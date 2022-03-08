Château Montrose St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 99 View A generous and abundant nose full of fruit and aromatic intensity followed by a gorgeous mouthfeel showcasing fruit density and concentration wrapped up in soft, velvety-smooth tannins. Just so much depth but also refinement here, it feels well made with just the right amount of fruit, toasty spice, tannins, freshness and acidity. The overall structure is gently framing all the elements - big and bold but quietly confident. The tannin impact is also enjoyable giving a feeling of approachability despite the long life ahead. Just superb - one of the best in 2019. A blend of 64% Cabernet Sauvignon, 30% Merlot, 5% Cabernet Franc and 1% Petit Verdot. 12% press wine. 60% new oak. Drinking window: 2029-2046

Château Cos d'Estournel St-Estèphe (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Vivid red-purple rim to the glass; blue fruits, plums and black cherries presented with pleasant floral aspects alongside a wonderful freshly brewed coffee aroma, soft and delicate but just noticeable. This is absolutely delicious, round and plump on the palate but not heavy, well defined with a fruit precision marrying blackcurrants and cherries with some cocoa and liquorice nuance. The velvety texture and overall clarity stands out, driven and precise with layers of pretty chewy, perfumed fruit underpinned by generous acidity. Sophisticated and enjoyable. Wonderful styling at Cos in 2019. Drinking window: 2028-2045

Château Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (1er Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Liquorice and graphite touches on the nose with black fruits, even some blueberries and pomegranate. Great intensity, power and muscle here – this is full of life with layers of complexity you can feel from the beginning. It's not as immedaitely plump or round as some but this has clear power and generosity. Gentle persistence with so many nuances of flavour, but you get the impression its hiding all it's best features just showing the barest hint of fruit, spice and savoury aspects. Definition, precision and wonderful freshness. You have to work a little harder to understand this, but it has such potential. 48.7% Merlot, 43.3% Cabernet Sauvignon and 8.1% Cabernet Franc. Drinking window: 2028-2050

Château Lafite Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2019 98 View An opulent and fruit-forward vintage for Lafite in 2019. Vivid purple colour in the glass with blackcurrant, cherry and milk chocolate notes. Gorgeous weight on the palate with such fine tannins and depth of flavour - not so much rich but driven, refined, elegant, almost refrained. Feels compact at first, settling to reveal layers of vibrant spiced fruit and and cooling menthol hints alongside clear graphite and wet stone that comes through clearly. Supremely balanced with an underlying mouth filling juiciness that offers finessed creamy fruit. Structured and well framed with a long life ahead. Drinking window: 2028 - 2050

Château Léoville-Las Cases St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Wet stone, smoke and floral aspects to the aromatic profile - seriously inviting. Density and power here, but cooling and all in balance, full of blackcurrant and black cherries with obvious minerality. It gives such plushness in terms of roundness and grip of tannins, but also layers of perfumed fruit, ripe fruit and cooling slate and liquorice elements. A distinguished wine with a seamless tannic structure and excellent length. Lots of life here and also a real, almost sweet acidity that gives life and lift. Lots going on now but designed for long and steady ageing. Drinking window: 2029-2050

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan 2019 98 View One of my favourite wines in 2019, immediately captivating with a lasting impression. Gorgeous dark purple in the glass with blackcurrant notes, perfumed violets, dark chocolate and hints of truffle - the old-vine Bouchet (Cabernet Franc) giving aromatic intensity on the nose and palate. Succulent straight away with ripe cherry, blood orange and pink grapefruit flavours set against soft, mouthwatering acidity and a lovely saline grip to the tannins. It's rich but just giving delicate hints in each direction of fruit, acidity, freshness, structure, mouthfeel and body. Restrained and poised, with a drinkability that makes you want a glass now, but could happily be enjoyed decades from now. Managing director Guillaume Pouthier said he simply 'Wants to make wine that is drunk' and this is eminently drinkable. A blend of 48% Cabernet Franc, 28% Cabernet Sauvignon, 24% Merlot. 3.60 pH. 80% ageing in new barrel, 9% amphora, 11% foudre. Stéphane Derenoncourt consultant. Drinking window: 2026-2050

Château Margaux Margaux (1er Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Wonderful aromas on the nose, quite dark and concentrated contrasting the palate which is abundant, juicy and immediately mouthwatering, giving a rush of bright red cherry and strawberry flavour. But it's the texture here that is so captivating - soft, light, bright, then deep and layered, the velvet tannins coming into support but harmoniously and effortlessly, nothing feels too much. A direct wine from start to finish with great drive and persistency offering a wonderful balance of having an immediate drinking appeal but also the structure, power and density to age. Sculpted, elegant and nicely framed. 37% of total production. Drinking window: 2030-2051

Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac (1er Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Gorgeous nose with a soft sweetness to the fruit aromas - a quality of the cooler year with freshness and vibrancy to the fruit profile. A great core of black fruits - blackcurrant, plums and cherries, balancing power but also succulence in the best way. Muscular but refined and finessed, feels so well constructed with harmonious tannins. The texture is smooth, deep and coursing but with such elegance to the overall frame. Deep and concentrated, but I love the touches of sour cherry and then smoky, liquorice aspects with a mineral freshness. It feels as if when it's ready it will expand and just give and give. I love it. Drinking window: 2028 - 2050.

Château Pichon Longueville Comtesse de Lalande Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Expressive and aromatic on the nose, this is giving such a lot of nuance. Gorgeous texture on the palate, smooth, seductive with perfumed fruit that is dense and layered. Just so complete offering a great combination of blackcurrant fruit against menthol/liquorice notes with balanced acidity. You get the juiciness which is vibrant but also a seriously dark, brooding edge with spice but lovely freshness and lift overall. It's serious no doubt but has that real air of refinement and finesse to the overall profile. Excellent quality. Drinking window: 2029 - 2047

Château Pontet-Canet Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 98 View Such gorgeous aromatics of freshly picked violets, cherries and bramble fruits - pretty and quite delicate. The texture is smooth and succulent, mouth coating but full of soft tannins which have the most delicious black cherry, blackcurrant flesh and liquorice tinge to them - so satisfying. Extremely well balanced and well integrated, this has restrained power, it's not rich or particularly round but straight, direct and layered rather than wide. Really long finish with great freshness and touches of cool blueberries. This is just such a great wine, everything you want and you know there's power there promising a long life. Great winemaking on show. 35% aged in concrete, 50% new oak, 15% in barrels of one year, for 16-18 months. This year there's a new label, the drawing of the house has remained but the font is more elegant and modern. A blend of 57% Cabernet Sauvignon, 35% Merlot, 3% Cabernet Franc and 5% Petit Verdot. Drinking window: 2027 - 2047

Château Haut-Bailly Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View A floral bouquet on the nose, soft but deep with such clarity and such a beautiful vivid pink red colour in the glass too. The texture here is striking, smooth and mouth filling with intensity but so well presented, precise, fine and amazingly detailed. The word for 2019 is energy and this has it in abundance, it’s vibrant and alive in the mouth with such brightness. Mouthwatering acidity is set against a chalky texture so you get a full mouthfeel without any heaviness. Great structure and balance. You could almost drink this now to enjoy the immediate enjoyment but a recent tasting of the 2009 suggests this has a very long life ahead. A wine you can fall in love with! Drinking window: 2024-2047

Château Haut-Brion Blanc Pessac-Léognan 2019 97 View Green apple, gooseberry and lots of elderflower notes on the nose - smells like elderflower cordial. Great definition and precision here, there's body for sure, it's not a light wine with richness and depth but so wonderfully precise and defined that the fruit flavour almost glides across the palate. Lovely freshness here too, with a mineral, almost salty tang to the fruit keeping the mouth cool. It's still a bit shy but has juicy lemon sides and an amazingly deep core of fruit with a cooling overtone lifting the whole palate. A wine you want to sit with and one destined for long ageing. Such intensity but also elegance. A blend of 64.4% Sauvignon Blanc and 35.6% Semillon. Drinking window: 2030-2050

Château La Mission Haut-Brion Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View Wonderful sweet fruit and floral aromatics. Great freshness and life here, tannins are present, chalky and consuming but in a great way. The mouthfeel is excellent and really stands out - the deep cherry, plum and blackcurrant fruit pulsing underneath the tannins with a cooling menthol, mouthwatering freshness on top so you get power and lift! One of the more open wines at this point with so much charm. Approachable and showing off but still a lot more to give in time. A brilliant wine. 53% Merlot, 39.5% Cabernet Sauvignon, 7.5% Cabernet Franc. Drinking window: 2027-2047

