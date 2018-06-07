Photo highlights: Decanter Italy Encounter 2018
The Decanter Italy Fine Wine Encounter was held at The Landmark Hotel in London, on Saturday 2 June 2018.
See highlights of the day below, or our live social media feed here.
Thanks to all of the producers and partners who helped to make it a great day, including Riedel, Tŷ Nant, WaterAid, and the Wine & Spirit Education Trust.
The wines in the Barolo class were: Cordero di Montezemolo, Bricco Gattera 2009, Vajra, Bricco delle Viole 2008, Vigna Mondoca, Bussia, Oddero 2008, Santo Stefano di Perno, Giuseppe Mascarello 2008, Paolo Scavino , Monvigliero 2007, Pio Cesare, Ornato 2007, Bricco Sarmassa, Brezza 2006, Vigna Rionda , Massolino 2006, Vigna San Giuseppe, Bricco Boschis, Cavallotto, 2001, Rocche dell’Annunziata, Renato Ratti 2000.
Credit: Nina Assam / Decanter
Behind the scenes, our team double decant the masterclass wines. Why? Find out here.
Credit: Nina Assam / Decanter
The wines in the second masterclass were: Sasso di Sole 2012, Silvio Nardi, Poggio Doria 2012, Ciacci Piccolomini d’Aragona, Pianrosso 2012, Le Ragnaie 2012, La Magia 2012, Argiano 2012, Siro Pacenti, Vecchie Vigne 2012, Salicutti, Piaggione 2011, Casanova di Neri, Cerretalto 2008, Col d’Orcia, Poggio al Vento 1997
Credit: Nina Assam / Decanter
The wines were: Villa Travignoli, Chianti Rufina Riserva 1992, Fattoria Selvapiana, Chianti Rufina Riserva 1993, Montesodi, Castello di Nipozzano, Chianti Rufina Riserva 1999, Poggio Gualtieri, Fattoria Grignano, Chianti Rufina Riserva 2001, Marchesi Gondi, Villa Bossi, Chianti Rufina Riserva 2003, Castello del Trebbio, Lastricato, Chianti Rufina Riserva 2004, Villa Colognole, Riserva del Don, Chianti Rufina Riserva 2006, Fattoria Lavacchio, Ludie, Chianti Rufina Riserva 2009, Frascole, Chianti Rufina Riserva 2010, Podere Il Pozzo, Vecchie Viti, Chianti Rufina Riserva 2011, Fattoria I Veroni, Quona, Chianti Rufina Riserva 2013
Credit: Nina Assam / Decanter