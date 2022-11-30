Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques Perrin Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 99 View Very darkly coloured indeed. An extraordinarily deep and Mourvèdre-heavy fug of a scent; deep, but so fresh and searching. It's not overly full-bodied or heavy. Great surging acidity. It's tannic and will take a long time to soften, but promises great freshness and a long life - don't open too young. Around 60% of the blend comes from old-vine Mourvèdre from the Courrieux vineyard. Grapes are destemmed, fermented in tronconic wooden vats using natural yeasts after a brief cold maceration with regular punching down. Drinking window: 2033 - 2050

Château de Vaudieu, Les Vieilles Roussanne Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 99 View Richly aromatic, with deep pear and a touch of yellow melon. Lightly honeyed on the nose, then more noticeably so on the palate, with sweet oak spice melding with the sappy acidity. Powerful in flavour, but with great focus, clarity and freshness; this has huge length, without any excessive body. Good now, will be better in time. Grown on limestone soils, aged in barriques, 50% of which are new. Just 2,700 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2040

Domaine de Beaurenard, Boisrenard Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 99 View Nectarine fruit inlaid with a touch of fresh coconut. Full-bodied, generous and rounded, without any excessive oak - it's matured mostly in foudre and some old barriques. Perfectly judged, perfectly balanced and very long. It has great presence and energy, but no excess. Also contains Clairette Rose, Grenache Blanc, Grenache Gris, Picardan, Picpoul Blanc and Picpoul Gris. Just 6,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2040

Château de Beaucastel, Roussanne Vieilles Vignes Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 98 View Great concentration this year, making for a really intense, sappy Roussanne; pear tarte tatin flavours, alongside the intense cigar tobacco, cedar and sandalwood. Dense and concentrated, it's weightier than the 2020 vintage, and riper and denser than most 2021 Châteauneuf blancs. Huge length. The oaking is robust, it shows quite strongly so give this time. All aged in oak, half new, half one-year-old, mostly demi-muids. Drinking window: 2024 - 2034

Château de Vaudieu, Clos du Belvédère Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 98 View Bright and zesty in aroma, with no overt oaking to detract from the purity of the fruit. Only medium-bodied, with lovely crisp acidity cutting through. The discrete oak comes through on the finish, adding some cashew nuttiness and salinity to the long finish. Well balanced, pure and precise, this is the pinnacle of pure Grenache Blanc. Grown on galets roulés, matured in used barriques. Just 2,600 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2037

Domaine de la Janasse, Prestige Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 98 View Full-bodied and just a touch oily. The oak is forthright, and this has great concentration and huge power before a driving, saline finish. Almost too intense to broach now, but is likely to be very long lasting. Grown on sandy soils, matured in barriques (20% new) and concrete. Just 900 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2025 - 2050

Domaine de la Solitude, Vin de la Solitude Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 98 View Full-bodied, generous and broad, then a powerful beam of surging acidity rides in to refresh and cleanse the palate. The oaking is robust and will take time to harmonise, but this has the underlying power, concentration and extract to take it. Great length; an expansive, rich and regal Châteauneuf blanc. Also contains 10% each of Bourboulenc, Clairette Rose and Piquepoul. Grown organically on sand, matured in new barriques. Just 958 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2045

Château La Nerthe, Clos de Beauvenir Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 97 View Super-fresh and so dynamic. A lovely brisk acidity propels the tangy lime fruit long into the finish. The oak is quite present but well judged and should integrate after a year or so in bottle. Impressive length and finesse. Parcel selection of old vines on sandy clay soil. Matured in demi-muid, with 15% new wood. Just 3,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2024 - 2038

Clos des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 97 View Fennel and grapefruit on the nose. Only medium-bodied, with a lovely sense of freshness and tension. Great brightness, acidity and balance. Pure and precise, with great drinkability and length. Should be long-lived. Contains all six permitted Châteauneuf white grapes in equal measure, fermented in stainless steel, with malolactic blocked. Drinking window: 2023 - 2042

Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric Le Grand Pin Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 97 View Orange tint to the pale red. Extraordinary nose, like walking through a pine forest after the rain. Fine tannins and a gentle plumpness to the palate. Good acidity and a mineral note on the finish. Ethereal stuff, a beautiful Grenache. Grown on sand in Pignan nord, no destemming and a very light extraction, matured in demi-muids for 24 months. 3,200 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2023 - 2036

Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure Clairette Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 97 View Lovely soft and floral aroma - a slightly nutty kind of honeysuckle scent. Medium- to full-bodied, well balanced, with lovely freshness and pinpoint acidity. The finish rolls on like a luxury duvet. An example of just how fresh and seductive Clairette can be in the right hands. From a parcel in lieu-dit Bois Sénéchaux on north-facing sandy soils. Just 3,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2045

Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View Honeycomb oak on the nose, then quite a broad and generous palate. Sappy acidity, although not as high as some white Châteauneufs this year, and a long finish. This has a good sense of lightness, drinkability and balance. The oak is quite forthright for now, so give this some time to come together. 80% Roussanne, 10% Grenache and Clairette, plus 10% of Piquepoul Blanc, Picardan and Bourboulenc. Part of the blend was matured in two- and three-year-old barriques for a year. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Château de Beaucastel Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View A deep, quite herbal expression, with liquorice and crushed blueberries to the cassis fruit. Full-bodied, powerfully fruited, dense and deep. Really mouthcoating, intense fruit. The tannins are ripe, fine and plentiful, all saturated in blackberry juice on a long finish. Certainly one of the more successful Châteauneufs this year. Will age well. A Mourvèdre-led expression of Beaucastel - it contains more than usual, at least 35% and probably more. Grenache and Cinsault fermented in cement, Syrah and Mourvèdre fermented in foudre. Drinking window: 2030 - 2045

