Champagne Vintage Guide

See Decanter vintage guides and vintage ratings for Champagne, recently revised and updated by leading Champagne expert and author Michael Edwards.

2013

Yet to be released The reverse of the Champagne 2012 vintage, a Chardonnay year par excellence; Ay Pinot Noir was also successful. 4/5

Weather Conditions

One of the latest harvests since 1988, caused by delayed flowering into July. A warm rainless September saved the day. The reverse of 2012, a Chardonnay year par excellence; Ay Pinot Noir was also successful.

Best Producers

Krug Clos du Mesnil: Pierre Péters Cuvée Spéciale Le Mesnil; Roger Brun La Pelle Ay Grand Cru.

2012

Yet to be released An outstanding but small crop of Pinot Noir; Chardonnays big & foursquare are not in same league. 5/5

A brilliant August and warm September made for an outstanding but small crop of Pinot Noir, best since 1952. Chardonnays big & foursquare are not in same league. Aube badly hit by hail.

Best Producers

Roederer Cristal; La Grande Dame; Gosset Brabant Noirs d’Ay; Vilmart Grand Cellier d’Or

2011

Yet to be released Hollow mid palate even from top growers. 1/5

Weather Conditions

An even weaker year, rain at wrong moment. Hollow mid palate even from top growers.

Best Producers

No recommendations.

2010

Yet to be released Not vintage quality but Chardonnay is stalwart of NV blends. 2/5

Weather Conditions

Intense mid August rainfall damaged prospects for black grapes. Not vintage quality but Chardonnay is stalwart of NV blends.

Best Producers

No recommendations.

2009

Drink soon Generous elegant fruit expression in all three varieties. 4/5

Weather Conditions

Dry winter led to a deficit in the water table.

Fresh showers in spring put the vegetative cycle to rights. Flowering was fine but a chaotic stormy July saw landfalls in Ay. August was warm and sunny, with cool nights. Not a drop of rain in the harvest from mid September. Generous elegant fruit expression in all three varieties.

Best Producers

Fourny Monts de Vertus; Marie Lancelot, Cramant; Armand Margaine Club, Villers Marmery; Drappier Millésime d’Exception.

2008

Keep Something special: powerful fruit and scintillating acidity. 5/5

Weather Conditions

After an icy December (07) January was cold and raw temperatures continued in spring when there was some frost damage.May was warm, flowering satisfactory.

Summer outbreaks of oidium and mildew were quickly mastered. August was overcast and cool. Settled harvest from mid September, the health of the grapes perfect. Something special: powerful fruit and scintillating acidity.

Real keepers.

Best Producers

Agrapart Avize ‘Vénus’; M-N Ledru Cuvée du Goulté

2007

Keep Most producers say it is too early to determine whether vintage Champagnes will be made from the 2007 harvest. Management of individual vineyards is likely to prove the deciding factor. 3/5

Weather Conditions

The season kicked off hot. April saw unusually high temperatures and flowering arrived a month early, in May. But it was far from homogenous, with differences arising even between parcels. Rain followed, and then a cold, wet summer which continued the vintage’s ‘uneven’ theme. Ripening was patchy, and the high humidity made rot a constant threat.

On 24 August, good weather returned, together with a drying east wind, and most houses began picking soon after, earlier than normal. Despite the cloudiest summer since records began, the mild winter end and early flowering shifted the whole season – and harvest – forward.

Hail decimated some localised areas in the run-up to picking in the southern Aube area, driving down quantities still further after unripe and rotten fruit was removed.

Best Appellations

Chardonnay was the least affected by the chaotic weather and uneven ripening and is the most consistent in terms of ripeness. The maturity of both Pinot Meunier and Pinot Noir is more varied as the varieties suffered from attacks of mildew and botrytis in several spots. Potential alcohol is slightly below the average since 2002, yet acidity is higher than normal, but not alarmingly so.

Growers who held their nerve and picked later because of uneven ripeness in the vineyard are likely to be rewarded with better quality and maturity.

