – with the lack of rain ensuring there was very little evidence of rot. Thanks to the long growing season, the white Riojas promise lively, fruity flavours and good fragrance. Alcohol levels are on the lower side, while acidity is relatively high.

The reds are showing good colour, relatively high acidity and fine tannins, with the promise of developing added complexity with age.

Vineyards in Rioja Baja were mostly picked when the rains hit, but Rioja Alta was not so lucky, leaving quality here in some doubt.

Best Producers

Not sufficiently tasted as yet