Domaine de la Janasse, Chaupin Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View Relatively black-fruited for a pure Grenache, it's generous in fruit but not excessive, the alcohol is high of course (it's pure Grenache), but it feels integrated. Long, pure, velvety - this is really stunning. Lifted plum fruit, dusted with dried oregano. It's young, but already quite accessible. It will age well thanks to its freshness and balance. Parcels of Grenache planted on lieux-dits Chaupin, La Janasse and La Crau, mostly sandy soils, the oldest planted in 1912. Drinking window: 2024 - 2037

Domaine de la Solitude, Barberini Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View Quite introspective for now, mostly just the nutty oak showing itself on the nose. Distinctly savoury, dry and medium-bodied palate. There's plenty of extract, giving it a saline impression on the very long finish, where flavours of cinnamon spice, apple and quince intermingle. A good sense of finesse, this could be exceptional in time. Grown on sandy soils and aged in new barriques. Drinking window: 2024 - 2040

Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, Réservé Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View Relatively darkly fruited. Full-bodied but not as full as some years. Strong acidity, the tannins are present but not excessive. Really quite a tense, strict and austere vintage of this cuvée that will require long ageing - will be excellent when it's ready. Selection from Les Trois Sources, their oldest Grenache. Only produced when the Grenache is good enough. Drinking window: 2033 - 2043

Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure Roussanne Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View Relatively brisk and nimble for a pure Roussanne, this isn't as oaked as some, which helps the fruit to shine through more clearly. It's zesty and fresh, with an edging of cinnamon sugar from the oak. Rich and long, but with great freshness and length. Well balanced, this is very good winemaking on show. Grown on galets roulés and sand in the lieux-dits of Bois Sénéchaux and Terres Blanches. 60% is aged in foudres, 40% in new barriques. Just 4,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2040

Famille Isabel Ferrando Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View Touch of reductive smoky bacon on the nose. Full-bodied, rich, quite unctuous but dry. The lime peel finish has cut and salinity, making it long and precise. From two parcels of galets roulés in the south of the appellation, fermented in stainless steel, aged in foudre and demi-muid. Drinking window: 2022 - 2034

La Bastide St-Dominique, Chapelle Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View Honeysuckle and tarragon notes on the nose, which is quite introverted at the time of tasting. Full-bodied, soft and pillow-like in texture. Lovely sense of freshness and better acidity than most previous vintages of this wine. Long finish. Really lovely, feather-light, but so intense. Surely the finest example of pure Clairette Rose in the world. Fermented and aged for six months in one-year-old barriques. Just 900 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2023 - 2032

Le Clos du Caillou, Les Safres Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 96 View Silky on the palate, with a touch of coconut oak and dried citrus peel. Fresh, balanced, with precise, cleansing acidity and a long finish. Not as deep or powerful as some, but there's great vibrancy, energy and drinkability. Grown on the sandy soils of Les Bédines, fermented then aged for four months in old barriques. 2,600 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2028

Château de la Gardine, Cuvée des Générations Marie-Léoncie Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Full-bodied, rich and powerful, but not heavy. Gently oily in texture, cut through by incisive acidity. The oak is dominant for now after a 10-month passage in new oak barriques, which does help to give the finish impressive length. Good sense of freshness, precision and finesse underneath the oak, so give it a couple of years to come together. 6,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2024 - 2034

Château La Nerthe Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Lovely cooling glycerol glides across the palate, cut through with incisive acidity. Zesty lime squeezed over pear tarte tatin. Medium- to full-bodied, really energetic, balanced and finely detailed. Seriously good. Organically grown across three lieux-dits: La Crau, La Nerthe and La Rigole. It's principally aged in a variety of size and age of oak barrels for six months, including 20% new oak. Drinking window: 2022 - 2029

Clos des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Defined raspberry and redcurrant fruits, some woody spices in the background. Quite a rounded, fluid style, the acidity is really quite marked this year. Tannins are gentle, and it finishes on raspberry and redcurrant coulis. There's a silky touch on the palate. It's built around the acidity, the tannins are just gently sandy. Good sense of purity, quite a Burgundian vintage. Less Grenache in the blend this year as it was particularly hit by the frost. Drinking window: 2025 - 2038

Domaine Benedetti Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Lovely fresh and spicy nose that follows onto the palate, along with great energy and brightness. Really saline, with brisk acidity giving the wine a great sense of energy and cut. Long and vibrant. Grown on La Crau ouest, the Roussanne is vinified in barrique, one-third new, then matured in stainless steel for five months. Just 800 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2032

Domaine Chante Cigale, Extrait Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Good sense of freshness and acidity, with a point of lemon to the nectarine fruit. The oak is quite forthright, but the freshness and acidity help to bring balance. Remarkable intensity of flavour considering the relatively medium-bodied size. Ends fresh, with juicy, citrusy acidity into the saline, mineral and cleansing finish. Fermented with natural yeasts in demi-muids, then matured in the same barrels for 10 months. Just 850 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2036

Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric La Guigasse Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Wow!' was my reaction. Simply gorgeous aromatics, pulling in garrigue herbs, blood orange, redcurrant, liquorice and pine resin. Light in tannin, but a lovely sense of freshness, good acidity and a lovely detailed finish. Tannins are fine and slight. A compelling, Burgundian Grenache. This is pure whole-bunch Grenache grown on sand at the lieu-dit La Guigasse, aged for 24 months in demi-muid. 4,800 bottles made. Drinking window: 2023 - 2035

Domaine de la Janasse, Vieilles Vignes Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Pure, medium-bodied, with a lovely fine texture that's beautifully velvety. Certainly no lack of ripeness in fruit or tannin, which are plentiful but fine, ripe and succulent, and the finish is long. Alcohol is slightly raised but it suits the wine. Good balance, freshness and texture, it's restrained but not ungenerous. Partly destemmed, fermented in concrete, matured for 12 months in foudre and demi-muid. Drinking window: 2028 - 2039

Domaine de la Mordorée, La Reine des Bois Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Gorgeous nose, already showing some spicy, woody complexity. Just as compelling on the palate, the tannins are plentiful and will need time to settle, but the fruit is opulent enough to wait. Very long finish. From mostly galets roulés soils from lieu-dits Bois de la Ville, La Crau and La Nerthe, fermented and aged in 80% stainless steel, 20% old barriques. All destemmed. Drinking window: 2028 - 2040

Domaine de Panisse, Le Mas Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View An extremely spicy expression, remarkably herbal, with notes of cinnamon, rose, cedar and cigar tobacco. Medium- to full-bodied, the acidity isn't high but it's well balanced, the tannins are fine, ending on a hint of dried orange rind. Again, quite a Burgundian style of Châteauneuf. The Grenache is grown on sand and galets roulés in lieu-dit La Janasse, planted in 1921. All destemmed, fermented in tronconic tanks, matured in demi-muids with a tiny proportion of new barriques. Now owned by Le Clos du Caillou. 10,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2024 - 2032

Domaine du Bosquet des Papes Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View A petal-soft, easy-going, floaty style of Châteauneuf blanc with a lovely sense of freshness and florality. Fairly full-bodied but not excessively so, with piercing acidity bringing lift and energy to the palate. Good sense of fluidity and drinkability. Also contains Clairette Rose and Grenache Gris. Grown across the lieux-dits of Les Bosquets, Cabrières, La Gardiole, Les Grandes Serres, Mont Redon and Terres Blanches, principally galets roulés. Fermented and then aged in stainless steel (80%) and demi-muids (20%). 5,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2029

Domaine Gramenon, La Mémé Côtes du Rhône 2021 95 View Introverted at the time of tasting. Energy, intensity and textural wealth here, you really feel the unfiltered aspect. Long, lively, and with great acidity. The alcohol is in balance. Really lovely, a Grenache that will age well and give good and fresh drinking. Light peppery edge, the herbs are in the background for now. Great purity and freshness. From 100-year-old Grenache vines. Drinking window: 2026 - 2037

Famille Isabel Ferrando, Colombis Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Rounded, fairly tannic style, but one with serious class and refinement. This needs time to settle in bottle, but will be lovely when ready - a classic and drinkable style. Largely sandy soils, a small lieu-dit to the west of the village. All fermented and aged in tronconic vats. Drinking window: 2026 - 2037

Le Clos du Caillou, La Réserve Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Dark chocolate and plum, with plentiful cola and clove oak. The tannins are still quite brusque, but this is still ageing. A touch pinched from the oak on the finish. If the tannins are smoothed out, this will make for an elegant wine with spicy complexity when fully mature. Grown on sandy soils of lieux-dits La Guigasse and Pignan sud; matured mostly in demi-muid and some clay amphora. 3,400 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2028 - 2041

Le Clos du Caillou, Les Quartz Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Quite a discrete style, there's plenty of fruit but no great body or structure. This isn't a negative comment; the wine has good balance, acidity and freshness, making for a very drinkable style. Appealing length, revealing detailed raspberry, star anise, cinnamon and rose petal. Grown half on large pebbles, half on sand in lieu-dit Les Cassanets. Destemmed, fermented in tronconic concrete vats, then matured in amphora. Just 6,800 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2023 - 2031

Le Vieux Donjon Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 95 View Lovely sense of freshness, but still quite introverted; promising, however. Full-bodied, with a sense of generosity, not heaviness. Not as weighty or concentrated as some recent vintages, but the acidity feels naturally balanced and the fresh, mineral touch on the finish bodes well for the future. Remarkable drinkability and finesse, and should age well on its freshness and balance, but could be drunk early, too. The Michel family owns just 1ha of white varieties, and its white is regularly one of the best in the appellation. Malolactic is blocked to help retain freshness and acidity. Drinking window: 2022 - 2037

Alain Jaume & Fils, La Fontaine Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Very oaky on the nose and palate, with intensely concentrated, sappy lemon and lime fruit underneath. Toasty, smoky, nutty oak notes dominate the long finish. For serious oak lovers only - and they'll love it. Richly concentrated, pure, powerful and very long. North-facing Roussanne planted on clay limestone. Fermented and matured for 10 months in barriques - 50% new, 50% one-year-old. 4,000 bottles made. Drinking window: 2023 - 2034

Brotte, Domaine Barville Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View With its poached pear flavours, this is rich, full-bodied and unctuous. It really envelops and spreads across the palate. The alcohol is quite rich, but the acidity helps to bring a cleansing finish. Full-bodied, but so full in deep pear flavour. Massive, might be too rich for some, but this is very good. Pure Roussanne grown on sand in La Bertaude. Fermented then aged for nine months in demi-muids. Drinking window: 2022 - 2030

