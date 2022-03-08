Château Sociando-Mallet Haut-Médoc 2019 95 View Some savoury elements on the nose, olive and black tapenade. Excellent concentration on the palate, less fruit forward at this point than the Demoiselle second wine, but excellent tension and power – really taut, all in line, straight, driven. A lot going on aromatically – cinnamon, cigar box, cedar, smoke and dark chocolate – really super-complex, with tannins that are smooth but present and a minty finish. Layered and precise, you can feel the sculpting of the fruits and the well-handled oak and extraction. Excellent. Drinking Window: 2027 - 2045.

Château Belgrave Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Quite a dark nose, beautiful vivid purple pink in the glass. Great concentration here but also real elegance - fine tannins on the palate but it's the fruit quality that stands out - a pure and crystalline aspect that suggests grapes were picked at optimum maturity. Tannins are abundant, ripe and mouth filling - for sure there's power here but the fruit sculpting is so attractive. Such a linear style but with excellent precision and freshness. A real eucalyptus minty freshness too running alongside the whole wine from start to finish. Lovely. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045.

Château Branas Grand Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc 2019 94 View Ripe and heady nose filled with deep black cherry aromas and touches of rose petals, with some dark chocolate and liquorice nuances. So smooth and finely textured on the palate, tannins gently grip the mouth giving a fresh cola, mint and cool blue fruit flavour that expands and becomes more expressive as it goes from the beginning to the end. Lifted and well structured, such a great framework of ripe fruits, cooling freshness and integrated tannins. On the heady style, deeper rather than full of acidity, with a real lingering flavour of mint-edged fruit at the end suggests this has a long life ahead but with great drinkability soon. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2045.

Château Cantemerle Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Green pepper and herbaceous notes on the nose with minty eucalyptus alongside ripe cherry and blackcurrant aromas - so classic. A lovely mouthfeel here, smooth, well defined and preise. Quite direct, serious and darkly fruited - such a concentrated core - but with smooth tannins, a soft sweetness and freshness that lifts the overall frame. Balanced with succulence. Makes a lasting impact and impression. A great value pick. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2045.

Château Charmail Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 94 View A rich expressive nose so much going on here, ripe fruits, dried fruit, pepper, cinnamon, herbs and spices. A lovely combination of red and black fruits with tons of liquorice, cinnamon, mint and eucalyptus. So chewy, fruity, dense and plush, but great acidity. Complex and multifaceted with a really long length and good lift at the end. Give this time but will be great. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2038.

Château La Lagune Haut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé) 2019 94 View Lovely perfumed, floral and fruity nose - generous and inviting aromatics. Good texture here, smooth with fine-grained tannins, the fruit is not super bright and exuberant though, it's dense, compact and more subdued at the moment. Linear and direct with tannins that are taught, austere and quite present at the moment. Good quality with a cooling finish that's so appealing. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2038.

Château Potensac Médoc 2019 94 View Purity, precision and energy here, fresh and juicy and full of life on the palate with creamy-edged ripe, red fruits. Lovely power, with a clear Pauillac-like tannic structure but mouthfeel that is silky and smooth. A fresh mineral finish leaves the palate nicely cooled. A top buy. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2040.

Château Sociando-Mallet, Demoiselle de Sociando-Mallet Haut-Médoc 2019 94 View Rich nose full of savoury elements, black truffle and black pepper. The palate texture is lovely, seriously smooth but with such depth and layers of cassis, blackberries, raisins, cinnamon and mint. Feels classy and elegant with lashings of ripe fruit, great acidity and restrained power. Such a great wine, powerful but controlled with a long finish. Serious concentration from start to finish and such complexity. Generous and juicy. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2036.

Château Arnauld Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 93 View High-toned blackcurrant fruit on the nose, dark with soft floral reflections. This is so lovely, juicy and alive with balanced acidity that is deliciously mouthwatering. Supple tannins give a soft padding to the chewy blackcurrant fruit and support the overall frame with edges of liquorice. Nicely finessed but also complex and persistent. Enjoyable with confident winemaking on show. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2037.