2007 is the first year under Champagne’s newly installed maximum yield of 15,500kg/ha, but most growers will not have attained that level.

Best Producers

Too early to say. Vintage Champagne cannot be released until a minimum of three years after the first January following the harvest (ie 2011 for the 2007 harvest).

2006

keep Producers are hesitant to declare a vintage Champagne will be made in 2006, but most are pleased with the quality so far. Wines are showing clean aromas, rich fruit and promise finesse and balance. 3/5

Weather Conditions

The 2006 vintage was distinguished by an unusually dry and sunny June and July – promoting excellent flowering and good, steady ripening – followed by a rainy and humid August which threatened to obliterate the early-summer promise; growers suddenly feared mildew and botrytis.

But September brought more sun and heat, and a protracted harvest unfolded under ideal conditions – sunny days and cool nights – from 8 September (Chardonnay in Sézanne) to 2 October in Mailly.

A few thunderstorms at the start of July resulted in isolated hail damage, but since there was none of the variable ripening of Bordeaux nor the rot of Burgundy in 2006, the appellation brought in its maximum allowed yields of 13,000 kilos/hectare.

Best Appellations

Grapes attained optimal physiological maturity and thanks to cool September nights retained a good balance between ripeness and acidity.

The Chardonnays combine richness with freshness, and both Pinot Noir and Pinot Meunier were picked with minimal botrytis – any affected grapes were sorted out.

Acidity levels are a little down on normal, averaging around 7g per litre. It’s possible winemakers will ncrease Chardonnay percentages to balance the richer style of the year’s Pinot.

Best Producers

Too early to say. Vintage Champagne cannot be released until a minimum of three years after the first January following the harvest (ie 2010 for the 2006 harvest).

2005

keep As we write, we believe the 2005 harvest will provide the opportunity of making some superlative blends… and probably vintage champagne 4/5

Weather Conditions

Following a cold dry winter, bud break began in April. Moderate temperatures and rainfall from April to June supported good growth with flowering in mid-June. Fruit set quickly due to the extremely fine weather.

Without being an especially hot summer in general, July 2005 was quite warm but wet, while August was dry but cooler than usual. These conditions helped steady healthy vine development and then a very hot period from the 26th of August led to acelerated ripening. Harvesting in September took place in ideal conditions with sunny days and cool nights.

Initial tasting sessions have confirmed that the Chardonnays are indeed excellent wines with very. The Pinot Noirs are and are particularly first-rate from the grand cru vineyards where they were able to ripen perfectly.

2004

keep Outstanding quality with excellent balance of fruit and acidity 4/5

Weather Conditions

Bud burst began on 10 April followed by flowering towards the middle of June. Berry set started soon after flowering and was unaffected by any incidence of shatter (poor or non-setting of fruit). Crop thinning occurred in many vineyards to reduce high yields of the bumper crop which was evident.

The drought in 2003 followed by low rainfall in the winter and spring of 2004 meant low ground-water levels throughout the Champagne area that promoted ripening and helped reduce fungal infection, limited to a few cases of powdery mildew among some of the Chardonnay plantings.

August by contrast was exceptionally wet and cool but returned to sunshine by the end of the month, ripening berries and enhancing sugar concentrations. Low rainfall and cool nights made for ideal weather conditions for September, when harvest ensued.

2003

keep A very ripe year for Champagne with good aromas and fruit concentration 3/5

Weather Conditions

After a cold winter, March was warm and budburst began in April. After this bright start, heavy frosts struck the week of April 7th to 11th with snow on the evening of 10th April. Widespread bud destruction occurred. Fortunately, the weather that ensued helped base buds develop which, although less fruitful, compensated for some of the lost crop. May and June were warm and flowering took place early and quickly– by June 9th.

June was one of the hottest ever recorded in Champagne and saw some hail storms but some vineyards were spared hail damage. July and August remained very hot and dry causing rise in sugar and drop in grape acidity. Picking thus began late August in ideal weather (sunny days and cool nights) and was carried out very quickly (ten days or so instead of the usual two weeks) since the outstanding condition and ripeness of the grapes meant that no sorting was necessary.