Château Léoville Poyferré St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 97 View So aromatic with real complexity of notes on the nose, perfume and black fruits. Quite tannic on the palate, broad-shouldered with a core of liquorice-edged black fruit, dark chocolate and slate giving it quite a serious, gourmet and savoury feel right now. Lovely poise though, with mouthwatering freshness. Feels well made with energy and elegance. A standout wine with plenty on offer. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château Lynch-Bages Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 97 View Intense, deep and dark aromatics - such wonderful Cabernet notes on the nose. This is incredibly impactful from the very first taste, it grips the mouth and courses with power but in a well balanced, harmonious way. Mouthwatering fruit juice is backed by tannins that, although fill the mouth entirely, come across as quite ripe and soft with a backbone of menthol cooling freshness that goes from start to finish. A Pauillac with such an enticing dark profile, concentrated and direct but also so much to give. Still not near it's potential yet. Drinking window: 2026 - 2047

Château Margaux, Pavillon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 97 View Expressive and generous on the nose with white stone fruit, apricot and peach nuances and a hint of white flowers. Lovely impact on the tongue, quite an opulent opening, round and full but with an energetic core and the acidity coming through strongly on the finish. Stoney with apple nuances, clean, lively and precise. Such lemon juiciness at the finish, the flavour goes on and on. Extremely crystalline and flavourful but not overthetop with an appealing grapefruit element on the finish. You could drink this now but it will age very gracefully. grapefruit element on the finish too. Managing director Philippe Bascaules says both 2018 and 2019 were good surprises for whites, with picking for the 2019 vintage starting at the beginning of September to retain acidity. 'The pH is low (3.10) and we've found the style we want, ripe flavours but also tension on the palate', he said. Drinking Window: 2027 - 2035.

Château Palmer Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 97 View A serious and darkly fruited wine with notes of milk chocolate, violets and black cherries supported by fine-grained and velvety tannins that really coat the mouth, carefully constructed with acidity underneath that gives brightness and lift. The emphasis here is really the concentration and density of flavours with layers of black chocolate, black cherries, cocoa powder and cooling minerality but each with purity and definition. Excellently framed and well packaged with energy and verve. So many elements going on: a great Palmer. Drinking window: 2029-2050

Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View Appealing Semillon nuances on the nose (from the 5% in the blend), honeyed waxy lemons, peach, apricot and vanilla cream. Such a sumptuous texture, you get a wonderful bitterness straight away - orange, lemon and grapefruit rind which gives the edges of the frame and balances the freshness and bright acidity. I adore the rich yet juicy texture and a hint of sweetness on the tongue that just grabs the interest and holds it all the way through to a long finish. Structured and powerful yet still so youthful and finding its character. So much potential here. Drinking window: 2029-2050

Château Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 97 View A soft, fragrant nose of rose petals and violets alongside raspberries, cherries, blackcurrants, cola cubes and blackcurrant leaf nuance. Tannins fill the mouth, abundant but oh so soft and finely woven into the overall body of the wine which has delicious cooling mint elements nestled between pristinely ripe blue and black fruit and liquorice spice. The flavours expand slowly along the palate gaining in depth, width and energy. This isn't an immediate showstopper but rather it takes its time, revealing itself layer by layer, so charming and seductive, asking you to linger and take a closer inspection. I absolutely love it. Drinking window: 2029-2050

Château Brane-Cantenac Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Creamy black fruit and dark chocolate alongside hints of coffee on the nose. Lovely sumptuous texture here, chewy with bite and grip. This has high acidity on the palate with tannins that are plush but focussed. This is glossy and quite glamorous, yet still refined with flavours shining brightly out the glass. Good persistence and a menthol, charcoal-edged finish that lingers satisfyingly. Drinking window: 2027-2035

Château Croizet Bages Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Strong aromas of black fruits on the nose, this is deeply concentrated but with great drive and plushness. Some cooling blue fruit touches, blueberries, pomegranate and blackcurrant but also strong menthol aspects - the Pauillac Cabernet aspects coming through. Powerful and structured but also well defined with a precise fruit profile. I like the dark, liquorice, coffee intensity here with a juicy lift at the end. Lots going on. Drinking window: 2025 - 2045

Château d'Issan Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Stylish nose, feels polished and poised. A svelte style with satiny tannins and such depth of flavour - intense but nuanced with perfumed edges and red and black cherry flavours. You feel the sculpting of the fruit, there are layers of flavour and with good support round the edges and softly chewy tannins. Such a long finish too, really goes on and on. I love it, you get the power without doubt but it's very neatly packaged right now with a smoothness and clarity that's impressive. Drinking window: 2025-2045

