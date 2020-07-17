Estate agents around the world have reported stronger interest in rural property in recent months, with some linking this to a desire on behalf of buyers to move out of urban areas in the wake of Covid-19.

Kevin McDonald, of Kevin M. Properties and also affiliated to Sotheby’s International Realty, told Decanter.com that that California vineyard market was, however, ‘a bit sluggish’ overall.

He said this was largely due to an oversupply of fruit, an issue previously reported by Decanter.com. But, McDonald said that ‘premium sites with contracts [for the grapes] are still in demand’.

The importance of that for buyers will depend on the rationale for seeking a vineyard in the first place. Some wine lovers may be looking for more of a ‘hobby vineyard’, for instance.

If you’ve ever wondered about taking the plunge, then here are three high-end California wine properties currently listed by different real estate agents in the region.

Luxury estate listed at $8.75m in the Diamond Mountain AVA

This 16ha estate lies in the Diamond Mountain AVA in the northwest of Napa Valley.

It includes 2.2 hectares of ‘income producing’ vineyard, as well as a main home spanning 6,700-square-feet, plus an outdoor swimming pool, wine cellar and a pizza oven, for good measure, according to the listing by real estate agent Latife Hayson.

There is also a guest house, not to mention some stunning views, as the listing gallery shows.

Biodynamic farm in Mendocino County with vines and olive groves, $1.379m

Further north in California, this Mendocino County estate at 2021 Duncan Springs Rd features around 3.2ha (eight acres) of premium vineyard planted to classic Rhône grape varieties, according to the listing by Kevin McDonald, who is affiliated to Sotheby’s International Realty.

This property also includes more than 5.5 hectares (14 acres) of olive groves and a labyrinth of lavender to complete that southern France feeling.

The farm has been certified biodynamic by Demeter, according to the listing, which also states there are several potential sites for buyers who wish to build a property.

‘Modernist’ Napa Valley vineyard estate near to St. Helena

This property, built in 2019, lies in a ‘secluded plot’ at the centre of the action in Napa Valley, not far from St. Helena. It includes a seven-bedroom house designed by Bay Area architect Lewis Butler, according to the listing by Christie’s International Real Estate.

There is a ‘suspended wine cellar’, encased in glass, and there are views right out onto the property’s vineyards from several rooms, including the bedroom shown below.

Price was available on request, according to Christie’s.

