Decanter magazine quiz – September 2018 issue Decanter Staff August 17, 2018 0shares 0shares Have you read the latest issue of Decanter magazine? Test your knowledge with our latest quiz... Test your knowledge Credit: Cath Lowe/ Decanter TAGS: Wine Quiz Decanter magazine quiz – September 2018 issue <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> Subscribe to Decanter here