Château Simian, La Font d'Hippolyte Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Subtle lemon and lime zests on the nose, with a little tarragon, then yellow plum and pear on the palate. Well balanced and fresh, with no excessive body nor oak to distract from its purity and drinkability. An estate that has improved a great deal in the past 10 years and is now a very good source of fine Châteauneuf. This was grown biodynamically on sandy soils with some galets. Fermented then aged for 10 months in demi-muids. 2,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2028

Château Sixtine Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View A touch of reduction, but nothing overly distracting, alongside a little vanilla (akin to cream soda). Good acidity, a little buttery. Fresh and balanced, with good cut and precision. Grown on red sandstone and sand in lieux-dits Blachières and Cristia sud. 3,266 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2027

Clos de Caveau, Louis d'Or Vacqueyras 2021 94 View Pear, aniseed and tarragon freshness on the nose. Remarkable impact and intensity for a Grenache Blanc-driven wine, with a long and saline finish. Well balanced, no excess oak or body - real focus and intensity. From 10-year-old vines on clay limestone soils. Hand harvested with sorting at the vine. Indigenous yeasts, fermented and aged for four months, half in stainless steel, half in one-year-old barriques. Drinking window: 2022 - 2026

Clos du Calvaire, La Crau de ma Mère Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Tangy nectarine and a little peach. Full-bodied, but with a lovely sense of underlying freshness. Long, ample and perfectly ripe. Finishes dry, on hazelnut notes. Grown organically on La Crau, fermented in stainless steel and demi-muid, then aged in demi-muid. 5,000 bottles produced. The estate formerly known as Vignobles Mayard has been divided in two, creating two new estates from the 2021 vintage: Clos du Calvaire and Domaine Mayard. Drinking window: 2022 - 2027

Clos St Michel Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Good depth on both nose and palate, this has nice concentration and interest. Fresh, saline, really full of life and energy, with good length. Loads of intense vibrant flavour, but no excess body or alcohol. Really expressive and joyful. Also contains 20% Bourboulenc. Half is vinified in barrel, the other half in stainless steel. 8,000 bottles made. Drinking window: 2022 - 2030

Domaine Bois de Boursan, Cuvée des Felix Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Dark, polished wood scents. Mouthfilling fruit and a generous tannic load. Powerful, a touch austere, not a sweetly-fruited Châteauneuf, but one that's likely to offer some textural interest and complexity when it's ready - but do wait. Grown organically on sand and galets roulés, fermented in concrete, then aged for 22 months in old barriques. 2,400 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2027 - 2036

Domaine Clef de Saint Thomas, Pierre Troupel Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Tense and fresh, well balanced, without any oak to get in the way of the pure, zesty fruit. Pear, apple, a squeeze of lime and some leafy herbs. Very drinkable, would work well as an aperitif and with lighter dishes. Grown on sandy limestone soils, all fermented and aged in stainless steel. Just 2,000 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2022 - 2026

Domaine de Fontavin, Trilogies Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Creamy in texture, lovely soft and pliable tannin, all very ripe. Long finish. This is harmonious, promising a lot thanks to its lovely balance and succulent, compote fruits of blackberry and plum. Atypically velvety and generous for a 2021. Aged in concrete, then a quarter passes through demi-muid for a year. 7,500 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2025 - 2035

Domaine de la Graveirette, Font de Crau Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Already a deep gold colour in the glass. Rich stewed apple and cooked pear reveal controlled oxidation here, bringing notes of petrol, chamomile and an underlying nuttiness. Rich, flavoursome and long. A natural style Châteauneuf, atypical in style, but will find many fans for those that enjoy what a touch of oxidation can bring. Mostly fermented and aged in demi-muid, a small proportion in stainless steel. Drinking window: 2022 - 2026

Domaine de la Solitude, Tradition Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Fresh and ripe lime aromas, with a touch of nectarine. This has real precision, with added focus coming from the zesty acidity. Only medium-bodied, it's certainly not gloopy, fat or overly alcoholic. Cedar oak spicing from the use of 30% new barriques (the rest spends time in steel and foudres), which brings welcome spice that's all well integrated. Good length. The whites from Domaine de la Solitude are extremely good in 2021. Drinking window: 2022 - 2027

Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, Les Hauts-Lieux Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Much fuller, richer than the Trois Sources. Clearly higher alcohol, with very piercing acidity and fine tannins. The alcohol is quite raised, but it has good length. From three parcels close to the limestone plateau with some clay, relatively high altitude and late ripening, with less exposition to the sun. Drinking window: 2027 - 2042

Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, Les Trois Sources Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Slightly less Grenache than a normal year. Lovely aromas of freshly squished raspberries. Lighter in body, higher in acidity than usual, really quite piercing. There's a touch of liquorice. Tannins are fine and it has an overall fresh feel. Three terraces of sandy soils at the northern edge of the appellation. Grenache, Cinsault, Syrah, Counoise, Mourvèdre, Muscardin, Terret Noir, Vaccarèse, Grenache Blanc, Clairette and Picardan, with an average age of 75 years, all co-planted and co-fermented. Drinking window: 2022 - 2036

Domaine des Bosquets, Le Plateau... Gigondas 2021 94 View A perfumed style of Mourvèdre, with fresh blueberries and fresh soil. The smooth, voluminous, generous palate has some serious presence and intent. Gently ebbs away to a very dry (but not drying) finish. A balanced, harmonious, symmetrical wine. Le Plateau is a single-vineyard selection of old-vine Mourvèdre planted at high altitude in 1922, on blue marls and limestones exposed to the north. Aged for 18 months in demi-muids. Drinking window: 2024 - 2030

