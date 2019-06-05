My top 30: carbonic maceration reds Andy Howard MW explains the mysteries behind this fruit-focused technique and picks out his top examples

Climate change The big issue. Rupert Joy on how and why the wine industry can lead the way

Spanish whites: undiscovered stars Sarah Jane Evans MW’s guide to five exciting varieties, the key producers and top wines

The top Riesling terroirs in Alsace Sublime wines from the best grand cru sites in the region, as selected by Stephen Brook

Interview: Jamie Kutch How one city man from Long Island turned ambition and drive into winemaking reality in California. By Elin McCoy

Prosecco: the DOCG quality difference It’s all about the slopes and the soils – and a lot of hard work. Michaela Morris reports

Producer profile: Wakefield/Taylors In its 50th anniversary year, this family producer is going from strength to strength. Huon Hooke tells the story

Santorini snapshot Adrian Mourby and Terry Kandylis explore the beautiful Greek island and its wines

Value Douro reds panel tasting: 76 wines tasted The £8-£20 range in Portugal’s prime fine wine region is offering great value and unique styles

New Zealand oak-influenced Sauvignon Blanc: 53 wines tasted Quality and consistency across the board, with complex wines showing harmony and texture

Expert’s choice: Slovenia & Croatia Caroline Gilby MW selects 18 top wines from these two characterful Adriatic nations

Travel: Champagne David Taylor on the gastronomic delights of the Côte des Blancs

Travel: My Barcelona The top spots in the Catalan capital, with David Williams

Wine legend Château Pichon Baron, Pauillac 2005

Plus free Bordeaux wine supplement