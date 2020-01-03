Decanter magazine: February 2020

Vintage preview: Burgundy 2018
Rising trend: Low- and no-alcohol wines
My top 20: Prosecco Superiore
WINE TRAVEL SPECIAL
Bordeaux: top winery visits
Where to stay in Napa
World’s best wine festivals
Tuscany: a wine and food lover’s guide to Montalcino
My Montreal
Subscribe to Decanter Premium and have access to the latest magazine issues, plus five years worth of back issues with the new app
Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world
Weekday wines
Panel tasting: New World single-vineyard Pinot Noirs
Panel tasting: Cornas, Côte-Rôtie, Hermitage 2010s
Expert’s choice: Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2016
Wine legends: Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz 1999