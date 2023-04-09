{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YTVkYjlmZDUyZDljYjY1ZGNkNTE5MjdjYTUwN2ExZWJkMTcwYWNkMGIyYjlmN2QzZjdlOWNjNGM2YTZlODc4YQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}
{}
Decanter
{"location":"Keystone Header","subscribeText":"Subscribe Now","version":"2","menuWidgetTitle":"","myAccountLnk":"\/wine-reviews\/account","premiumLnk":"\/subscribe","menuLnks":{"2":{"text":"My Wines","href":"\/wine-reviews\/my-wines"}},"colors":{"text":"#ffffff","button":"#decc8f","link":"#ffffff"}}
Premium
Subscribe
All Premium
Rhône 2022
Burgundy 2022
Chablis 2022
September fine wine releases on La Place de Bordeaux 2023
Napa Valley Cabernet 2020
Bordeaux 2020 in bottle
March releases on the Place de Bordeaux 2023
Search All Wine Reviews
Magazine Articles
Subscribe
Exclusive Articles
Fine Wine Price Watch
Wine Reviews
Find a Wine Review
Latest Tastings
Panel Tastings
Supermarket & Everyday Wines
Wines of the Year
En Primeur
How we taste
News
News
All Columns
Matt Walls
Editors' Column
Learn
Quizzes
Wine Learning App
Ask Decanter
Producer Profiles
Grape Varieties
Vintage Guides
Food and Wine
Travel
Wine Travel
The 50 best wine trips
Dream Destination
Wine Bar and Restaurant Reviews
Regions
A-Z
Bordeaux
Burgundy
Champagne
Rhône Valley
Napa Valley
Tuscany
Piedmont
Spirits
Events
Upcoming Events
Previous Events
Awards
Decanter World Wine Awards
Decanter Retailer Awards
Decanter Hall of Fame
Decanter Awards sticker shop
From Our Partners
Wine Club
Follow
RSS
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
YouTube
More
Search
Menu
Search Wine News & Features
Search Wine Reviews
Type to search
Press enter or click on the search icon
What’s new
Wine Vision by Open Balkan 2024: Confluence of Tastes
Igor Luković
More from Decanter
Albania: Unique varieties, forward-thinking producers and growing confidence
Darrel Joseph
October 20, 2023
North Macedonia: A wine nation at the crossroads
Caroline Gilby MW
October 12, 2023
Serbia: An ancient wine country reinventing itself for modern tastes
Caroline Gilby MW
October 4, 2023
Wines of the Balkans – five things to know
Caroline Gilby MW
October 4, 2022