Château Belgrave Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Dark bramble fruit profile on the nose. The texture stands out, so delicious, generous and welcoming, almost crunchy black fruit here rather than chewy with dry, grippy tannins that cover the mouth underpinned by well balanced acidity that just gives the wine life. It's plush no doubt, and the tannins need to soften and expand a little ,but I love the initial rush of juice and the long, cherry finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045.

Château Belle-Vue Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 93 View Baking spices on the nose, touch of cinnamon and cloves with some savoury elements too, a little closed in terms of fruit expression. Good intensity on the palate with a drive of sleek yet ripe black fruits and a lovely creamy, chalky aspect to the tannins. Acidity keeps things fresh and lively and this feels harmonious and well balanced. A great pick for fruit and freshness. Suave and charming. One to drink sooner also. A blend of 54% Merlot, 26% Cabernet Sauvignon, 18% Petit Verdot, 1% Cabernet Franc and 1% Carmenere. More Merlot in this giving a real bright fruit and upfront style. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2036.

Château Camensac Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 93 View Milk chocolate, cherry fruit, plums and blackcurrant sweets on the nose. This has a lovely texture, tannins are on the ripe, plush, chewy side and they do completely coat the mouth but this has a lovely perfumed aromatic to the fruit profile on the palate. Feels pretty, but also quietly powerful. Dense and driven still with a touch of austerity around the edges towards the finish. Give it time to soften more but there is lovely fruit definition here. Good winemaking. Eric Boissenot consultant. Tasted twice. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2041.

Château d’Agassac Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 93 View Lovely warming softly perfumed and ripe nose - blackcurrant jam and violets. Great freshness and enjoyable fruit here, it's lively and fun with a good punch of acidity that lifts the palate. This has good energy from start to finish. Not a blockbuster but feels precise and well made. Enjoyable with supportive tannins and a cooling finish. One to approach sooner than some of the others. Drinking Window: Drinking Window: 2023 - 2042.

Château Fonréaud Listrac-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 93 View Rustic on the nose, bramble fruits and a touch of herbaceousness. The palate is well textured, good grip from the tannins but the fruit is coming across a little dry at this point. Good initial juiciness - bright and vivid cherry - and great acidity which is lively but then this knits down and turns a little sombre. I like the chalky, almost mineral aspect to it once the tannins have subsided with an enjoyable cooling finish. Lots of excellent potential. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Château Mauvesin Barton Moulis-en-Médoc 2019 93 View Delicate florality to this, smells wonderful, bursting with flowers and black fruits - incredibly welcoming. Lovely acidity on the palate, you can feel this is lively with great energy and drive pushing the red fruit flavours across the palate. The tannins are soft but they are mouth coating and really do mask a lot of what is going on right now. A big mouthful but with brightness and verve underneath. Lovely long length and good persistency and freshness. One to seek out and hold on to. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2036.

Château Paloumey Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 93 View Wonderful nose, so expressive - baking spices, sweet cinnamon, dark chocolate, mint and blackcurrants. This is excellent giving a great drive of round and ripe fruit with a underlying core of liquorice and mint. It's a full, bold style but with all the elements in harmony. The acidity is there lifting the palate but it's the fruit quality that is so appealing alongside the richer savoury elements. A gourmet style. Blend of 55% Cabernet Sauvignon, 42% Merlot and 3% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Château Beaumont Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 92 View Dark brambles on the nose. Great intensity and sculpted fruit here, this has some dark fruits and definite liquorice aspects to the palate but feels really precise and controlled. It's smooth with soft tannins and good presence until the end. Also has great freshness and cooling mint cordial tang on the finish. I love it. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035.

Château Belgrave Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 92 View Ripe blackcurrant coulis aromas on the nose, this is super succulent, juicy and bright, really fresh from the first sip. Tannins gently support the fruit but softly, not intrusive. This is a light, easy drinking wine with life and verve. I like the definition of the cherry fruit, it has perfume and depth with some chalkiness around the edges. Overall just a very pleasant glass of wine. A great second wine. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2045.

