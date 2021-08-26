Private property on Napa’s cult Ovid estate sold for $18.5m

Four years after selling the Ovid wine estate to iconic Californian wine brand Silver Oak the owners of a stunning property on the famed Pritchard Hill estate in Napa Valley have accepted an offer for their house.

Sellers Mark Nelson and Dana Johnson sold their cult vineyard and winery Ovid to Silver Oak in 2017 and now they have fetched £18.5m (£13.5m) for their private property, which was designed by renowned architect Howard Backen.

Located behind the gates of Ovid Winery on the highly sought after Pritchard Hill near St Helena, this stunning 65 hectare property boasts 360-degree views across the Napa Valley from the main house and also comes with two private guest houses.

Estate agent Ginger Martin describes the property as ‘quintessential Howard Backen through and through, the iconic views and private location make this compound more than a wine country getaway, it is the destination.’

Both the main house and guesthouses have spacious outdoor courtyards anchored by large outdoor fireplaces. The main house features a large swimming pool with breathtaking views of the Napa Valley.

In 2017 Silver Oak purchased the Ovid winery and six hectares of vineyards from Nelson and Johnson for an undisclosed sum and have been running the Ovid brand ever since.

At the time Silver Oak CEO David Duncan told Wine Spectator: ‘This was a great opportunity to perpetuate the brand. Our feeling is that expressive vineyard sites are rare.’

The Duncan family founded Silver Oak in 1972 and Ovid is their first acquisition, although in 1999 they founded the Twomey Cellars brand ‘to craft wines from new varietals and dynamic vineyards.’