Château Ducru-Beaucaillou St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Rich, ripe, heady nose filled with milk chocolate, blackcurrant and black cherry with floral touches. This is a beguiling wine, starting off smooth and velvety with a bright cherry freshness that is fun and playful before settling and deepening into a black fruit profile, seductively drawing you in and presenting layer upon layer of acidity, flavour and tannins that, despite being abundant and mouth filling are juicy, soft and fine. Precision winemaking on show here, and across the entire range of wines this year. This is complex and defined with an aerial finish that's filled with crushed stone and freshly picked mint. A glass of wine you just want to sit with and think about. One to buy and hold on to. Drinking window: 2025-2045

Château Durfort-Vivens Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Expressive nose of perfumed red cherries and black plums. Great texture here, so much clarity and freshness - like freshly pressed cherry juice with excellent acidity giving lift to the quite heady strawberry and redcurrant nuances. Tannins are chalky and grippy but also soft and fine. The mouthfeel is round and generous, there is richness and complexity here combining minerality, florality and depth of seductive fruit flavour with a delicious menthol touch at the end. The flavours linger long in the mouth. A wine I immediately wanted another glass of. Extremely good quality. Drinking window: 2026-2044

Château Giscours Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Gorgeous floral aromatics, so perfumed and pretty, really leaping out the glass with an amazingly vibrant pink/purple colour too. Such an excellent delivery of flavour on the palate, you have shiny, bright fruit and well-expressed terroir with smooth and supportive tannins. It shows the heat of the vintage in the density and deep core of spice-edged red and black fruit but also has a juicy, bright acidity that underpins the fruit and keeps things refreshing. Full of elegance, precision and confidence - all the elements in harmony with consistency and persistence. A wonderful wine. Drinking window: 2025-2039

Château Grand-Puy-Lacoste Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Generous nose, I love the smell here, richly fruited. The palate is on the linear, darker side with liquorice and coffee tones, lean and muscular - without any extra fat. A little austere at this point but good freshness and some bright cherry flavours on the finish. Overall a dark, heady, deep style with plenty of power, just waiting to open and expand. Give it some time. Drinking window: 2026 - 2038

Château Gruaud-Larose St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View A gorgeous dark purple colour in the glass with a bright pink rim. It is a little reticent on the nose, just giving a hint of fragranced fruit with dark chocolate, caramel and sweet coffee touches - so inviting. Ultra sleek and suave on the palate but at the same time racy and vibrant. A combination of rich black fruits and quite savoury aspects on the palate, tar, tobacco and wood smoke with black currants and cherries but here the emphasis really is on those herbal, medicinal aspects that give this such a serious tone but also such interest and intrigue. Lifted and bright on the palate but soft tannins letting the aromatics do all the talking. Seductive. Will be incredibly moreish in a few years. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château Lagrange St-Julien (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Lovely deep red pink rim to the glass. Such freshness and floral lift on the nose, smells lively and welcoming with a cool blue fruit touch to the aromas alongside faint hints of liquorice. Amazing texture and mouthfeel - filling with a good density of chalky and textured tannins underpinning creamy red fruits with a juicy acidity that is so succulent and mouthwatering. Just giving everything - abundant, generous lively fruit, creamy velvet-textured tannins, bright acidity and gorgeous Cabernet aspects. Round and complete, excellent winemaking on show. Drinking window: 2023-2037

Château Léoville Barton St-Julien (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View A dark nose here, savoury with animal tones, bramble fruits and leather nuances. The palate is excellent, grippy with tannins that just take hold and coat the mouth but underneath you feel there is such well defined fruit - a core of ripe blackcurrants and liquorice tinges. There is an elegance to this despite the mouthful of creamy tannins that are doing all the talking at the moment. This will be excellent in time. Sumptuous and utterly enchanting. Drinking window: 2024-2045

Château Léoville-Las Cases, Le Petit Lion du Marquis de Las Cases St-Julien 2019 96 View Gorgeous perfumed cherry fruit on the nose, such clarity and drive the aromas jumping out the glass. The palate has a real elegance, juicy but calm, smooth and sophisticated, wrapped up in silky tannins that gently support the fruit. Charming with approachability. You really get the vibrant fruit but it's so sculpted, no edges with touches of iodine, wet stone and iron in the wine and a soft saline kick at the end, so layered yet pure. Effortless charm here. Drinking window: 2024-2035

