Cabernet Sauvignon dominates the seven hectares (18 acres) of biodynamic vineyards at the sprawling ‘Diamond B’ wine and horse ranch in Lower Lake, north of Napa Valley in California.

An asking price of $23m puts the 479-hectare estate at the higher end of the vineyard property scale, although winemaking facilities are already in-place.

A commercial licence allows the ranch to produce up to 15,000 cases per year, according to the listing by Michael Dreyfus of Golden Gate Sotheby’s International Realty.

Prospective buyers will also find a three-storey log home, an equestrian centre and tasting rooms at the estate, which has been co-listed by Vanessa Bergmark, of Red Oak Realty.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the ranch is owned by high-profile US lawyer David Boies.

Prospective buyers have the opportunity to get away from it all by creating an ‘off-the-grid organic eco-system’ at the estate, says the property’s listing.

Yet wine lovers might be intrigued by the estate’s position in Lake County’s Red Hills AVA. Cabernet Sauvignon wines made from the ranch vineyards have won several awards, according to the property’s website.

An extra 16 hectares (40 acres) of vineyards could be planted at the ranch, said Sotheby’s.

Cabernet Sauvignon constitutes around six hectares (15 acres) of the present vineyard, which sits between 549 metres and 671 metres above sea level (1,800 – 2,200ft).

There are then small amounts of Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc and Petite Sirah – also known as Durif.

Lake County traces its vineyard roots back to the 1870s but US Prohibition in 1920 halted progress and the industry there has been re-emerging since the 1960s, according to the Lake County Winegrowers association.

Celebrated Napa winegrower Andy Beckstoffer bought the Amber Knolls Vineyard in Red Hills in the 1990s, and has spoken several times about the promise of the area’s Cabernet Sauvignon.

Beckstoffer Vineyards expanded its presence there in early 2019 by purchasing the 89-hectare (220 acres) Clear Mountain Vineyard from Treasury Wine Estates. It renamed the estate Amber Mountain Vineyard after the area’s red volcanic soils.