Château Cambon la Pelouse Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 92 View Gorgeous nose full of softly sweet blackcurrants. Energy and life here, straight away you get the rush of bright red and black fruits, strawberries and black cherries filling the mouth with fruit juice and mouth watering acidity. Then the tannins take hold giving support and depth. This feels well made with intensity and precision. The focus is on the bright fruit with good acidity. An easy drinker and one to approach to enjoy it's youthful energy but you could also hold on to it for a few more years. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Château Camensac Haut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé) 2019 92 View Bramble and hedgerow aromas, slightly stalky with medicinal touches. The palate is juicy and fresh, quite lively fruit with soft tannins that have a liquorice/menthol edge to them. Good density and drive here. You get a mouthful of plush, ripe tannins and bright fruit with a cooling menthol end. Easy to recommend. Good value, too. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2041.

Château Chasse-Spleen Moulis-en-Médoc 2019 92 View A dark heady nose comprising blackcurrants, black cherries and some sweet cinnamon spices. This is a headier style, clearly powerful with well-handled, ripe fruit and a core of liquorice that gives it a more serious tone. It has good acidity and freshness with fine tannins that support the fruit and give weight and definition to the palate. Good intensity here. One to hold on to for a few years. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2034.

Château Clément-Pichon Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 92 View Sweet and ripe blackcurrants alongside bramble notes, this is heady and I love it. A cooler style on the palate with some blueberries, black cherries and fig nuances. Great initial acidity gives real life and freshness - bright and softly sweet almost but there's a dark liquorice and cool side to this that kicks in quickly. Complex and detailed, needs more time to integrate but has a really lovely liquorice-mint finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2034.

Château d’Agassac Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 92 View Rich, ripe and concentrated on the nose. Gorgeous mouthfeel and general texture, it's smooth and refined but delivers a punch in terms of signature Médoc flavour with lovely clove notes coupled with graphite and stone, minty freshness and blackcurrant fruit. Well pitched and balanced with personality. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2042.

Château de Malleret Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 92 View Dark chocolate and cassis on the nose, so expressive. Cool blue fruits, I love the blueberry, black cherry and plum aspect to this. Rounded and sleek with excellent quality tannins and overall mouthfeel. Balanced and charming. Easy to drink and easy to recommend with such Médoc menthol freshness on the finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Château de Malleret Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 92 View Real cinnamon spice on the nose with cumin nuances - exotically spicy, unusual but so welcoming. Great drive of rich fruit on the palate, blackcurrant and black cherry but with great acidity and brightness. You can feel a sense of elegance, the fruit and oak have been well handled and I like the touches of the exotic spices that come through on the palate giving nuance and complexity. Texture is smooth with grippy tannins that give structure. A good pick. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Château du Mont Haut-Médoc 2019 92 View Ripe and concentrated on the nose. Characterful on the palate, this has lots of personality with red and black cherries and some fresh mint notes. My favourite of the Bouey Family range, made with consultant Stéphane Derenoncourt, the texture is smooth and well balanced and I just love the spicy tinge to the blackcurrant fruit. Well worked. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Château Giscours, Le Haut-Médoc de Giscours Haut-Médoc 2019 92 View Wonderful florality and freshness on the nose. Such vibrancy here with energetic fruit - raspberries and red cherries. Lively with a good framework and depth of flavour, it has layers of red fruits and depth but also such brightness on the palate. Easy drinking but nicely structured. Tannins are smooth and well integrated with a cool finish. This has such charm. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Château La Tour Carnet Haut-Médoc (4ème Cru Classé) 2019 92 View Ripe and expressive on the nose, such a lovely purity here. Good drive and initial impact of the fruit on the palate then the spice kicks in and the fruit flavour drops a little. I love the perfumed cherry at the beginning before it settles and goes a bit sombre at this point. The minerality comes through giving quite a taught and clean feeling on the palate with freshness lifting the finish. Definitely a less extracted more refined style. Attractive. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Château Larrivaux Haut-Médoc 2019 92 View Richly expressive nose, full of ripe blackcurrant and bramble aromas. This has a lovely liquorice core alongside juicy strawberries and raspberries. I like the texture here too, chewy but soft tannins with a hint of dryness coming from the acidity at the moment. Feels nice and well balanced and I like the fresh minty kick on the finish also. Good stuff. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Château Les Grands Chênes Médoc 2019 92 View A seductive nose, full of richly scented black fruits with some herbal elements. This has great texture, really coats the mouth but you get the rich blackcurrant with just a hint of sweetness coming through alongside quite a powerful menthol element that gives freshness. The two need a bit more time to integrate and soften but this has really good bright but cooling energy from the acidity so will be excellent in time. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2035.