Domaine des Bosquets, Les Routes... Gigondas 2021 94 View Beautifully smoky, spicy Syrah expression, with cocoa nibs and cardamon. Not overly full-bodied, but good ripeness, intensity and drive. A focused style, linear, ending spicy and bright. Good acidity, but the alcohol is on the high side. Will find many fans, as this has real intensity, and will age with interest. A parcel selection of Syrah planted in the 1990s, destemmed and aged for 18 months in demi-muids. Drinking window: 2023 - 2031

Domaine du Bosquet des Papes, Chante Le Merle Vieilles Vignes Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Lifted nose - between spicy and floral - with incense and sandalwood notes over the raspberry fruit. Medium-bodied, smooth and ample in body, with quite marked acidity. Surprisingly approachable already, this has lovely detail and finesse. A blend of different soils and lieux-dits, vines of 80 to 90 years old, no destemming, fermented in concrete, aged mostly in foudre. Drinking window: 2023 - 2031

Domaine du Clos des Tourelles Gigondas 2021 94 View Very dark in the glass. Wonderful cassis aromas. It’s a rounded and generous style on the palate, with really expressive fruit. Good acidity and length, and the tannins are well tamed. Half the Grenache is whole-bunch fermented, as well as all the Syrah. Well balanced, this is very successful for a 2021 Gigondas. Vineyards around the Clos on the southern edge of the village, from a 4ha parcel. Drinking window: 2026 - 2032

Domaine du Grand Tinel, Les Roussannes de Charles Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Fairly full-bodied but not overly gloopy. Powerfully flavoursome, with length and depth that are brought into focus by good acidity and quite robust oaking. Very long. A pure Roussanne from parcels in Bois de Boursan and La Crousroute. Fermented in stainless steel, aged in used barriques, just 500 bottles made. Drinking window: 2022 - 2027

Domaine Gramenon, La Sagesse Côtes du Rhône 2021 94 View Only just bottled so still quite introverted. Medium-bodied, with good concentration of fruit, quite robust tannins and good acidity. This will be excellent in time. Half whole bunch, and you feel just a touch of aromatic stems, but no excessive greenness or textural harshness. From three parcels around the estate of old-vine Grenache that are between 50 and 70 years old. Partially destemmed, fermented in raw cement tanks then aged in old barriques for 12 months. Drinking window: 2025 - 2032

Domaine la Ligière, Les Bergines Gigondas 2021 94 View A pretty, pure, neat expression, with delicate floral notes on pure red berry fruit. Fine on the palate, showing great purity and precision. Lovely acidity, well-balanced alcohol and a long, tapered finish. Among the best 2021s in Gigondas. Partly destemmed, indigenous yeasts, bottled unfined and unfiltered. Drinking window: 2023 - 2030

Domaine Le Sang des Cailloux, Un Sang Blanc Vacqueyras 2021 94 View Citrusy in style, with kaffir lime leaf, grapefruit pith and white pepper. Fresh and cleansing, this is medium-bodied, with balanced alcohol and lovely firm acidity, and a sense of finesse. Less Bourboulenc than usual due to frost. Grenache, Clairette, Roussanne, Marsanne, Bourboulenc and Viognier. Matured in tonneau, foudre and 180-litre terracotta amphora. Drinking window: 2022 - 2029

Domaine Olivier Hillaire, Les Terrasses Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Gorgeous strawberry and raspberry expression of Grenache, with subtle herbal, resinous hints. Full-bodied, with deep strawberry fruits and extremely fine tannins. Perfectly balanced acidity completes this harmonious and pure Grenache. Grown on the galets roulés of Les Escondudes, this is destemmed, fermented in concrete and aged for 14 months in old barriques. 2,500 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2023 - 2028

Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Cuvée Impériale Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Lovely sense of purity and clarity to the forest berry fruit, with a whiff of smoke emerging with air. Medium- to full-bodied style, plenty of fruit concentration, with expressive blueberry and blackberry muddled together. Long finish, ending neat and precise. This has a fair whack of fine tannin, so give it time. Soils are mostly sand in lieux-dits Farguerol nord and Pied Long. Fermented and aged in concrete. Drinking window: 2025 - 2036

Famille Mayard, Domaine du Père Pape Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Cherry, rose and sandalwood aromas. There's no excessive concentration, and it's well laden with tannin and good acidity. Broad and expansive feel on the palate. The alcohol is present but not unbalanced. Will be complex when it's ready. The estate formerly known as Vignobles Mayard has been divided in two, creating two new estates from the 2021 vintage: Clos du Calvaire and Domaine Mayard. Drinking window: 2026 - 2035

Famille Perrin, L'Argnée Gigondas 2021 94 View A soft, rounded, pure expression of Grenache. The acidity here is lower than most, but still in balance. There’s lovely softness to the plentiful ripe tannins. It’s a harmonious, gourmand and velvety style. From very old pre-phylloxera vines grown on sand close to the village of Gigondas, just six barrels made. Drinking window: 2023 - 2032

