My top 30: carbonic maceration reds Andy Howard MW explains the mysteries behind this fruit-focused technique and picks out his top examples
Climate change The big issue. Rupert Joy on how and why the wine industry can lead the way
Spanish whites: undiscovered stars Sarah Jane Evans MW’s guide to five exciting varieties, the key producers and top wines
The top Riesling terroirs in Alsace Sublime wines from the best grand cru sites in the region, as selected by Stephen Brook
Interview: Jamie Kutch How one city man from Long Island turned ambition and drive into winemaking reality in California. By Elin McCoy
Prosecco: the DOCG quality difference It’s all about the slopes and the soils – and a lot of hard work. Michaela Morris reports
Producer profile: Wakefield/Taylors In its 50th anniversary year, this family producer is going from strength to strength. Huon Hooke tells the story
Santorini snapshot Adrian Mourby and Terry Kandylis explore the beautiful Greek island and its wines
Value Douro reds panel tasting: 76 wines tasted The £8-£20 range in Portugal’s prime fine wine region is offering great value and unique styles
New Zealand oak-influenced Sauvignon Blanc: 53 wines tasted Quality and consistency across the board, with complex wines showing harmony and texture
Expert’s choice: Slovenia & Croatia Caroline Gilby MW selects 18 top wines from these two characterful Adriatic nations
Travel: Champagne David Taylor on the gastronomic delights of the Côte des Blancs
Travel: My Barcelona The top spots in the Catalan capital, with David Williams
Wine legend Château Pichon Baron, Pauillac 2005