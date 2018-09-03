Oxford University Wine Society – Bacchus

Bacchus is Oxford University's wine tasting society and is dedicated to educating its members about the appreciation of wine and finding out what you personally like. Open to the public

Bacchus are a non-profit, university wide student society, but also open to interested members of the public.

They hold a tasting every week, half chosen and presented by the committee, half featuring guest experts and producers. No experience is required, and the emphasis is not on blind tasting or training, but on discovering the breadth of varieties, learning about personal taste, and thus inspiring lifelong enthusiasm!

Booking is through our Facebook page.

Contact: Maximilian Yuen

maximilian.yuen@bnc.ox.ac.uk Address: Brasenose College, Oxford, United Kingdom

