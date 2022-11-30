After tasting more than 1,200 Rhône 2021 en primeur samples, Matt Walls has given his full verdict on the new vintage.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 76 Rhône wines that scored 95 points and above.


Wines are listed in score order.

Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château de Beaucastel, Hommage à Jacques PerrinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202199
Château de Vaudieu, Les Vieilles RoussanneChâteauneuf-du-Pape202199
Domaine de Beaurenard, BoisrenardChâteauneuf-du-Pape202199
Château de Beaucastel, Roussanne Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202198
Château de Vaudieu, Clos du BelvédèreChâteauneuf-du-Pape202198
Domaine de la Janasse, PrestigeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202198
Domaine de la Solitude, Vin de la SolitudeChâteauneuf-du-Pape202198
M Chapoutier, L'ErmiteHermitage202198
M Chapoutier, L'ErmiteHermitage202198
Stéphane Ogier, Les Vieilles Vignes de Jacques VernayCondrieu202198
André Perret, ChéryCondrieu202197
Château La Nerthe, Clos de BeauvenirChâteauneuf-du-Pape202197
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202197
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric Le Grand PinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202197
Domaine Niero, ChérytageCondrieu202197
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure ClairetteChâteauneuf-du-Pape202197
M Chapoutier, Le MéalHermitage202197
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Château de BeaucastelChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine ClapeCornas202196
Domaine de la Janasse, ChaupinChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine de la Solitude, BarberiniChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine de la Vieille Julienne, RéservéChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine François MerlinCôte-Rôtie202196
Domaine JL ChaveHermitage202196
Domaine JL ChaveHermitage202196
Domaine Johann MichelCornas202196
Domaine JP Jamet, Côte BruneCôte-Rôtie202196
Domaine Marc Sorrel, Le GréalHermitage202196
Domaine Marc Sorrel, Les RocoulesHermitage202196
Domaine Niero, Coeur de RonchardeCondrieu202196
Domaine Raymond Usseglio, Pure RoussanneChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Domaine Vincent Paris, La GeynaleCornas202196
Domaine Xavier Gérard, ArbuelCondrieu202196
Domaine Xavier Gérard, Côte ChatillonCondrieu202196
Famille Isabel FerrandoChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
La Bastide St-Dominique, ChapelleChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Le Clos du Caillou, Les SafresChâteauneuf-du-Pape202196
Lionel Faury, Le MornieuxCondrieu202196
M Chapoutier, Coteau de ChéryCondrieu202196
M Chapoutier, Le PavillonHermitage202196
M Chapoutier, NeveCôte-Rôtie202196
Château de la Gardine, Cuvée des Générations Marie-LéoncieChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Château La NertheChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Clos des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine A&E Verset, Signature VersetCornas202195
Domaine BenedettiChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine Chante Cigale, ExtraitChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine de Cristia, Chapelle Saint Théodoric La GuigasseChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine de la Janasse, Vieilles VignesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine de la Mordorée, La Reine des BoisChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine de Panisse, Le MasChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine du Bosquet des PapesChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Domaine du Coulet, Geniale PatronneCornas202195
Domaine du TunnelCornas202195
Domaine François Merlin, JeanraudeCondrieu202195
Domaine Garon, La Vieille MaisonCondrieu202195
Domaine Garon, Le CombardCôte-Rôtie202195
Domaine Gramenon, La MéméCôtes du Rhône202195
Domaine JP JametCôte-Rôtie202195
Domaine Rostaing, Côte BlondeCôte-Rôtie202195
E Guigal, La DorianeCondrieu202195
E Guigal, La TurqueCôte-Rôtie202195
Famille Isabel Ferrando, ColombisChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Le Clos du Caillou, La RéserveChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Le Clos du Caillou, Les QuartzChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
Le Vieux DonjonChâteauneuf-du-Pape202195
M Chapoutier, De l'OréeHermitage202195
M Chapoutier, Haut ChamblardSt-Péray202195
M Chapoutier, La MordoréeCôte-Rôtie202195
M Chapoutier, Le MéalHermitage202195
M Chapoutier, Les GranitsSt-Joseph202195
Pierre Gaillard, Esprit de BlondeCôte-Rôtie202195
Pierre Gaillard, Rose PourpreCôte-Rôtie202195
Stéphane Ogier, La Combe de MallevalCondrieu202195
Vignoble de Boisseyt, Les CorbonnesCondrieu202195

