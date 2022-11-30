Northern Rhône 2021 score table

After tasting more than 1,200 Rhône 2021 en primeur samples, Matt Walls has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 92 northern Rhône wines that scored 93 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
M Chapoutier, L'ErmiteHermitage202198
Stéphane Ogier, Les Vieilles Vignes de Jacques VernayCondrieu202198
André Perret, ChéryCondrieu202197
Domaine Niero, ChérytageCondrieu202197
M Chapoutier, Le MéalHermitage202197
Domaine ClapeCornas202196
Domaine François MerlinCôte-Rôtie202196
Domaine JL ChaveHermitage202196
Domaine Johann MichelCornas202196
Domaine JP Jamet, Côte BruneCôte-Rôtie202196
Domaine Marc Sorrel, Le GréalHermitage202196
Domaine Marc Sorrel, Les RocoulesHermitage202196
Domaine Niero, Coeur de RonchardeCondrieu202196
Domaine Vincent Paris, La GeynaleCornas202196
Domaine Xavier Gérard, ArbuelCondrieu202196
Domaine Xavier Gérard, Côte ChatillonCondrieu202196
Lionel Faury, Le MornieuxCondrieu202196
M Chapoutier, Coteau de ChéryCondrieu202196
M Chapoutier, Le PavillonHermitage202196
M Chapoutier, NeveCôte-Rôtie202196
Domaine A&E Verset, Signature VersetCornas202195
Domaine du Coulet, Geniale PatronneCornas202195
Domaine du TunnelCornas202195
Domaine François Merlin, JeanraudeCondrieu202195
Domaine Garon, La Vieille MaisonCondrieu202195
Domaine Garon, Le CombardCôte-Rôtie202195
Domaine JP JametCôte-Rôtie202195
Domaine Rostaing, Côte BlondeCôte-Rôtie202195
E Guigal, La DorianeCondrieu202195
E Guigal, La TurqueCôte-Rôtie202195
M Chapoutier, De l'OréeHermitage202195
M Chapoutier, Haut ChamblardSt-Péray202195
M Chapoutier, La MordoréeCôte-Rôtie202195
M Chapoutier, Le MéalHermitage202195
M Chapoutier, Les GranitsSt-Joseph202195
Pierre Gaillard, Esprit de BlondeCôte-Rôtie202195
Pierre Gaillard, Rose PourpreCôte-Rôtie202195
Stéphane Ogier, La Combe de MallevalCondrieu202195
Vignoble de Boisseyt, Les CorbonnesCondrieu202195
Benjamin & David Duclaux, Maison RougeCôte-Rôtie202194
Clos de la Bonnette, Legende BonnettaCondrieu202194
Delas, Chante PerdrixCornas202194
Delas, Domaine des TourettesHermitage202194
Domaine A&E VersetCornas202194
Domaine Bernard Gripa, Le BerceauSt-Joseph202194
Domaine Chambeyron, VernonCondrieu202194
Domaine ClapeSt-Péray202194
Domaine du Coulet, Vivre libre ou mourirCornas202194
Domaine François MerlinSt-Joseph202194
Domaine François Merlin, Les TerroirsCondrieu202194
Domaine GaronSt-Joseph202194
Domaine Garon, Les TriotesCôte-Rôtie202194
Domaine Guy Farge, HarmonieCornas202194
Domaine Laurent Fayolle, Les DiognièresHermitage202194
Domaine Marc SorrelHermitage202194
Domaine Niero, Les RavinesCondrieu202194
Domaine Rostaing, La LandonneCôte-Rôtie202194
E Guigal, La LandonneCôte-Rôtie202194
François Villard, Grand VallonCondrieu202194
Cave de Tain, Au Coeur des SièclesHermitage202193
Cave Julien Cécillon, GeminiSt-Péray202193
Delas, Domaine des TourettesHermitage202193
Delas, Seigneur de MaugironCôte-Rôtie202193
Domaine Alain Voge, Les CôtesSt-Joseph202193
Domaine Bernard Gripa, Les FiguiersSt-Péray202193
Domaine BottCondrieu202193
Domaine BurgaudCôte-Rôtie202193
Domaine Coursodon, Paradis Saint PierreSt-Joseph202193
Domaine du ColombierHermitage202193
Domaine du Coulet, Billes NoiresCornas202193
Domaine du Coulet, Brise CaillouxCornas202193
Domaine Eric & Joël Durand, PrémicesCornas202193
Domaine GononSt-Joseph202193
Domaine Gonon, Les OliviersSt-Joseph202193
Domaine GrangierCondrieu202193
Domaine Guy Farge, Grain de SilexSt-Péray202193
Domaine Guy Farge, VaniaSt-Joseph202193
Domaine JL ChaveSt-Joseph202193
Domaine Laurent Fayolle, MontisSt-Péray202193
Domaine Mucyn, Les CaratsSt-Joseph202193
Domaine Philippe & Vincent JabouletHermitage202193
E Guigal, La MoulineCôte-Rôtie202193
E Guigal, Le Lieu DitSt-Joseph202193
François Villard, JouvetCornas202193
Lionel Faury, La GlorietteSt-Joseph202193
Martine & Christian Rouchier, La ChaveSt-Joseph202193
Martine & Christian Rouchier, LucSt-Joseph202193
Vidal-Fleury, Brune et BlondeCôte-Rôtie202193
Vignobles Chirat, Chays d'OeuvreSt-Joseph202193