Château Les Carmes Haut-Brion, C de Carmes Pessac-Léognan 2019 96 View Beautiful fragrance to the nose, perfumed and delicate yet so expressive, nothing out of balance with cherries and violets bursting out of the glass. Gorgeous smooth mouthfeel with some milk chocolate dusting on the fruit, tannins are delicate and softly mouth filling with a lovely salinity to the palate - creamy and unctuous but at the same time there's lots of acidity. This has a verticality to it, layered but with an aerial quality too, the flavours just glide across the palate with lift on the finish - so satisfying and drinkable. Just a glorious, shining, bright, velvety, succulent glass of wine. Pure elegance. A blend of 55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 44% Merlot and 1% Petit Verdot, 3.55pH. Drinking window: 2022-2046

Château Pichon Baron Pauillac (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Ripe and full on the nose. This is dense with drive and concentration where the focus is on the full mouthfeel and dark savoury tones. Some bright acidity on the first impact but the tannins are at the fore right now, on the ripe side with chew - completely coating the mouth, firm and full. Liquorice, bitter dark chocolate, pencil lead and tobacco flavours edge the fruit and linger giving this a serious profile that will need longer to expand and soften. Great potential and underlying power just needs to open a bit. Long flavour though, still in the mouth after a good few minutes. Drinking window: 2024 - 2046

Château Rauzan-Ségla Margaux (2ème Cru Classé) 2019 96 View Mineral edged nose full of violet floral notes and blackcurrants, such delicacy. Gorgeous mouthfeel, the texture standing out straight away - filling, rich and round, dense and juicy - really delivering a punch of ripe, cherry fruit, covering the cheeks in chewy but crushed velvet like tannins. Creamy notes come through and then the spice, liquorice menthol flavours arrive and dominate giving a cool, fresh, rippling minerality towards the finish. Power and precision. Really a wine of two halves, the first juicy and alive the second half deep, dark and seductive. Excellent character, still restrained not showing everything but offering a glimmer of glamour that will shine through more over time. 100% biodynamic from 2020, should be certified by 2024. Drinking window: 2025-2046

Domaine de Chevalier Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 96 View Herbal notes on the notes, some herbaceous and inviting fruitiness. I just love the pure expression here, the focus is definitely on delicious crunchy fruit, it's forward and expressive, shining quite brightly with the undercurrent of acidity, minty freshness and some chalky minerality. This feels like precise winemaking, good sculpting and confidence here, it's not trying to show off and instead exudes charm and elegance. Structured and layered with great freshness and charm. It has a gorgeous juicy quality which keeps things lively and refreshing while you know there's depth and power underneath. Will be excellent to age. An absolute crowd pleaser. Drinking window: 2027-2044

Château Batailley Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Heady and seductive on the nose with touches of graphite, blackcurrant and cherry fruit. This is lovely, you get a sense of understated power, smooth and layered on the palate with wood spice, liquorice, menthol and gravel/wet stone notes and a core of ripe black fruit. Tannins are supportive - supple and softly gripping giving this a structured frame and drive the flavour from start to finish. Still very much taught and knitted together, just beginning to show what it's made of. One to buy and age. Great typicity. Tasted twice. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château Beychevelle St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Dark nose, quite serious and seductive. This draws you in from the first smell with lovely florality and delicacy. On the palate it's deep and the power is on show no doubt, there's concentration but also such aromatics and purity of fruit with tannins that are gentle and svelte. Lifted the whole way through, good acidity and a subtle creaminess at the end. A well framed, pretty and powerful style. Great winemaking with precision. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château Boyd-Cantenac Margaux (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Dark and concentrated nose, smells ripe and heady. This has an excellent structure, right from the off you can feel and taste the density of fruit but it's so well handled and well proportioned - everything in balance. It's a rich style, full on the palate with a cooling menthol aspect to it but it has nice spicy edges and bright acidity propelling it forward. The texture stands out, smooth but present tannins giving a mouthfeel that is so appealing. One I really wanted another glass of, but it will be even better with a few more years ageing. Drinking window: 2027-2044

Château Branaire-Ducru St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Nuanced and complex on the nose, this smells rich and full of life. Juicy from the start with a brightness to the fruit. Harmonious with round, slightly chewy generous tannins. Has real aromatic interest, a lovely freshness and then a cooling effect on the finish. Well packaged and shiny. Glamour but also depth, precision and definite approachability. Drinking window: 2027-2040