Château Patache d'Aux Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 92 View Gorgeous dark chocolate and blackcurrants on the nose. Cool on the palate with blueberries and a minty fresh undertone that's complemented by iron filings and graphite. It's suave and confident, I like it. Still quite youthful with mouth filling tannins but the liquorice and minty fresh element is so nice. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Château Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc 2019 92 View Fragranced and highly aromatic on the nose. Fresh and driving on the palate with mint and liquorice just sticking out above the fruit at this point which is mostly blueberries, black cherries and plums. Good quality tannins and overall feel with plenty of appellation signature. Cooling menthol notes throughout. Easy to recommend. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2036.

Château Poujeaux Moulis-en-Médoc 2019 92 View Bright nose, strawberries, red cherries and touches of dark chocolate with soft perfume aromas. Nice plump fruit here with a milky chalky edge to the tannins that are quite mouth coating right now. It has good drive and underlying acidity giving lift and you can feel the powerful and well-handled fruit underneath. Black cherries, fig and some pune and dark chocolate notes. A deeper, headier style that will be great in a few years. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2036.

Château Sénéjac Haut-Médoc 2019 92 View A heady seductive nose, rich ripe full fruits on the nose with a gentle and inviting pot pourri nose. Lovely freshness here and seering, mouthwatering cherry juice flavours - acidity is marked but in a really well balanced harmonious way. Just great energy and brightness. No massie complexity but what is delivered is excellent quality fruit that has been well handled. One for earlier drinking to enjoy the pretty, balanced and bright wine. Bordeaux at its most approachable. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Clarendelle Médoc 2019 92 View Rich, heady fruits, dark tones, blackberries and bramble fruits. Feels more seductive on the nose. This is round and plump, full of life, bursting with fresh juicy fruits. This has a really good mouthfeel, it coats the mouth in flavour but not tannins. Structured, plump and vibrant. Feels fun, round and juicy. Good lift all the way through with driving strawberry, red cherry and some plum notes. Fresh and lively with a cooling finish too. Well made, easy to drink and recommend. A blend of 62% Merlot, 33% Cabernet Sauvignon and 5% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Château Belgrave, Diane de Belgrave Haut-Médoc 2019 91 View Gorgeous nose of blackcurrants, milk chocolate and liquorice. This is succulent, juicy, mouthwatering and cheek-sucking. Great freshness and driving intensity, it's not heavy or too ripe but rather on the cooler side with its blue fruits, pomegranate, strawberry and black cherry. Fine tannins that give presence and gently coat the mouth. Lovely. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2035.

Château Bibian Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 91 View Plush and mouth-filling, this has a lovely strawberry and cherry fruit profile with mineral, chalky, high quality tannins. Round and soft in the mouth with ample flavour and freshness, showing lashings of liquorice, mocha and coffee. Excellent. One to seek out for immediate enjoyment. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Château Brillette Moulis-en-Médoc 2019 91 View Ripe nose with bramble fruits and hedgerow. Lovely juice that comes straight away, well defined and clear on initial impact then the chalky tannins surround the fruit and cover the mouth. It has a prettiness to it, soft and almost sweetly juicy but the tannins are quite imposing right now. Bit of ash and smoke at the end with a cooling undertone giving freshness. Give it time. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2033.

Château Camensac, La Closerie de Camensac Haut-Médoc 2019 91 View Bramble fruit on the nose. This is light and juicy, a touch high-toned. Perhaps a tiny bit of bitterness on the fruit, but lovely strawberry and raspberry. Acidity gives life and lift, and this has a pleasant menthol mintiness element that cools the finish. A lighter style. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Château Cap Léon Veyrin Listrac-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 91 View Heady and seductive nose full of softly perfumed black fruits. Chewy and plush on the palate with bright fruit set against chalky tannins that fill the mouth. Nicely expressive, with the focus on ripe fruit, juicy acidity and minty freshness. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2033.

