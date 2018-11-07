Decanter magazine: December 2018

To read the December 2018 articles online, click here.

Big and beautiful: There are many wines that naturally combine generosity of flavour with depth and poise, argues Andrew Jefford

Bordeaux vintages: 1989 vs 1990: Jane Anson compares these two great and consecutive vintages, tasting wines from six highly rated properties

10 wines to try before you die: Margaret Rand selects offbeat options from her new book, 101 Wines to Try Before You Die

Interview: Paul Hobbs: One of the world’s busiest and most widely travelled consultant winemakers talks to Peter Richards MW

Vintage report: Port 2016: A low-volume, high-quality year. Richard Mayson sorts the early-drinkers from the long-term keepers

My top 10: Cava: Spanish sparkling wine on a different level, as selected by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW

Producer profile: Château L’Evangile: Expect the unexpected from this top Pomerol estate. Jane Anson explains why

Regional profile: Ventoux: This under-the-radar Rhône region is bubbling with potential, says Matt Walls

The hazards of winemaking: From annoying to lifethreatening: Matt Walls on the very real dangers that can face a winemaker on the job

Value Champagne panel tasting – 79 wines tasted: Smaller growers showed particularly well, and our panel found plenty of quality and character

Terrasses du Larzac and Minervois La Livinière reds panel tasting – 58 wines tasted: No high-flyers, but an excellent choice of full, spicy reds from the heartlands of Languedoc

Expert’s choice: Chablis 2017: A difficult, frost-hit vintage, but the best wines are ‘classics’. Tim Atkin MW selects 30 top buys

Travel: Quebrada de Humahuaca: Rewards for the intrepid: Sorrel Moseley-Williams in rural Argentina

Travel: My Shanghai: Ian Dai finds the hottest spots to eat and drink