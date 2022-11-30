After tasting more than 1,200 Rhône 2021 en primeur samples, Matt Walls has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 101 southern Rhône wines that scored 93 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques PerrinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202199
Château de Vaudieu, Les Vieilles RoussanneChâteauneuf-du-Pape202199
Domaine de Beaurenard, BoisrenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202199
Château de Beaucastel, Roussanne Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202198
Château de Vaudieu, Clos du BelvédèreChâteauneuf-du-Pape202198
Domaine de la Janasse, PrestigeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202198
Domaine de la Solitude, Vin de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202198
Château La Nerthe, Clos de BeauvenirChâteauneuf-du-Pape202197
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202197
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric Le Grand PinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202197
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure ClairetteChâteauneuf-du-Pape202197
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine de la Janasse, ChaupinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine de la Solitude, BarberiniChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, RéservéChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure RoussanneChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Famille Isabel FerrandoChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
La Bastide St-Dominique, ChapelleChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Le Clos du Caillou, Les SafresChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Château de la Gardine, Cuvée des Générations Marie-LéoncieChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Château La NertheChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine BenedettiChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine Chante Cigale, ExtraitChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric La GuigasseChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine de la Janasse, Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine de la Mordorée, La Reine des BoisChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine de Panisse, Le MasChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine du Bosquet des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine Gramenon, La MéméCôtes du Rhône202195
Famille Isabel Ferrando, ColombisChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Le Clos du Caillou, La RéserveChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Le Clos du Caillou, Les QuartzChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Le Vieux DonjonChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Alain Jaume & Fils, La FontaineChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Brotte, Domaine BarvilleChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Château Simian, La Font d'HippolyteChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Château SixtineChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Clos de Caveau, Louis d'OrVacqueyras202194
Clos du Calvaire, La Crau de ma MèreChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Clos St MichelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine Bois de Boursan, Cuvée des FelixChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine Clef de Saint Thomas, Pierre TroupelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine de Fontavin, TrilogiesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine de la Graveirette, Font de CrauChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine de la Solitude, TraditionChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, Les Hauts-LieuxChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, Les Trois SourcesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine des Bosquets, Le Plateau...Gigondas202194
Domaine des Bosquets, Les Routes...Gigondas202194
Domaine du Bosquet des Papes, Chante Le Merle Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine du Clos des TourellesGigondas202194
Domaine du Grand Tinel, Les Roussannes de CharlesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine Gramenon, La SagesseCôtes du Rhône202194
Domaine la Ligière, Les BerginesGigondas202194
Domaine Le Sang des Cailloux, Un Sang BlancVacqueyras202194
Domaine Olivier Hillaire, Les TerrassesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Cuvée ImpérialeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Famille Mayard, Domaine du Père PapeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Famille Perrin, L'ArgnéeGigondas202194
Famille Perrin, Les Hauts de JulienVinsobres202194
Le Clos du Caillou, Les SafresChâteauneuf-du-Pape202194
Andrea Calek, BabioleVin de France202193
Brotte, Les Hauts de BarvilleChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Château d'AqueriaTavel202193
Château de Montfaucon, Baron de Montfaucon Cuvée BimardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Château de Montfaucon, Vin de Madame la ComtesseLirac202193
Château de Rouanne, GuerinVinsobres202193
Château de Rouanne, Rouanne et les CrottesVinsobres202193
Château de St Cosme, Le ClauxGigondas202193
Château de St Cosme, Le PosteGigondas202193
Château SixtineChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Clos de Caveau, Fruit SauvageVacqueyras202193
Clos du Mont-OlivetChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine A Berthet-Rayne, Castel MireioCairanne202193
Domaine Alary, L'EstévenasCairanne202193
Domaine BenedettiChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine Benedetti, Les Larmes PapalesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine CharvinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine de BeaurenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine de Beaurenard, BoisrenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine de Beaurenard, Pied de BaudChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine de la JanasseChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine de la Mordorée, La Reine des BoisTavel202193
Domaine de Saint PaulChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine de Saint SiffreinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Domaine des BernardinsBeaumes de Venise202193
Domaine des BernardinsMuscat de Beaumes de Venise202193
Domaine des Bosquets, Le Lieu Dit...Gigondas202193
Domaine du CayronGigondas202193
Domaine Gramenon, L'EmouvanteCôtes du Rhône202193
Domaine la Ligière, Le Chemin BlancVacqueyras202193
Domaine la Monardière, GaléjadeVacqueyras202193
Domaine Oratoire St Martin, Réserve des SeigneursCairanne202193
Domaine Raspail-AyGigondas202193
Domaine Richaud, L'EbrescadeCairanne202193
Famille Isabel FerrandoChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Le Vieux DonjonChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Xavier VignonChâteauneuf-du-Pape202193
Xavier VignonGigondas202193