Château Citran Haut-Médoc 2019 91 View Fragrant and full of life on the nose. Succulent and supple, this has energy and brightness, full of raspberry and red cherry fruit. On the lighter-framed side with an aerial feel to the palate, which is fresh, juicy and full of personality. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2034.

Château Duplessis Moulis-en-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 91 View Gently flowing aromatics on the nose. Bright acidity here, just stopping short of fully mouthwatering but this is joyful and upfront with high-toned strawberry and red cherry fruit and integrated tannins that give this support without too much weight. Light and playful with real succulence that makes you want a glass straight away. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2036.

Château Fourcas-Dupré Listrac-Médoc 2019 91 View Red cherries and pomegranates on the nose. Lovely texture here, really takes hold and covers the entire mouth but the tannins are ripe and chewy, and there's a good amount of plush red fruits, strawberries and cherries in this. Still a little dense and powerful but there is a really nice elegance to the mid-palate once the tannins have subsided a little. Cooling, refreshing finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Château Haut Condissas, Prestige Médoc 2019 91 View Bold and vibrant on the nose. Excellent plushness, mouth-filling and velvety with fluffed-up tannins and chewy blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. Not overly complex but round and fresh with energy and lovely hints of menthol-liquorice at the end. Long finish. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2032.

Château La Clare Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 91 View Wonderfully perfumed, fragrant and rich on the nose. Mouthwatering and succulent straight away with a good dose of bright fruit juice, but the darker, spicy liquorice side comes in pretty quickly, with dark chocolate filling the palate alongside the generous tannins. Feels well made and I enjoy the overall feeling, just needs time to soften. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2031.

Château La Ribaud Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 91 View Cool and inviting on the nose. Sleek, charming and sophisticated. Clearly muscular, with firm tannins and a strong overall frame although the juicy core and mid-palate are linear and well defined. Strawberry juice comes out before the liquorice and wet stone come through. More on the textural side; a quality and lean style. Limestone-dominant vineyards due to sea deposits. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Château Malescasse Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel) 2019 91 View Coffee beans, tobacco and dark chocolate on the nose. Juicy and alive in the mouth. Tannins are quite present and persistent, closing some of the fruit down but they have a nice quality to them. Feels a little youthful and closed, waiting to really shine but this has elegance to it. Chalky sensation on the finish with some spicy menthol notes lingering. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Château Maucaillou Moulis 2019 91 View Beautifully expressive nose that jumps out the glass - red cherries, strawberries, jam, and more. Great acidity and nice drive. It's more sombre on the palate than you'd expect from the nose. It settles very quickly with the tannins taking hold and masking the fruit a little right now. This has great acidity and good mouthwatering freshness but needs more time for the tannins to integrate. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2034.

Château Peyrabon Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 91 View A touch of exotic spice, sweet cinnamon, white pepper, raisins, dried fruit and red cherries. This has a lovely, dense and chewy texture with bright red fruit flavours such as raspberries, strawberries and red cherries. Fruit-forward and confident. Acidity keeps things lifted and fresh, and this has an appealing brightness, even a touch too bright at this point - the acidity and fruit need more time to integrate. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Château Reysson Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 91 View Delicately perfumed nose, full of red fruits. Wonderfully smooth texture, I like the drive of this and the energy. Purity of fruit but with a lovely minerality coming from the limestone, The mouthwatering acidity on the initial taste settles to reveal strawberry, raspberry seed and red cherry flavours. Still lots of tannins making this quite a mouthful of wine right now, but there's good juiciness underneath and a wet-stone cleanliness that comes through. 90% Merlot, 5% each of Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2035.

Château Rollan de By Médoc 2019 91 View Dark fruits and liquorice tones on the nose. Great quality here, definitely majors on liquorice on the palate as well, giving a gourmet feel to it, but it's a softly sweet liquorice with plump and clear blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. Excellent balance, carefully controlled tannins that provide good support. High acidity and plenty of freshness. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Château Cantemerle, Les Allées de Cantermele Haut-Médoc 2019 90 View Wonderfully aromatic and expressive on the nose - the aromas really just jump out the glass. So inviting. Juicy, red fruits - strawberries, raspberries and red cherries - quite bright and a nice change from the dark fruits. This is lively and fun, light with hints of spice underneath the fruit giving some structure and backbone. Hard not to like for its fruit-forwardness and easy drinking style. Though does have a spicy undertone which comes through on the finish?! Drinking Window: 2022 - 2028.

