Decanter magazine: February 2020

Bella Callaghan Bella Callaghan

Vintage preview: Burgundy 2018

Rising trend: Low- and no-alcohol wines

My top 20: Prosecco Superiore

WINE TRAVEL SPECIAL
Bordeaux: top winery visits
Where to stay in Napa
World’s best wine festivals
Tuscany: a wine and food lover’s guide to Montalcino
My Montreal

Subscribe to Decanter Premium and have access to the latest magazine issues, plus five years worth of back issues with the new app

Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world

Weekday wines

Panel tasting: New World single-vineyard Pinot Noirs

Panel tasting: Cornas, Côte-Rôtie, Hermitage 2010s

Expert’s choice: Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2016

Wine legends: Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz 1999