Famille Perrin, Les Hauts de Julien Vinsobres 2021 94 View Distinctly spicy style, showing bacon, smoke, black pepper and cassis. The oak is quite present, but it works well. The tannins are quite typically Vinsobres. Strict, but such depth of fruit. Very good vintage of this cuvée. Such vibrant fruit and texture, with great acidity. All whole bunch, co-fermented then aged in new demi-muids. Pre-phylloxera Syrah, most of the Grenache is as well. Drinking window: 2027 - 2038

Le Clos du Caillou, Les Safres Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 94 View Lovely fresh and vibrant expression, the floral Mourvèdre coming through well. Only medium-bodied, this is pleasingly restrained. Acidity is good, tannins are fine, and the overall effect is one of neatness, balance and finesse. Not a big wine by any means, but very nicely judged. Grown organically on the sandy soils of Les Bédines, this is fermented in tronconic vats then aged in foudres for 18 months. Drinking window: 2025 - 2033

Andrea Calek, Babiole Vin de France 2021 93 View Gorgeous, high-toned and herbal nose - bay leaf intertwined with black cherry. Strawberry and iodine. Light-bodied, with low extraction, so it’s light and fresh. The acidity isn't high but the wine feels balanced, with good grip. So delightfully fresh and original. No faults, no excesses. Unfined, unfiltered and no added sulphites. Drinking window: 2022 - 2025

Brotte, Les Hauts de Barville Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View A pretty, fine, gently floral style with lovely lift and freshness. Raspberry fruit, fine tannins and a good sense of direction and vibrancy. Finishes precise and neat. Grown across diverse lieux-dits and soils, destemmed, fermented in concrete and matured in a variety of vessels, including 10% new oak, which isn't obvious to taste. Drinking window: 2023 - 2029

Château d'Aqueria Tavel 2021 93 View Quite a serious, savoury nose, showing black cherry and garrigue herbs. Full-bodied, with real depth and power. Acidity and alcohol are well balanced and it has a slightly chalky texture. An authentic Tavel, made in a traditional rather than natural style. Estate now owned by Guigal. Drinking window: 2022 - 2028

Château de Montfaucon, Baron de Montfaucon Cuvée Bimard Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Bright, clear and attractive nose, lifted by gently floral Cinsault cherry aromas. Balanced and fresh, with beautifully fine tannins. This is almost ready to drink now; no great concentration or muscle, more a fine and elegant style. Destemmed, fermented in concrete, aged in old barriques. 5,600 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2024 - 2031

Château de Montfaucon, Vin de Madame la Comtesse Lirac 2021 93 View Much deeper in colour than most Lirac blancs this year. The attractive, fresh Clairette florals are accompanied by tobacco leaf and cedar; there's a touch of fennel too. Full-bodied, the acidity is on the low side on the mid-palate, then it rises on the finish, where it mingles with some gentle oak spice and finishes long. Should be long lived. Likely to be better with age, in fact. Drinking window: 2022 - 2035

Château de Rouanne, Guerin Vinsobres 2021 93 View With a nice sense of restraint, this feels like a particularly elegant style of Vinsobres in terms of texture. Expert use of oak has added weight and combed out the tannins, but hasn't occluded the fruit. Long, tapered, elegant finish. Finishes neat and dry. All whole-bunch fermented, aged for 12 months in 226-litre barrels. Owned by Louis Barruol of Château de St Cosme. Drinking window: 2025 - 2030

Château de Rouanne, Rouanne et les Crottes Vinsobres 2021 93 View The oak is quite noticeable, but there's plenty of exuberant fruit behind it. Full-bodied, rich and opulent in fruit, this is more concentrated than most 2021s. Good acidity, well-worked tannins and a nice sense of freshness all add up to a fairly powerful, concentrated, exuberant style of Vinsobres. All whole-bunch fermented, aged for 12 months in 226-litre barrels. Owned by Louis Barruol of Château de St Cosme. Drinking window: 2025 - 2028

Château de St Cosme, Le Claux Gigondas 2021 93 View This is very good - ripe, with the fruit to stand up to the oak. Good acidity, balanced alcohol, some length too. A touch of caramel on the finish, and cinnamon sugar. Very old vines, all whole-cluster fermented in concrete, no destemming, indigenous yeasts and matured 100% in barriques; one-third new, one-third second-use, one-third third-use. Drinking window: 2025 - 2033

Château de St Cosme, Le Poste Gigondas 2021 93 View Vanilla pod and coffee oak notes to the polished berry fruits. Remarkably ripe in both fruit and tannin for the vintage, with good concentration, but the oak certainly dominates for now, so give this time. Grenache planted on limestone marl. Single vineyard. No destemming. 12 months maturation in French oak barriques: 20% new, 50% one-year-old, 30% two-year-old. Unfiltered. Drinking window: 2026 - 2034

Château Sixtine Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View No excess extraction, however the tannins are ripe and velvety. Good slick of dark fruit, all very smooth. Approachable now, but will take on some further interest if allowed to age into the medium term thanks to its perfect balance. Well judged, neither pushed too far nor weak. All destemmed, fermented in stainless steel, mostly matured in concrete, along with some foudres and demi-muids. Drinking window: 2024 - 2032

Clos de Caveau, Fruit Sauvage Vacqueyras 2021 93 View Purity, freshness and aromatic precision - a promising start. Full-bodied, rounded, generous and fruity. Feels very Vacqueyras and has really punchy acidity to match the rich fruit. The alcohol is balanced, higher than most in this low-alcohol vintage. Long finish. Excellent. Indigenous yeasts, spends 50 days in tank. Drinking window: 2023 - 2030

