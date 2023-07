How does it work?

Start your trial now and embark on a 4-week trial of Decanter Premium by clicking "Complete Purchase."



To take advantage of the trial offer, simply enter the promo code TRIAL50 in the designated promotional box during the checkout process. Upon doing so, you will see the final payment on the screen reduced by 50%.



Unless you cancel during your trial, your subscription will renew automatically and you will be charged for a monthly subscription at half price until cancelled.



If you are enjoying the extra content, unlimited access to Decanter.com and additional Decanter Premium perks, then simply do nothing. At the end of your 4-week trial period, your credit card will be charged at the discounted monthly rate (50% off) and you will be able to enjoy this offer for another 11 months.



To cancel your subscription during the trial simply follow the instructions below:

- Log into your account

- Click “My ACCOUNT” in the top right hand corner

- Select “Decanter Premium Subscription”

- Deselect the box “Auto Renew” and you will not be charged at the end of 4 weeks.

No commitment required.



This offer is exclusively available for new subscribers. Sign up before the 31st July 2023.

If you have any question please contact help@decanter.com