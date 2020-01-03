Decanter magazine: February 2020

Vintage preview: Burgundy 2018

Rising trend: Low- and no-alcohol wines

My top 20: Prosecco Superiore

WINE TRAVEL SPECIAL

Bordeaux: top winery visits

Where to stay in Napa

World’s best wine festivals

Tuscany: a wine and food lover’s guide to Montalcino

My Montreal

Steven Spurrier’s fine wine world

Weekday wines

Panel tasting: New World single-vineyard Pinot Noirs

Panel tasting: Cornas, Côte-Rôtie, Hermitage 2010s

Expert’s choice: Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2016

Wine legends: Jim Barry, The Armagh Shiraz 1999