Clos du Mont-Olivet Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View I love the freshness and complexity of this wine - candied citrus peel along with subtle almond notes and more exotic fruits. Well balanced, fresh and precise thanks to the driving acidity that keeps the wine moving, extending its length. Grown on sandy soils, fermented principally in stainless steel, with a fraction in new oak barriques and amphorae. Drinking window: 2022 - 2026

Domaine A Berthet-Rayne, Castel Mireio Cairanne 2021 93 View Fresh and pure, this is slightly more perfumed than some 2021 Cairannes, with a touch of peach on the nose. Rounded, fruity, perfectly balanced. Pure and harmonious finish. Just a really lovely, intense yet not heavy expression of white Cairanne. Also contains 10% each of Bourboulenc, Marsanne and Viognier. Drinking window: 2022 - 2025

Domaine Alary, L'Estévenas Cairanne 2021 93 View A little honeycomb touch to the nectarine fruit alongside a discrete nutty edge. Good concentration and weight of fruit, this is longer and deeper than the Jean de Verde cuvée this year. Fresh, focused, not overly thick or heavy. Matured in stainless steel for eight months before bottling. Drinking window: 2022 - 2026

Domaine Benedetti Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Very much on the floral violet side of things. Fine, fresh and silky, this has a lovely texture. Certainly powerful, with quite high alcohol and bright berry acidity running through it into the length. Elegant yet powerful, with sweetly ripe fruit. Alcohol just a little raised. Organic. Fourth generation family-owned domaine established in 1930, it has been bottling its own wines since 1997 when it left the local co-op. Its parcels are on La Crau, Cabrières and Saint-George. An up-and-coming domaine going from strength to strength. Drinking window: 2024 - 2035

Domaine Benedetti, Les Larmes Papales Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Better than most 2021 Châteauneuf Traditions, this has real liveliness of expression. Medium- to full-bodied, ripe tannins. Good acidity, some intensity of flavour. Tannins need some time to integrate, so wait a while. Fourth generation family-owned domaine established in 1930, it has been bottling its own wines since 1997 when it left the local co-op. Its parcels are on La Crau, Cabrières and Saint-George. An up-and-coming domaine going from strength to strength. Drinking window: 2026 - 2034

Domaine Charvin Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View A savoury nose with woodland scents, bark, moss and woody herbs. With good weight on the palate, it’s quite muscular with savoury tannins and finishes dry. Needs time, but will be a food-friendly, savoury and eventually quite complex wine when ready. Organically grown in the northwest of the appellation in lieu-dit Cabrières, on galets roulés and sand. It's whole-bunch fermented and then aged for 21 months in concrete using indigenous yeasts, then bottled unfiltered. Drinking window: 2025 - 2034

Domaine de Beaurenard Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Notes of blond tobacco and cedar on the nose, but not overly oaky, there's just 5% new oak. Full-bodied, with lovely bright acidity. There's a flattering, welcome note of sweet ripeness to the pear and quince fruit. Good length, balanced and precise. Partly fermented in stainless steel, partly in old barriques, left on lees with some battonage. Also contains 20% Grenache Blanc and a few drops of other local varieties. Drinking window: 2022 - 2027

Domaine de Beaurenard, Boisrenard Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Very dark, dense and bold, this is very tannic indeed. There's concentration here, and it should become good in time, after a long wait. The acidity is lower than most 2021s, but the tannins have finesse. Don't be tempted to drink this young! Grapes are grown across a variety of soil types in the lieux-dits Beau Renard, Cabrières and Coteau de l'Ange, destemmed, vinified mostly in tronconic wooden vats, then aged in oak barrels of various sizes and ages, including 5% new oak. Drinking window: 2030 - 2039

Domaine de Beaurenard, Pied de Baud Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Big bolshy tannins that are on the dry side. Not sure it has the fruit to wait for these to come round! Good purity, however, and the tannins are very detailed and precise. Good acidity. Immensely tannic, this will take a very long time to soften, but should be good when they do. From a co-planted, co-fermented parcel of Grenache and Mourvèdre from lieu-dit Pied de Baud. Fermented in concrete eggs. 1,500 bottles produced. Drinking window: 2030 - 2037

Domaine de la Janasse Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Expressive on the nose, with good ripeness to the damson and juniper fruit. It has plenty of presence and grip, and quite precise acidity which helps to lengthen the palate. Savoury, well balanced. Partially destemmed, fermented in concrete, aged mostly in foudres and some old barriques. Drinking window: 2023 - 2030

Domaine de la Mordorée, La Reine des Bois Tavel 2021 93 View Fuller in body than most, this has plenty of watermelon and raspberry on the nose and palate, with bold acidity which contributes to the sensation of power. The alcohol does too, but it's not excessive. Long finish. Old-vine Grenache (60%), Clairette (15%), Cinsault (10%), Syrah (10%) and Bourboulenc (5%), grown organically on the galets roulés of the Plateau de Vallongue. All hand-harvested, with 48 hours maceration then fermented in stainless steel. Drinking window: 2022 - 2026

Domaine de Saint Paul Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Lovely, freshly cut pear notes, backed up by tarragon. Full, rich and silky. Good acidity and a subtle mineral line. There's a nuttiness on the long finish, a touch of spice, all lengthened by firm acidity. This shows Grenache Blanc at its best, with nicely integrated oak. Grown principally on galets roulés, fermented in stainless steel then aged for 10 months in old barriques. 700 bottles made. Drinking window: 2022 - 2030

