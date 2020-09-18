Property: Five stunning vineyard estates in world heritage wine regions

Wine is produced in some spectacular settings around the world.

There is no shortage of options for anyone looking to relocate – whether it’s for a lifestyle or hobby vineyard, or with a view to producing greater amounts of wine for commercial sale.

Several wine regions now sit on the UNESCO World Heritage list, or near to areas that have made the exclusive international club. Examples range from the town of St-Emilion to the underground cellars of Champagne and the Cape Floral Region in South Africa (see below).

As ever, vineyard projects like this are not to be undertaken lightly, especially if you plan to plant vines or renovate a cellar from scratch – not to mention run your project as sustainably as possible with respect for the local environment.

However, here are some examples of great-looking properties on the market.

Luxury wine estate near to Cape Town, listed for R85m (£4m) ex-VAT

This 10.17-hectare (ha) wine estate named ‘Delavia’ boasts spectacular views of Cape Town and the surrounding Stellenbosch winelands, according to a brochure of the listing by Pam Golding Properties.

Located up on the Helderberg Mountain in the so-called Golden Triangle area of Stellenbosch wine country, the estate has 9ha of vineyard planted to ‘high value’ Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, with a drip irrigation system installed.

There are also landscaped gardens covering 1ha, plus a pool and the main residence, which was completed in 2011 and includes both a wine cellar and a gym.

The Cape Floral Region stretches across the south-western tip of South Africa, with 550,000 hectares of land inscribed on UNESCO’s

Historic wine château in the Loire Valley

Loire Valley’s beautiful landscape has been on the UNESCO heritage list since 2000, although that feels pretty recent when one considers that part of the château at this property dates back as far as the 15th century.

Alongside the renovated château building, which offers 420m² of living space, you’ll also find 2.3ha of vines, according to the listing by Quatuor Vignobles, in partnership with the Vinea Transaction estate agency network.

The vines consist of 1.55ha of Chenin Blanc and 0.75ha of Cabernet Franc. These are currently leased to a winemaker, the listing says.

The asking price of this estate has not been disclosed.

Wine estate with pool for sale in the Douro area, listed for €3.3m (£3m)

Wine has been made in the wider Alto Douro region for 2,000 years, according to UNESCO, which granted this picturesque vineyard region of Portugal a world heritage listing back in 2001.

This wine property combines 19ha of vineyard on flat land next to the river Corgo, which produces Douro DOC wines, as well as Port, and is also set-up for mechanised farming.

The main house dates back to the 16th century and there is also a swimming pool overlooking the landscape, shows the listing by Luximos, partner to Christie’s International Real Estate.

A wine hobby project on the island of Pantelleria, listed for €3.8m

Pantelleria, off the coast of the Italian mainland and also Sicily, saw its particular vine-growing style listed by UNESCO in 2014.

This property, covering nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, also has 800 grapevines, according to the listing by the Italy division of Sotheby’s International Realty.

This is very much more at the lifestyle end of the market, and the estate comes with an infinity pool and sun-bathing area overlooking the Mediterranean.

Modern villa with Nebbiolo vines in Piedmont, listed for €900,000 (£821,000)

Piedmont needs little introduction to fine wine and food lovers, and the vineyard landscape covering the rolling hills across Langhe-Roero and Monferrato were listed by UNESCO in 2014.

This property, built around 40 years ago, is a rare opportunity to own Nebbiolo vineyards, according to the listing by Langhe Property. It is located between Monforte d’Alba and Dogliani.

You’ll find 1ha of Dolcetto DOCG vines and 1ha of Nebbiolo DOC, but there is also the option of planting a further 4ha of vines on south-facing land, the listing says.

The final two listings have been featured in previous property articles on Decanter.com.

