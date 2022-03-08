After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 66 Médoc and Haut-Médoc wines.


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Sociando-MalletHaut-Médoc201995
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)201994
Château Branas Grand PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc201994
Château CantemerleHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)201994
Château CharmailHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201994
Château La LaguneHaut-Médoc (3ème Cru Classé)201994
Château PotensacMédoc201994
Château Sociando-Mallet, Demoiselle de Sociando-MalletHaut-Médoc201994
Château ArnauldHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201993
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)201993
Château Belle-VueHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201993
Château CamensacHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)201993
Château d’AgassacHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201993
Château FonréaudListrac-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201993
Château Mauvesin BartonMoulis-en-Médoc201993
Château PaloumeyHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201993
Château BeaumontHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201992
Château BelgraveHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)201992
Château Cambon la PelouseHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201992
Château CamensacHaut-Médoc (5ème Cru Classé)201992
Château Chasse-SpleenMoulis-en-Médoc201992
Château Clément-PichonHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201992
Château d’AgassacHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201992
Château de MalleretHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201992
Château de MalleretHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201992
Château du MontHaut-Médoc201992
Château Giscours, Le Haut-Médoc de GiscoursHaut-Médoc201992
Château La Tour CarnetHaut-Médoc (4ème Cru Classé)201992
Château LarrivauxHaut-Médoc201992
Château Les Grands ChênesMédoc201992
Château Patache d'AuxMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)201992
Château PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc201992
Château PoujeauxMoulis-en-Médoc201992
Château SénéjacHaut-Médoc201992
ClarendelleMédoc201992
Château Belgrave, Diane de BelgraveHaut-Médoc201991
Château BibianHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201991
Château BrilletteMoulis-en-Médoc201991
Château Camensac, La Closerie de CamensacHaut-Médoc201991
Château Cap Léon VeyrinListrac-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201991
Château CitranHaut-Médoc201991
Château DuplessisMoulis-en-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)201991
Château Fourcas-DupréListrac-Médoc201991
Château Haut Condissas, PrestigeMédoc201991
Château La ClareMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)201991
Château La RibaudMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)201991
Château MalescasseHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Exceptionnel)201991
Château MaucaillouMoulis201991
Château PeyrabonHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201991
Château ReyssonHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201991
Château Rollan de ByMédoc201991
Château Cantemerle, Les Allées de CantermeleHaut-Médoc201990
Château Clément-PichonHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201990
Château Fourcas HostenListrac-Médoc201990
Château GreysacHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201990
Château La ChandellièreMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)201990
Château La France DelhommeMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)201990
Château La Lagune, Moulin de La LaguneHaut-Médoc201990
Château LanessanHaut-Médoc201990
Château LiversanHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)201990
Château Maison BlancheMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)201990
Château BournacMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)201989
Château HanteillanHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois)201989
Château LestruelleMédoc (Cru Bourgeois)201989
Château Tour SéranHaut-Médoc (Cru Bourgeois Supérieur)201989
Château Ducru-Beaucaillou, Madame de BeaucaillouHaut-Médoc201988

See also

Bordeaux 2019 in bottle: overview and top-scoring wines

Photo highlights: Bordeaux 2019 in bottle