Château Clerc Milon Pauillac (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Great Cabernet nose, generous and quite expressive filled with blackcurrants and black plums. Rich and densely concentrated but with a cooling freshness from the limestone. Profound on the palate, this makes a real impact and impression with layers of flavour that are nicely framed and direct. Soft yet muscular with a fresh, menthol, liquorice and softly sweet ending that really leaves a delightful lasting note. Just a brilliantly concentrated glass of wine with power and sophistication. Persistent ending, will age very well. I love the texture and overall feel of this. A blend of 72% Cabernet Sauvignon, 22% Merlot, 4% Cabernet Franc and 2% Petit Verdot. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 95 View Gorgeous nose full of blackcurrant and dark fruits - fresh and expressive. The palate full of lively, high-definition fruit -a complete fruit explosion that feels dynamic with energy and life. I love the fruit forwardness and immediate appeal but there is also some support from fine tannins and the softest touch of sweetness and chew to the fruit that gives a great mouthfeel - textured and structured. Feels like excellent winemaking on show. Confident and shining. A top buy. Drinking window: 2027-2046

Château Couhins-Lurton Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 95 View White flowers on the nose alongside bright citrus fruits, lemon, grape and melon. Nice drive here, this has good energy and precision. I like the directness as well as the layering of white flowers, honey and peach, pear and apricot fruit before a cooling mint aspect on the finish which is particularly appealing. Good freshness and easy-drinking appeal. Drinking window: 2027-2045

Château Lafite Rothschild, Carruades de Lafite Pauillac 2019 95 View Ripe nose, so fresh and alive with beautiful cherry perfumed aromas too. This has a lovely, almost sweet, aspect to the fruit on the palate with high acidity making you salivate. High toned blackcurrants and red cherries are supported by soft tannins and gentle licks of liquorice and coffee. A wine you just want to drink now as it's so appealing with freshness and lift but it has the sides of spice that give it structure and make you realise it's still powerful and will age so well. The finish is cool and lifted. Poise and persistence - a tantalising Carruades. Drinking window: 2027 - 2044

Château Malartic-Lagravière Pessac-Léognan (Cru Classé de Graves) 2019 95 View Apple, elderflower, white peach and apricot. Smooth and bright, this has finesse and class with real linearity and direction. I like the texture and mouthfeel - big enough to be quite a structured and round wine but with lightness and freshness too. This has real focus, perhaps not so layered and expressive at this point, but such an excellent drive of lemon and lime fruit and some bitter grapefruit edges too, that give spice and definition. Confident and poised. Great winemaking. Drinking window: 2027-2040

Château Palmer, Alter Ego Margaux 2019 95 View Gorgeous rich dark purple in the glass. Quite jammy and concentrated on the nose, heady and perfumed with a lovely delicate florality to it too. Great freshness on the palate, juicy but a dark blackcurrant and cherry fruit juice. Beautifully balanced with integrated tannins and oak. Well defined fruit, generous and quite abundant against softly grippy, velvety tannins that just give support to the overall frame. It's serious but with a lightness of touch and playfulness - energetic and lively but still with depth. A great Alter Ego and confident winemaking on show. Drinking window: 2027-2043

Château Pape Clément Pessac-Léognan 2019 95 View Density in all aspects here, quite a rich, broad and bold style but with precision, clarity and definition. It's big shouldered with plenty of heft and ripe fruit but well presented with great acidity that keeps the freshness from start to finish and this has a nice cooling minty aspect towards the finish. Tannins are firm, and still very present, needing to soften a little over time but this definitely has the weight, structure and fruit purity to have a long life ahead. Drinking window: 2027-2042

Château Saint-Pierre St-Julien (4ème Cru Classé) 2019 95 View Such an expressive nose, high toned, floral, a bit wild with some medicinal aspects, coffee, leather and cola notes. The texture is just gorgeous, there's a chewiness that you find in a lot of the St-Julien's but it's soft, generous, round and mouth filling in a great way. Then a deep core of fruits come in with black liquorice, underpinned by excellent cooling acidity and menthol freshness. I like this a lot. Great florality and perfume surrounding the fruit on the palate too. This has a seductive appeal with rich fruit and rich spicing. Drinking window: 2025-2043

Château Smith Haut Lafitte, Le Petit Smith Haut Lafitte Pessac-Léognan 2019 95 View This smells so rich with lemon rind, apricot skin and peach flesh nuances - so enticing. The palate is juicy and unctuous, succulent with a rich creaminess alongside bright acidity. Clearly powerful but not at all showy, the flavours just coarse along from start to finish with such a delicious bitterness that adds texture, structure and bite to the finish. Such complexity here, lots going on and so much to enjoy. Drinking window: 2025-2045

