The NSPCC City Fine Wine challenge took place in London in February, and this year raised £200,000 for charity the NSPCC.

Lea & Sandeman, winner of the multi-store category at the Decanter Retailer Awards 2018, was the wine sponsor, providing wines tasted on the evening and in the quiz.

Below are some of the quiz questions they created, from the 2019 and 2018 challenges – how many can you get right?