Domaine de Saint Siffrein Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Distinctly spicy berry fruits, for now lifted by a touch of reduction. Savoury but generous, deep and complex already. The acidity is deep set, well balanced, tannins quite dry and serious, grippy. A fairly powerful wine for the vintage that will take a few years to show its best. Likely to offer good value. Partly destemmed, fermented in concrete, aged in foudres and stainless steel. Drinking window: 2025 - 2031

Domaine des Bernardins Beaumes de Venise 2021 93 View Interesting blend, and it comes through on the nose - it's a fruity, floral style of Beaumes that's really appealing. Full-bodied, rounded, generous and fluid, with very fine tannins. This is a real success in 2021. Also contains 5% Mourvèdre and 4% Grenache Blanc. No destemming, aged 12 months in stainless steel. Drinking window: 2023 - 2028

Domaine des Bernardins Muscat de Beaumes de Venise 2021 93 View Peach in colour, not white. Fruits span pêche de vigne, lychee and melon, with a touch of butterscotch in the background. Fairly full-bodied, fresh, and finishes clean, not cloying. Further peach on the finish. Great sense of purity, not a hugely powerful vintage but a very good one, with balance and purity. Aged in stainless steel. 110g/L residual sugar. Drinking window: 2022 - 2036

Domaine des Bosquets, Le Lieu Dit... Gigondas 2021 93 View Highly perfumed, with intense menthol, polished woods, Turkish delight and blood orange. Even more so than La Colline this year. Intense herbal notes, like fresh oregano, ending fine, with good acidity and ripe tannin. Highly atypical in its heady perfume - some will love this, others will not. Hard to score, therefore! This is a single-vineyard selection of Grenache on sandy soils, exposed northwest. Aged for 18 months in demi-muids. Drinking window: 2023 - 2027

Domaine du Cayron Gigondas 2021 93 View Darkly coloured. Lovely sense of freshness, florality and herbal detail. Fairly full and rounded, quite mature already. Mouth-filling, sweet ripe fruit and a long finish. Has a slight, agreeable rusticity to the texture and feels authentically Gigondas. Unpolished. No destemming, aged in foudres and demi-muids. Drinking window: 2026 - 2033

Domaine Gramenon, L'Emouvante Côtes du Rhône 2021 93 View Spicy and fresh, this is medium-bodied in an aerial and upright style. The acidity is really quite marked, the tannins are tough but will soften. 40-year-old vines on sandy clay limestone, a plateau at 350m altitude. Long maceration of two months. Drinking window: 2027 - 2035

Domaine la Ligière, Le Chemin Blanc Vacqueyras 2021 93 View Delightfully fresh and fruity style. Plenty of extract in salty intensity. The long finish is held up by a shining beam of acidity. Really intense, concentrated, super-fresh and piercingly flavoursome. Also contains 10% Viognier. Drinking window: 2022 - 2028

Domaine la Monardière, Galéjade Vacqueyras 2021 93 View Honeysuckle aromas and some that are quite nutty from the oak. Intense honeycomb and piercing acidity play with the plentiful oak - this is very intense in flavour; a food wine. The oak is robust, but should settle in time. Long, saline finish. Fermented in small foudres with indigenous yeast. Drinking window: 2023 - 2028

Domaine Oratoire St Martin, Réserve des Seigneurs Cairanne 2021 93 View Expansive aromas and flavours of almonds and pear. Great freshness, well balanced. Feels firm, with plenty of extract but no heaviness or crude texture. A natural expression, showing the elegance of the terroir. Also contains 20% Marsanne. Biodynamic, indigenous yeasts, no malolactic. Drinking window: 2023 - 2027

Domaine Raspail-Ay Gigondas 2021 93 View Round, ripe, juicy and powerful fruit for a 2021. Driving fruit and texture, with the vintage's signature dry, herbal austerity. Very tannic, so wait, but should take on complexity in time. A single unbroken plot near the village of Gigondas, all destemmed and fermented in concrete, matured in old foudres for 18-24 months. No special cuvées, just a single wine produced from this domaine. Drinking window: 2026 - 2033

Domaine Richaud, L'Ebrescade Cairanne 2021 93 View Deep beetroot and raspberry. Full-bodied, powerful and rich, with fine tannins. Remarkable acidity. Drinkable already. A single vineyard planted on clay limestone near the border with Cairanne. Drinking window: 2023 - 2030

Famille Isabel Ferrando Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Mouthcoating ripe fruit, the alcohol is high but it's balanced out by the driving acidity. The tannins aren't the finest, but it has concentration and thrust. Has the presence and power of a classic Châteauneuf, which can be lacking in this vintage. Long finish. This cuvée replaces the three historical red cuvées of the domaine (Classique, Auguste Favier and Charles Giraud). From the galets roulés of lieu-dit Les Serres, fermented in concrete, aged in concrete, old oak and amphora. Drinking window: 2025 - 2036

Le Vieux Donjon Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View A smoky style that’s a touch herbal and meaty. Towards full-bodied, with good weight and texture. Quite a saline expression, ending on crisp raspberry acidity and quite strict tannins. Will always be a lean style, but should make interesting old bones. Drinking window: 2025 - 2034

Xavier Vignon Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2021 93 View Quite pale in colour for a 2021. A little menthol and bay leaf to the black cherry fruit, which is discrete for now. Good weight and body on the palate, however, and firm acid. A distinctly savoury style that should work well at the dinner table and will age well on its acidity into the medium term. Drinking window: 2025 - 2031

