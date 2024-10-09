Uncovering the treasures of the Balkans

Whether you’re a wine connoisseur, culture vulture, archaeology aficionado, history buff, culinary explorer or nature lover, a journey through the Balkans brings feelings akin to those of a child in a candy store. You’ll find yourself delightfully overwhelmed, unsure of where to start or which of the many flavours to taste first.

Hidden gems of the Balkans

This southeastern corner of Europe is full of hidden gems to explore. First up, Serbia; rich in geographical and cultural diversity, this is an exciting country with an intriguing history, gorgeous natural beauty and authentic wines. It’s a country full of tradition, yet inspiringly open to new trends.

Travel a bit further south and you’ll find North Macedonia, a small natural paradise made up of vineyards, mountains,lakes and rivers, complemented by charming cities, warm people and excellent food. A visit here offers beautiful beaches, hidden coves and dramatic mountain landscapes.

If it’s impressive gastronomy that you’re after, Albania will deliver – it’s a country that invites culinary adventure. In this curated list, you’ll find Decanter’s top recommended sights in each of these wonderfully diverse countries.

City sights

Amidst the historical buildings, ancient temples, museums, modern galleries and other attractions that grace the capitals of these Balkan countries, lie true national treasures of urban culture. These remarkable sites deserve your attention and exploration. Here are our top recommendations for each capital.

Tirana, Albania: Bunk’Art

History underground

The Bunk’Art project is an incredible space that was opened to the public in 2016, as a museum and art gallery, and it now attracts hundreds of visitors every day. Once an emergency refuge for dictator Enver Hoxha in case of war, it is the largest of the country’s famous – and increasingly scarce – pillbox bunkers which hark back to darker days when Albania remained an isolated state in Europe.

Carved into a mountain, the bunker’s slightly sinister dark tunnelled entrance leads to five floors and 106 rooms, which help to tell the story of Albania’s turbulent past. The space holds a rich exhibition of historical artefacts from the communist era, as well as works and installations by contemporary artists.

Skopje, Macedonia: Old Bazaar

Step back in time

In Skopje’s now rather modern city centre, lies the ancient Stone Bridge that leads to the largest preserved oriental bazaar in the Balkans. The Old Bazaar of Skopje is a bustling place where vendors sell hot, sweet tea to the throng of pedestrians that pass by, and the air is filled with the scent of oriental sweets, grilled kebabs and freshly roasted nuts.

The city’s dwellers come here to ply their trade, pray in temples and just relax and hang out in its restaurants, wine bars and gardens, against a backdrop of live music and buzz, particularly on summer evenings. Oriental inns and baths have been transformed into museums and galleries, whilst impressive mosques and churches stand strong. The bazaar’s unique architecture combines a predominantly oriental style with the city’s Byzantine heritage and contemporary influences.

Belgrade, Serbia: Palilula Market Place

An urban party with salad and champagne

The unpretentious Palilula Market is full of the unexpected. It’s a busy hub where people from all over the city come to buy fruit and veg, eat delicious things and enjoy a drink together. Its gastronomic backbone is the Mesara Morava Meat Concept Store, where bone marrow comes with steak tartare.

At the Mehurić champagne bar among the market stalls, pork crackling is served with your glass of chilled bubbly, or foie gras, if you prefer. Excellent cocktails can be found on the menu, aside tasty pizzas at Figo Pizza & Cocktails, as can a menu full of Vietnamese, Thai and Korean flavours at the well-known Istok restaurant’s market branch. Visit the Mandarina Cake Shop for sweet treats and buy fluffy breads from Šarlo Bakery.

Beyond the capital

Sarandë, Albania

A picturesque resort town

In the south of Albania on the Ionian Sea lies the small and picturesque resort town of Sarandë. Once both a Greek and Roman colony, a Bishop’s seat and a regional Byzantine base, it was also conquered by the Venetians. Tourists can climb its imposing hill to discover the remains of the monastery of the Forty Martyrs of Sebaste, whilst gazing at the clear blue seas that lap the shores of the town’s cosmopolitan beaches.

Thanks to its long history of fishing, Sarandë’s restaurants offer excellent fish and seafood, selected from local fishermen’s daily catches each morning. A short drive away, is the town of Ksamil, a jewel in the crown of the Albanian Riviera with beautiful sandy beaches and turquoise seas that attract swimmers and sunbathers. Drive a little further south and you’ll find Butrint, an ancient UNESCO World Heritage site housing the remains of the many civilizations that have left their mark on this region since prehistoric times.

Tara Mountain, Serbia

A hidden paradise

Tara Mountain in western Serbia is nature’s hideaway, harbouring hundred-year-old forests, rivers, canyons, streams, lakes and rare wildlife. A favourite destination for nature lovers, the mountain’s national park is a peaceful haven for those looking to get away from it all. It boasts several spectacular natural viewpoints, the unique Zaovina Lake and the meandering Uvac River, where you might be lucky enough to spot a griffon vulture.

For adrenaline-seeking adventurers, the River Drina emerges from the narrow, steep rock faces of the canyon and expands into a watery paradise for those looking to fish, raft, kayak and more. Each July, the Drina Regatta attracts thousands of visitors to the area, creating a carnival-like atmosphere full of concerts and local delights, as hundreds of rafts descend the river. With several spectacular natural viewpoints accessible to tourists, this is a unique hidden paradise.

Ohrid, North Macedonia

Lake Ohrid’s ancient city

The city of Ohrid is located on the shores of the emerald Lake Ohrid, which is so beautiful that, according to legend, fairies danced on it. Wherever you look in this region of north Macedonia, you see a long history and rich heritage of the civilizations that have shaped the history of the Balkans and Europe. This cultural heritage is nestled in a strikingly beautiful natural environment dominated by the clear waters of the lake and the Galičica mountain rising above it.

With numerous archaeological sites, an ancient amphitheatre, beautiful Byzantine churches and basilicas, oriental architecture and Samuil’s Fortress dominating the city and its narrow streets, Ohrid is considered one of the oldest cities in the Balkans. A walk through the old bazaar will introduce you to traditional crafts practised here for generations by widely renowned craftsmen. From woodcarving to famous Macedonian embroidery, icon painting to paper-making and blacksmithery to jewellery-making with the exceptionally beautiful unique Ohrid pearls. This UNESCO World Heritage site’s stunning views and a spiritual peace certainly won’t leave you disappointed.