2002

keep Excellent quality wines with a relatively ripe character for Champagne 4/5

Weather Conditions

This year was generally a dry, warm year. Though August began with bursts of rain followed by high temperatures then thunderstorms at the end of the month. Rain continued though early September followed by clear skies that lasted throughout the harvest with the exception of light drizzle from 22 to 23 September.

Jean-Baptiste Lécaillon, winemaker at Champagne Louis Roederer describes the vintage as ‘an early-maturing year brought about by dry soil conditions that accelerated ripening.’

2001

keep Rather dilute wines lacking strength and vinosity. 3/5

Weather Conditions

After a very wet winter, bud burst began but was about 15 days later than usual. After this late start, ideal conditions ensured in May and June, which were sunny flowering occurred satisfactorily. Rains and storms in July prompted many growers to green harvest. Then, véraison (ripening – change of colour of the grapes) began beautifully in August but sky high temperatures helped the vines ripen well and vineyards remained quite healthy.

Wet cold weather followed for the first three weeks of September, hindering ripening, diluting the grapes and causing some rot. The harvest started late September and ensued without sunshine. Selective picking was necessary to avoid rotten and under ripe fruit.

2000

keep the harvest remained of remarkable quality from beginning to end 4/5

Weather Conditions

Spring began well with excellent growth showing by the end of April beginning of May and flowering in early June. Rainfall in July was four times higher than average and a hailstorm hit, destroying many vines but August was sunny and dry. The wet weather though meant vines were slow to and acidity was low by end of August but good weather throughout September helped ripen the fruit more fully and the sugar and acid levels were registering about 9.5° and 10°, and 7.5 and 8 respectively, so things looked up. The vintage started in mid-September and the sun shone for the duration of the picking which lasted two weeks, and the harvest remained of remarkable quality from beginning to end

1999

keep Straightforward wines with a clear varietal character 4/5

Weather Conditions

This year showed higher temperatures and more rainfall than usual throughout the growing season and vineyard conditions remained healthy. After a mild winter, bud burst began well in the spring with growth quickening throughout May with full flowering in June. July and August was hot, allowing for excellent véraison and the harvest began on September 15 under mainly sunny skies.

1998

keep Quality and quantity of the harvest surpassed expectations with grapes showing good health, sugar and acid levels 4/5

Weather Conditions

First rain and cool temperatures prevailed in July. Rot threatened but never actually materialised. Then, during the first 10 days of August, a heatwave began scalding some of the clusters of grapes. In September, persistent torrential rains caused the grapes to swell to such a degree that excessive sugar dilution and loss of acidity seemed inevitable.

A return to sunny, windy weather around September 15 allowed the ripening process to resume and the vintage began in most parts, shortly thereafter. Staggered picking helped growers select for ripe fruit. Quality and quantity of the harvest surpassed expectations with grapes showing good health, sugar and acid levels.

1997

keep Another remarkable year. The third of an excellent trio 4/5

Weather Conditions

Frost and hail marred the growing season, and uneven ripening caused further problems. After a wet June, the summer was dry until the end of August, when heavy rain returned. Better weather in September saved the year from complete disaster, but the wines lack acidity and this is unlikely to be a vintage year.

1996

keep A vintage of outstanding quality which produced classic wines 5/5

Weather Conditions

A dry summer with long bursts of sunshine produced a very high quality harvest of slightly above average size.

Best Producers

As in Burgundy to the south, the grapes combine high levels of ripeness with high levels of acidity. Some cellar masters at major houses are perplexed that the young wines seem to developing quite rapidly, despite their high acidity. Others believe it will be a classic vintage. Only time will tell.

1995

keep The first year widely considered good enough for vintage wines since 1990. A large crop 4/5

Weather Conditions

Very fine quality, especially for Chardonnay. Many vintage wines have been made, but only a few have been released.