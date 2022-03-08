After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the top 47 Left Bank wines all with 95 points or above.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château MontroseSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)201999
Château Cos d'EstournelSt-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Château Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Lafite RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Léoville-Las CasesSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Château Les Carmes Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan201998
Château MargauxMargaux (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Mouton RothschildPauillac (1er Cru Classé)201998
Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de LalandePauillac (2ème Cru Classé)201998
Château Pontet-CanetPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201998
Château Haut-BaillyPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Haut-Brion BlancPessac-Léognan201997
Château La Mission Haut-BrionPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Léoville PoyferréSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Lynch-BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc201997
Château PalmerMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201997
Château Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201997
Château Brane-CantenacMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Croizet BagesPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201996
Château d'IssanMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Ducru-BeaucaillouSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Durfort-VivensMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château GiscoursMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Grand-Puy-LacostePauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Gruaud-LaroseSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château LagrangeSt-Julien (3ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Léoville BartonSt-Julien (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Léoville-Las Cases, Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las CasesSt-Julien201996
Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de CarmesPessac-Léognan201996
Château Pichon BaronPauillac (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Château Rauzan-SéglaMargaux (2ème Cru Classé)201996
Domaine de ChevalierPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201996
Château BatailleyPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201995
Château BeychevelleSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Boyd-CantenacMargaux (3ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Branaire-DucruSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Clerc MilonPauillac (5ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Couhins-LurtonPessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de LafitePauillac201995
Château Malartic-LagravièrePessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves)201995
Château Palmer, Alter EgoMargaux201995
Château Pape ClémentPessac-Léognan201995
Château Saint-PierreSt-Julien (4ème Cru Classé)201995
Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut LafittePessac-Léognan201995
Clos du MarquisSt-Julien201995