Château Clément-Pichon Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 90 View Vivid, rich and intense nose, full of ripe black fruits. Nice quality to the palate with smooth, silky tannins, raspberry, black cherry and sweet cedar notes. Delicate yet robust, with energy coming from the keen acidity. Fresh and fruity with some spiced edges and a lifted menthol finish which is extremely satisfying. Good to drink now. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2034.

Château Fourcas Hosten Listrac-Médoc 2019 90 View Cherries and milk chocolate on the nose. Plush, round, juicy and chewy, the tannins here completely take over, but they have a nice texture and there is a good punch of fruit underneath. Minty freshness on the finish, but the tannins - and a touch of dryness - are at the fore right now. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2035.

Château Greysac Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 90 View Ripe bramble fruits on the nose. Tannic grip from the start, filling the mouth completely but they have a lovely quality to them - soft and silky. Blackcurrant fruit fills the palate with pencil lead, slate and clove spicing. Feels like good quality with restraint and refinement. Give it some time or a good airing. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Château La Chandellière Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 90 View Quite a perfumed, lifted nose here with rose and red cherry aromas. Dense and satisfying on the palate with chalky tannins and a good level of freshness throughout. Nicely presented with clarity and precision. Crunchy fruit, some acidity giving lift and a long finish, although it is still a little drying at the end with tannins taking hold. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Château La France Delhomme Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 90 View An easy-drinking wine with character and personality. Lovely, cool blue fruit flavours - blueberry and black cherry with stony menthol notes keeping it refreshing. Delicate and satisfying, with a minty, spiced finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Château La Lagune, Moulin de La Lagune Haut-Médoc 2019 90 View Bright on the nose, the palate is dark and quite serious. No massive acidity nor brightness, but there is a lovely refinement to the fruit - it feels sculpted and poised, if not showy and bright. A linear style with a push from start to finish, then a strong menthol character pushings things on the tail. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2027.

Château Lanessan Haut-Médoc 2019 90 View Lovely texture here, deep and intense but also smooth, with high-toned blackcurrant and black cherry. There's a pleasing chalky dryness to the tannins and an appealing minerality that comes through. Solid core, well presented but not hugely long. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Château Liversan Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 90 View Coffee bean, grilled oak and sweet spice on the nose. Good drive of nicely weighted, concentrated red fruits with cinnamon and clove edges. Simple, unfussy but bright and well worked. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2027.

Château Maison Blanche Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 90 View Ripe black fruits and sweet cedar aromas on the nose. Succulent and juicy, excellent Cabernet expression - lovely exotic spice, green pepper and paprika Quite high-toned, feels a bit austere and rustic at the moment, needs to round out a little but will be good. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2035.

Château Bournac Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 89 View Ripe and fragrant nose, smells lovely. Dark chocolate, tobacco, vanilla and blackcurrant flavours fill the mouth. Good concentration and energy here, with well-worked tannins that give nice support. A dark style majoring on the liquorice elements. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Château Hanteillan Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 89 View Ripe and concentrated nose; floral and perfumed. The palate is linear and direct, quite a streamlined style at the moment, everything on one level but nicely presented. Cool blue fruits on the palate with a lovely pomegranate tang and some sweet liquorice spice on the finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2027.

Château Lestruelle Médoc (Cru Bourgeois) 2019 89 View Ripe black fruits touching on sweet and jammy, with savoury tones on the nose. Smooth texture with sleek tannins and bright fruit. Juicy and unfussy with an easy-drinking style and a soft creaminess on the finish. Sand and clay gravels, 85% Merlot. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2037.

Château Tour Séran Haut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur) 2019 89 View Milk chocolate-laced blackcurrants on the nose. Lovely freshness and brightness. High-toned fruit given lift by the acidity and roundness from the well-integrated tannins. Juicy and upfront, not the most complex but minty freshness and liquorice spice add nuance. Good persistence and lift. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

